Week 11 Rankings (PPR)

RUNNING BACK RANKINGS

Christian McCaffrey, CAR (vs. WAS) Najee Harris, PIT (at LAC) Austin Ekeler, LAC (vs. PIT) Dalvin Cook, MIN (vs. GB) Alvin Kamara, NO (at PHI) Jonathan Taylor, IND (at BUF) A.J. Dillon, GB (at MIN) D'Andre Swift, DET (at CLE) Nick Chubb, CLE (vs. DET) Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (at KC) Joe Mixon, CIN (at LV) James Conner, ARI (at SEA) Leonard Fournette, TB (vs. NYG) David Montgomery, CHI (vs. BAL) Michael Carter, NYJ (vs. MIA) Darrel Williams, KC (vs. DAL) James Robinson, JAC (vs. SF) Josh Jacobs, LV (vs. CIN) Elijah Mitchell, SF (at JAC) Myles Gaskin, MIA (at NYJ) Saquon Barkley, NYG (at TB) Antonio Gibson, WAS (at CAR) Cordarelle Patterson, ATL (vs. NE) Damien Harris, NE (at ATL) D'Onta Foreman, TEN (vs. HOU) Alex Collins, SEA (vs. ARI) Devin Singletary, BUF (vs. IND) Kenyan Drake, LV (vs. CIN) Zack Moss, BUF (vs. IND) Tony Pollard, DAL (at KC) J.D. McKissic, WAS (at CAR) Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (at ATL) Latavius Murray, BAL (at CHI) Ty Johnson, NYJ (at MIA) Mark Ingram, NO (at PHI) Jordan Howard, PHI (vs. NO) Devonta Freeman, BAL (at CHI) D'Ernest Johnson, CLE (vs. DET) Mike Davis, ATL (vs. NE) David Johnson, HOU (at TEN) Adrian Peterson, TEN (vs. HOU) Boston Scott, PHI (vs. NO) Jeremy McNichols, TEN (vs. HOU) Nyheim Hines, IND (at BUF) Rex Burkhead, HOU (at TEN) Samaje Perine, CIN (at LV) Salvon Ahmed, MIA (at NYJ) Brandon Bolden, NE (at ATL) Giovani Bernard, TB (vs. NYG) Jeff Wilson Jr., SF (at JAC) Wayne Gallman, ATL (vs. NE) Kenneth Gainwell, PHI (vs. NO) Ty'Son Williams, BAL (at CHI) Devontae Booker, NYG (at TB) Matt Breida, BUF (vs. IND) Eno Benjamin, ARI (at CAR) Patrick Taylor Jr., GB (at MIN) Godwin Igwebuike, DET (at CLE) Phillip Lindsay, HOU (at TEN) Derrick Gore, KC (vs. DAL)

