Week 10 Need to Know: Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet

We’re not quite at the home stretch; we’re not down to the nitty gritty. There’s still two months left in the 2021 NFL season. Like you I hope, I’m just kicking back and enjoying it.

This year has been a wild one, just look at the Thursday Night Football result last night. A game of ineptitude for three quarters. The Dolphins held a 6-3 lead through halftime, then sealed the deal with 16 fourth-quarter points, highlighted by ‘Fins cornerback Xavien Howard’s 49-yard fumble return touchdown.

Scoop and scores are one of the best plays in football, but for Howard to do it is special. He’s one of the most underrated corners in the game. Well, Miami knows he’s good -- they gave him one of the biggest contract extensions ever for a corner two years ago (five-year, $75.5 million). He’s a team leader and you don’t hear his name often enough since the narrative around the team tends to focus on what the offense is not doing. But what a fun upset against the Ravens, who seem to be playing down to their competition every week. This one came back to bite them.

Let’s get into this week’s need-to-knows!

1. Taking advantage of the trade deadline, Week 10 buys

The near-late season trade deadline in redraft leagues is touch-and-go. Allowing teams with bad records to trade with good teams is never a good idea. There’s the spiteful “eff it” trader who is annoyed at his players, team and league and sees a more-or-less lopsided trade offer. He shakes his head in disgust, but he’s feeling a bit self-destructive. A tingling sensation pours over him as he says to himself, “Why not?”

If you want to keep a bit of integrity to your league, restrict who can trade at this stage of the season. Even in dynasty--where your season may be over, which only means your offseason planning starts early--you see rebuilding teams forking over veteran gems for steep discounts. So to take advantage of the trade deadline, to me, is a fantasy faux pas. Win, but win without bending your morals! This is supposed to be a fun game, not an episode of HBO’s Succession.

Here are some trade deadline targets I would consider to shore up your roster that should be extremely cheap buys (because nobody else wants them):

QB Derek Carr (LV): Favorable schedule remaining, although we’re counting on the Chiefs to continue to struggle as the Raiders face them twice (Week 10 and Week 14). I’m looking for Bryan Edwards and Hunter Renfrow to step up as mentioned in last week’s Need to Know.

RB Myles Gaskin (MIA): This has been a failure to launch. The touches are there, the production is MIA—get it? Even still, I really like the Dolphins’ schedule in the coming weeks. Two matchups against the Jets (Weeks 11 and 15), and games against the Panthers and Giants. We’re hoping for a turnaround to his season because his price can’t go much lower and nobody likes him. You zig, I zag.

WR Allen Robinson (CHI): We know, it’s the offense holding him back. He’s done it too many times. It’s on Justin Fields and the playcalling. So let’s assume the team kind of gets it together. After the Bears’ Week 10 bye, they get the Ravens, Lions, Cardinals and Packers through Week 14. Then from Weeks 15-17, they have plus WR matchups against the Vikings, Seahawks and Giants in the fantasy playoffs. Again—like the aforementioned Gaskin—we’re keeping our fingers crossed for a turnaround.

TE Logan Thomas (WAS): This boils down to two big matchups against the Eagles in Weeks 15 and 17. Philly is allowing more than 19 fantasy PPG to tight ends, worst in the league. Thomas has spent most of the season injured, so maybe his manager is struggling or has found a replacement for him, allowing you to make an undervalued, yet still-appreciated trade offer.

If you’re willing to spend for a championship, I like QB Joe Burrow, RBs Michael Carter and Khalil Herbert, WRs Stefon Diggs and Keenan Allen, and TE George Kittle.

Deep sleeper for the rest of the season: 49ers RB Jeffrey Wilson Jr.

Random trade fact: I once traded Aaron Hernandez away in a dynasty league, three days before he was arrested. It was blind, dumb luck—the best kind. Part of that deal gave me Greg Olsen in exchange and my trading partner ended up needing Olsen back since Hernandez did not play again. That trade partner? Evan Silva, formerly of Rotoworld and now Establish The Run.

2. Cam Newton…?

Remember when the Panthers were 3-0 and Sam Darnold seemed to get his career back on track? Since then, Carolina is 1-5 and it may come as a surprise that they’re still on the doorstep of earning a playoff spot. What I find strange is everyone’s goldfish memory where now Newton is coming to save the franchise. Yes, Darnold is out, but the real problem here is the Panthers don’t have a prospect behind Darnold worth a snap.

