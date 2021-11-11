Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
FANTASY
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Week 10 Start 'Em, Start 'Em
Week 10 Start 'Em, Start 'Em
Publish date:

Fantasy Football Week 10 Rest-of-Season (ROS) Rankings

Learn player values and where to rank players for the rest of the 2021 fantasy football season.
Author:

Stay on top of every position's rest-of-season rankings. You can use them to get a feel for trade value or if you need to make a tough waiver wire decision. Rankings should always be thought of as guides. Trust your gut and make the call that feels right to you.

Week 10 rest-of-season (ROS) rankings

VIEW AS: WEB PAGE | CSV/EXCEL

(Note: Use position tabs at the bottom of the spreadsheet to cycle through.)

Updated: November 11, 2021

SI Recommends

Fabiano's Week 10 PPR Rankings: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | FLEX | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES (DST)

YOU MAY LIKE

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts, Fantasy Football
Play
Fantasy

Week 10 Rest-of-Season (ROS) Rankings

Learn player values and where to rank players for the rest of the 2021 fantasy football season.

Zach LaVine throws down a 360 dunk against the Mavericks
Play
Extra Mustard

Zach LaVine Caps Electrifying Bulls Sequence With 360 Dunk

What an amazing play from beginning to end.

becky-lynch
Play
Wrestling

Becky Lynch Addresses Real-Life Heat With Charlotte Flair

WWE's Becky Lynch says she doesn't trust "difficult" Charlotte Flair

Scottie Barnes
NBA

The Raptors Are Doing Something Rarely Seen in the NBA

How Toronto is already exceeding expectations in the East.

Steven Gerrard is Aston Villa's new manager
Soccer

Gerrard, Aston Villa Need Each Other to Prove a Point

Gerrard's impressive start to his managing career would be made more convincing by finding Premier League success, while Aston Villa desires much more than just survival.

nfl-matthew-stafford-rams-great-quarterbacks
Play
Betting

NFL Week 10 Early Line Movement and Odds Tracking

Week 10 NFL lines and odds are on the move, but just where is the money showing at SI Sportsbook?

dCOVdancampbell_HZ
Play
NFL

The Lions Are 0–8. Dan Campbell Can Work With That.

How does Detroit’s coach create a winning culture while his team loses? It’s a process, man.

A general view of the logo before the 2018 CFP national championship college football game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Play
College Football

Commissioners Mull Alternate 12-Team Playoff Model

The Pac-12, Big Ten and ACC have proposed a new 12-team playoff format, sources tell Sports Illustrated.