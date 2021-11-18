Welcome to Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season! I already know your team is looking playoff bound, but we can't take our foot off the gas pedal. Let's deliver more wins and finish strong heading into your league's postseason!

Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot counts! Check out Jen Piacenti's Week 11 waiver wire pickups for guidance on who to target.

Week 11 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

Week 11 Rankings (PPR)

QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | FLEX | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES (DST)

KICKER RANKINGS

Tyler Bass, BUF (vs. IND) Justin Tucker, BAL (at CHI) Nick Folk, NE (at ATL) Ryan Succop, TB (vs. NYG) Harrison Butker, KC (vs. DAL) Daniel Carlson, LV (vs. CIN) Greg Zuerlein, DAL (at KC) Robbie Gould, SF (at JAC) Matt Prater, ARI (at SEA) Chase McLaughlin, CLE (vs. DET) Randy Bullock, TEN (vs. HOU) Jason Sanders, MIA (at NYJ) Greg Joseph, MIN (vs. GB) Zane Gonzalez, CAR (vs. WAS) Dustin Hopkins, LAC (vs. PIT) Evan McPherson, CIN (at LV) Chris Boswell, PIT (at LAC) Mason Crosby, GB (at MIN) Joey Slye, WAS (at CAR) Jake Elliott, PHI (vs. NO) Michael Badgley, IND (at BUF) Younghoe Koo, ATL (vs. NE) Brian Johnson, NO (at PHI) Graham Gano, NYG (at TB) Jason Myers, SEA (vs. ARI) Cairo Santos, CHI (vs. BAL) Matthew Wright, JAC (vs. SF) Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (at TEN) Matt Ammendola, NYJ (vs. MIA)

