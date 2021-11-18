Patriots vs. Falcons Thursday Night Picks and Props, Plus Play of the Day

Can I interest you in a 28-3 joke? No? How about a betting breakdown of a Thursday night game between two teams that met in a rather famous Super Bowl a few years back? That’s where we begin in the latest edition of Winners Club.

Patriots vs. Falcons Preview

New England just decimated the Browns, 45-7. Atlanta is fresh off a 43-3 loss to the Cowboys. These two teams are in very different places, and the Falcons are missing receiver Calvin Ridley and may be without do-it-all player Cordarrelle Patterson. As such, the Patriots are 6.5-point favorites on the road.

Plus Odds Player Props and a Pick: Which players are worth a bet to find the end zone Thursday night? Jen Piacenti has the answer to that question and an enticing kicker player prop to boot (pun intended).

New England vs. Atlanta Breakdown and Bets: Frankie Taddeo has all of the information you need to place a wager on Thursday Night Football. Both teams’ Against The Spread (ATS) record, points per game and points allowed averages—and the breakdown of where the public money is. Read his game preview before you make your pick.

What’s Cooking at SI Fantasy and Betting

How to Build Your NFL DFS Lineup: Don’t know when to splurge on an expensive player in DFS? Unsure if a cheap option will get you the points you need? Shawn Childs has the answers in his weekly DFS advice piece, and I’m with him on A.J. Dillon. He’s going to be great against Minnesota.

College Football Composite Picks: There’s a game Saturday afternoon in Columbus, Ohio, with massive Playoff implications. The Buckeyes host the Spartans in a top-10 showdown and Richard Johnson’s model is riding with Michigan State (+19). See what other teams hold value for Week 12 of the college football season.

Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: It’s A.J. Dillon time for the Packers. The second-year running back will handle the workload with Aaron Jones sidelined and he’s Michael Fabiano’s Start of the Week. As the fantasy playoffs approach, read Fabiano’s latest takes on which players should be in your lineups, and who should be riding the bench.

Week 11 Player Projections: Shawn Childs isn’t expecting a big fantasy outing for many players on Thursday night, but Kyle Pitts is still a top-six tight end in his latest projections. Check out the players on your roster(s) that are due for big outings.

Dynasty Players To Sell and Hold: Matt De Lima checks in on the dynasty stock of Robert Woods, Patrick Mahomes, Javonte Williams and more and offers up advice for what to do with each player depending on your team’s long-term and short-term goals.

Play of the Day

I agree with my colleague Childs that Thursday Night Football won’t be a fantasy fireworks show. However, I do think that there’s some value in plugging Mac Jones into your DFS lineups. The Patriots’ rookie quarterback remains dirt cheap (FD: $7,000 | DK: $5,400) coming off arguably his best game of the season.

Jones has six touchdowns and one interception during New England’s four-game winning streak. Expect him to improve upon those numbers against a weak Falcons defense. Jones isn’t going to get you 30 points, but he’s a safe, very low-cost option who will allow you to spend big on your lineup elsewhere.

Thanks for starting your day with Winners Club. I’ll be back in your inbox Sunday morning.