P.J. Walker is terrible and Matt Barkley is … still in the league? What’s the point in having backup QBs if they aren’t worth playing in this situation? A bad team now led by a washed-up QB is giving it the ol’ college try because they’re somehow still in the postseason mix. Can anything happen? Yes. Is it worth a shot? I guess. Is Newton going to resurrect anyone’s fantasy team? Heck no. Maybe as SI’s Kyle Wood pointed out, Newton can deliver the ball more reliably to Christian McCaffrey, but I can’t wrap my head around a world where Newton still matters. He’s better than what Carolina already had, but this reeks of a cynical move from team ownership. They’d rather spend $10 million on Newton to maintain the illusion this team is a contender rather than doing what needs to be done: tanking for the best possible draft position. Keep him on the waiver wire—hard pass.

Random Cam Newton fact: When Newton was coming out of high school, he was the No. 2-rated dual threat quarterback in the country. Who was No. 1? Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor. Ryan Tannehill was rated 23rd.

3. Week 10 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em

Although everybody knows this is Michael Fabiano’s bread and butter, it’s time for me to throw my hat into the ring.

QB Start ‘Em: Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

The Colts have allowed quarterbacks to toss three or more TDs five times. Since tossing three TDs in Week 1, Lawrence has been underwhelming with just five TDs in his last seven. Something’s got to give and this feels like a regression to the mean opportunity.

QB Sit ‘Em: Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

Over their last three games, the Chargers have only allowed two TD passes and only allowed one QB to throw for more than 300 yards. The reality here is the Chargers aren’t very good against the run, so most teams don’t need to air it out. That makes Cousins a fade for me--and fade is a fade, even if it’s a technicality.

RB Start ‘Em: Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills

Hey, remember this guy? Yes, he’s still a thing. Singletary has done jack squat over the last month. He hasn’t even exceeded 30 rushing yards since the first week of October. The Bills are 0-3 when Josh Allen attempts 45 or more passes. They’re 5-0 when he attempts 43 or fewer. So, just run the ball! Give it to Singletary and what do you know? The Jets have allowed nearly 35 fantasy points per game to running backs over their last four games.

RB Sit ‘Em: Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers

Start Singletary and sit McCaffrey? Look man, I’m just here telling you the facts. You don’t have to listen to me! But I want no piece of the Cardinals right now. They’re winning games with Colt McCoy and half their receiving corps out. They’re forcing turnovers on defense and present a really tough matchup. So what has that got to do with CMC? Arizona has only allowed two TDs to running backs all year. They have allowed backs to post five or more receptions on five occasions, so perhaps that is a silver lining, but I think it’s a given the Cards’ defense is going to be keyed on McCaffrey, with P.J. Walker starting this game (3-for-15 for 33 passing yards in 2021).

WR Start ‘Em: Julio Jones, Tennessee Titans:

Jones has been forgettable this year but I like the matchup vs. the Saints. They’ve allowed receivers to post 44 receptions for 721 yards and six TDs over their last three games. Even Falcons’ mouthful receiver Olamide Zaccheaus had two TDs last week. New Orleans CB Paulson Adebo will likely be matched up against Jones and he’s been rated one of the worst corners in the league this year on Pro Football Focus. He allows 0.39 fantasy points per route run against him—that’s really bad.

WR Sit ‘Em: Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team:

First, let’s look at Scary Terry’s weekly PPR scoring totals—10.2, 27.7, 10.2, 30.3, 8.6, 6.8, 25.2, and 6.5. Talk about hit or miss, right? There are three spikes in those scores: Weeks 2, 4 and 7. In each of those games, McLaurin saw at least 12 targets. The Bucs haven’t allowed a WR to have 12 targets since Week 4. Tampa Bay has allowed receivers to have just 29 receptions for 396 yards and a touchdown over their last four games.

TE Start ‘Em: Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers:

The hottest guy at the tight end position right now. I won’t go as far as to say he’s matchup proof, but the Steelers have so much tumult at the WR position that not every pass can be a dump-off to Najee Harris. Freiermuth has three touchdowns in his last two games and the targets have eclipsed a half dozen in three straight. The Lions haven’t given up much to tight ends, but there’s no way you can keep him out of your lineup. Freiermuth, so hot right now. If you want a not-so-obvious choice, Vikings TE Tyler Conklin has a plus matchup and is performing steadily as of late.

TE Sit ‘Em: Jared Cook, Los Angeles Chargers

As pointed out by my guy Fabiano in his Week 10 TE Sit ‘Em write-up, Cook is playing in a split where he’s seen less than 60% of the offensive snaps in five contests, and continues to cede playing time to Donald Parham Jr. and Stephen Anderson in recent weeks. While you’re not expecting Cook to go out there and perform like a top-tier TE1, he’s been an underwhelming TE2 and a non-factor more often than not. It’s done-been time to move on.

4. Week 10 SI Fantasy Must-Reads

