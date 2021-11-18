Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Week 11 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings: Running Backs

Jonathan Taylor will have his hands full in a challenging matchup vs. the Bills.
Welcome to Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season! I already know your team is looking playoff bound, but we can't take our foot off the gas pedal. Let's deliver more wins and finish strong heading into your league's postseason!

Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot counts! Check out Jen Piacenti's Week 11 waiver wire pickups for guidance on who to target.

Week 11 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

Week 11 Rankings (PPR)

QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | FLEX | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES (DST)

RUNNING BACK RANKINGS

  1. Christian McCaffrey, CAR (vs. WAS)
  2. Najee Harris, PIT (at LAC)
  3. Austin Ekeler, LAC (vs. PIT)
  4. Dalvin Cook, MIN (vs. GB)
  5. Alvin Kamara, NO (at PHI)
  6. Jonathan Taylor, IND (at BUF)
  7. A.J. Dillon, GB (at MIN)
  8. D'Andre Swift, DET (at CLE)
  9. Nick Chubb, CLE (vs. DET)
  10. Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (at KC)
  11. Joe Mixon, CIN (at LV)
  12. James Conner, ARI (at SEA)
  13. Leonard Fournette, TB (vs. NYG)
  14. David Montgomery, CHI (vs. BAL)
  15. Michael Carter, NYJ (vs. MIA)
  16. Darrel Williams, KC (vs. DAL)
  17. James Robinson, JAC (vs. SF)
  18. Josh Jacobs, LV (vs. CIN)
  19. Elijah Mitchell, SF (at JAC)
  20. Myles Gaskin, MIA (at NYJ)
  21. Saquon Barkley, NYG (at TB)
  22. Antonio Gibson, WAS (at CAR)
  23. Cordarelle Patterson, ATL (vs. NE)
  24. Damien Harris, NE (at ATL)
  25. D'Onta Foreman, TEN (vs. HOU)
  26. Alex Collins, SEA (vs. ARI)
  27. Devin Singletary, BUF (vs. IND)
  28. Kenyan Drake, LV (vs. CIN)
  29. Zack Moss, BUF (vs. IND)
  30. Tony Pollard, DAL (at KC)
  31. J.D. McKissic, WAS (at CAR)
  32. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (at ATL)
  33. Latavius Murray, BAL (at CHI)
  34. Ty Johnson, NYJ (at MIA)
  35. Mark Ingram, NO (at PHI)
  36. Jordan Howard, PHI (vs. NO)
  37. Devonta Freeman, BAL (at CHI)
  38. D'Ernest Johnson, CLE (vs. DET)
  39. Mike Davis, ATL (vs. NE)
  40. David Johnson, HOU (at TEN)
  41. Adrian Peterson, TEN (vs. HOU)
  42. Boston Scott, PHI (vs. NO)
  43. Jeremy McNichols, TEN (vs. HOU)
  44. Nyheim Hines, IND (at BUF)
  45. Rex Burkhead, HOU (at TEN)
  46. Samaje Perine, CIN (at LV)
  47. Salvon Ahmed, MIA (at NYJ)
  48. Brandon Bolden, NE (at ATL)
  49. Giovani Bernard, TB (vs. NYG)
  50. Jeff Wilson Jr., SF (at JAC)
  51. Wayne Gallman, ATL (vs. NE)
  52. Kenneth Gainwell, PHI (vs. NO)
  53. Ty'Son Williams, BAL (at CHI)
  54. Devontae Booker, NYG (at TB)
  55. Matt Breida, BUF (vs. IND)
  56. Eno Benjamin, ARI (at CAR)
  57. Patrick Taylor Jr., GB (at MIN)
  58. Godwin Igwebuike, DET (at CLE)
  59. Phillip Lindsay, HOU (at TEN)
  60. Derrick Gore, KC (vs. DAL)

