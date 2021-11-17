Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Davante Adams or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Byes: Broncos, Rams

Week 11 Start ‘Em: Defenses

Start of the Week

Dolphins D/ST at Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Jets have been a favorable opponent for fantasy defenses, committing a league-high 22 giveaways while allowing 25 sacks. That’s good news for the Dolphins defense, which looked great against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens last week and could post a huge stat line in this AFC East competition.

Week 11 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | DEFENSES

Start ‘Em

Browns D/ST vs. Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Cleveland’s defense looked awful last week in New England, but a matchup against Jared Goff and the Lions should be good for what ails it. Their offense has averaged 16.7 points and a mere 319.2 yards per game on the season, and defenses have averaged the seventh-most points against them.

Titans D/ST vs. Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Titans defense has played well over the last few weeks, and a matchup against the Texans makes it a solid streamer. The Texans have been generous to defenses, as the position has averaged the third-most fantasy points when facing them. Tennessee’s D/ST is still available in many leagues.

More Starts

Patriots D/ST at Falcons (Thurs. 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL)

49ers D/ST at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Bargains

Cowboys D/ST at Chiefs ($2,800)

Panthers D/ST vs. Football Team ($2,700)

Week 11 Sit ‘Em: Defenses

Sit of the Week

Colts D/ST at Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Colts D/ST ranks fifth in fantasy points at the position, but this week’s matchup against Josh Allen and the Bills makes it a fade. Defenses have averaged the third-fewest fantasy points when facing Buffalo, which has committed just 10 giveways and allowed the fourth-fewest sacks on the season.

Sit ‘Em

Chiefs D/ST vs. Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): The Chiefs defense has struggled in real football this season, so it’s no surprise that it has also failed to produce for fantasy fans as well. That trend will likely continue against the Cowboys, whom defenses have averaged the fifth-fewest fantasy points against this season. Expect a real barnburner.

Vikings D/ST vs. Packers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Minnesota’s defense has been close to the top 10 in fantasy points this season, but a matchup against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers makes this unit a fade this week. Green Bay has committed nine giveaways, tied for fifth fewest in the NFL, and defenses have averaged five points against them.

More Sits

Football Team D/ST at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Bears D/ST vs. Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Fades

Packers D/ST at Vikings ($3,100)

Colts D/ST at Bills ($3,000)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for your late breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business!