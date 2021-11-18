Welcome to Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season! I already know your team is looking playoff bound, but we can't take our foot off the gas pedal. Let's deliver more wins and finish strong heading into your league's postseason!

Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot counts! Check out Jen Piacenti's Week 11 waiver wire pickups for guidance on who to target.

Week 11 Rankings (PPR)

QUARTERBACK RANKINGS

Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. DAL) Lamar Jackson, BAL (at CHI) Josh Allen, BUF (vs. IND) Dak Prescott, DAL (at KC) Tom Brady, TB (vs. NYG) Kyler Murray, ARI (at SEA) Jalen Hurts, PHI (vs. NO) Aaron Rodgers, GB (at MIN) Joe Burrow, CIN (at LV) Justin Herbert, LAC (vs. PIT) Russell Wilson, SEA (vs. ARI) Ryan Tannehill, TEN (vs. HOU) Cam Newton, CAR (vs. WAS) Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (at NYJ) Derek Carr, LV (vs. CIN) Kirk Cousins, MIN (vs. GB) Jimmy Garoppolo, SF (at JAC) Mac Jones, NE (at ATL) Justin Fields, CHI (vs. BAL) Daniel Jones, NYG (at TB) Baker Mayfield, CLE (vs. DET) Taylor Heinicke, WAS (at CAR) Carson Wentz, IND (at BUF) Matt Ryan, ATL (vs. NE) Tyrod Taylor, HOU (at TEN) Trevor Lawrence, JAC (vs. SF) Trevor Siemian, NO (at PHI) Joe Flacco, NYJ (vs. MIA) Mason Rudolph, PIT (at LAC) Jared Goff, DET (at CLE)

