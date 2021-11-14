Week 10 Fantasy Football Gameday Injury Updates

The first Sunday of the second half of the NFL season brings a lengthy injury report. Some players are making returns, like Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, Dawson Knox and Michael Gallup, while others -- like Alvin Kamara and Ben Roethlisberger -- are missing their first game this season.

Keep reading for the latest injury news before lineups lock at kickoff.

Teams on bye: Bears, Bengals, Giants, Texans

Quarterbacks

Aaron Rodgers, Packers—ACTIVE

Rodgers (COVID-19 list) was activated Saturday in time to start Sunday against the Seahawks, according to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The reigning MVP was out for Week 9 after testing positive for the virus. Green Bay lost in Jordan Love’s first career start.

Kyler Murray, Cardinals—QUESTIONABLE

Arizona is pessimistic that Murray (ankle) will play Sunday against the Panthers, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Murray missed the Cardinals’ Week 9 division showdown with the 49ers, a 31-17 win. Rapoport reported it’s likely that Colt McCoy starts once again.

Russell Wilson, Seahawks—ACTIVE

Wilson (finger) was activated off injured reserve in time for Sunday’s game against the Packers. He hasn’t played since Week 5 and Seattle is 2-1 without him.

Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers—OUT

Roethlisberger (COVID-19 list) tested positive for the virus and was ruled out against the Lions. Sunday will be the first game Roethlisberger misses this season. Mason Rudolph is expected to start in his place.

Sam Darnold, Panthers—OUT

Darnold (shoulder) is out four to six weeks and was placed on injured reserve. Backup P.J. Walker, who has appeared in two games this season, will start in Darnold’s place. Carolina also signed its former MVP quarterback Cam Newton this past week. Newton is expected to compete for the starting job after today’s game.

Running Backs

Nick Chubb, Browns—OUT

Chubb (COVID-19 list) was ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Patriots along with Demetric Felton (COVID-19 list). D'Ernest Johnson, who started Week 7 against the Broncos with Chubb and Kareem Hunt out, will handle the running back work for Cleveland.

Alvin Kamara, Saints—OUT

Kamara (knee) was ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Titans. New Orleans’ star running back has yet to miss a game this season. Mark Ingram, whom the Saints acquired just a few weeks ago from the Texans, will start in Kamara’s place.

James Robinson, Jaguars—QUESTIONABLE

Robinson (heel) remains questionable heading into Sunday. Rapoport reported it’s a true game-time decision for Robinson, who missed the Week 9 win against the Bills.

Damien Harris, Patriots—OUT

Harris (concussion) will miss his first game of the season against the Browns on Sunday. Rhamondre Stevenson is expected to play.

Chase Edmonds, Cardinals—OUT

Edmonds (ankle) was placed on injured reserve, which will keep him out for at least three games. He went down early in Week 9 against San Francisco and James Conner stepped in and posted his best game of the season. Conner and Eno Benjamin will carry the running back workload in Edmonds’ absence.

Chris Carson, Seahawks—INJURED RESERVE

Carson (neck) will not be activated off injured reserve ahead of Sunday’s game against the Packers. He has not played since Week 3. Alex Collins, who has started for Seattle in Carson’s place, does not have an injury designation heading into Sunday.

Jamaal Williams, Lions—OUT

Williams (thigh) was ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Steelers. It will mark the second game he’s missed this season. It will be a full workload for D’Andre Swift.

Wide Receivers

Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports

DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals—QUESTIONABLE

Hopkins (hamstring) is unlikely to play against the Panthers, according to a report from Rapoport. Arizona’s No. 1 wideout was out Week 9 as well.

Keenan Allen, Chargers—QUESTIONABLE

Allen (knee) is expected to play against the Vikings. He has not missed a game yet this season.

Chris Godwin, Buccaneers—QUESTIONABLE

Godwin (foot) is expected to be available against Washington, according to a report from Greg Auman of The Athletic. Godwin has not missed a game yet this season.

Antonio Brown, Buccaneers—QUESTIONABLE

Brown (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday against Washington. Brown has not played since Week 6 and was seen in a walking boot as recently as last week.

Corey Davis, Jets—QUESTIONABLE

Davis (hip) will play Sunday against the Bills, coach Robert Saleh said. He has missed New York’s last two games and quarterback Mike White is starting in Davis’ return.

Tim Patrick, Broncos—QUESTIONABLE

Patrick (knee) is expected to play against the Eagles, according to a report from Ian Rapoport. He has played in every game this season and he shined last week in Jerry Jeudy’s return.

Chase Claypool, Steelers—OUT

Claypool (toe) was ruled out for Pittsburgh’s game versus the Lions. He is considered “week to week” but the injury is not season-ending, according to Rapoport.

Michael Gallup, Cowboys—ACTIVE

Gallup (calf) was activated off injured reserve ahead of Sunday’s game against the Falcons. He has not played since Week 1.

Rondale Moore, Cardinals—QUESTIONABLE

Moore (concussion) is expected to play against the Panthers, according to multiple reports. Moore has played in every game this season.

Tight Ends

Dawson Knox, Bills—ACTIVE

Knox (hand) has no injury designation heading into the weekend and was a full participant at practice this week. He last played in Week 6 and now returns against the Jets.

Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers—QUESTIONABLE

Gronkowski (back) was ruled out for Sunday’s game against Washington. He returned in Week 8 and was not ready to play again on the other side of Tampa Bay’s Week 9 bye.

Jonnu Smith, Patriots—QUESTIONABLE



Smith (shoulder) was limited in practice this week. There is some buzz that he could see work out of the backfield against the Browns with Damien Harris out.

More fantasy news: