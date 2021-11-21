Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Need-to-Know Injury Info, Rankings and NFL Bets for Week 11

The Packers, Titans and Cardinals put their NFL-best records on the line Sunday.
Author:

Congratulations, you made it to another NFL Sunday. The schedule is stacked with a Cam Newton-Ron Rivera revenge game on deck in Carolina, a potential Super Bowl preview between the Cowboys and Chiefs and several games with the potential to shake up the crowded playoff picture in both conferences.

Everything you need to finalize your wagers and set your lineups is in this edition of Winners Club.

Who’s In and Who’s Out

We’re still awaiting news on quarterback Kyler Murray’s status while Arizona receiver DeAndre Hopkins has already been ruled out. Kansas City and Philadelphia get back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Miles Sanders, respectively, on Sunday. What will their roles be? Check out the latest injury report to see which players are active, questionable or out for Week 11 action.

Lamar Jackson

Winners Club Live Stream and Twitter Takeover

Head on over to the Sports Illustrated YouTube channel to join Michael Fabiano and Jen Piacenti on their weekly live stream. They’re ready to discuss their top plays this week and answer your last-minute lineup questions. Find them on Twitter at @Michael_Fabiano and @Jenpiacenti to submit your questions or drop them in the stream. And at 11:30 a.m. ET, join me on Twitter @SI_Fantasy for a Twitter takeover or send your questions to @Kkylewood for a start/sit Q&A.

Winners Club

Essential Reading

Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Aaron Rodgers was a disappointment to fantasy managers in a win last week, but Fabiano is still rolling with him against the Vikings. The reigning MVP is Fabiano’s Start of the Week at quarterback. See who else Fabiano recommends and advises against in his award-winning column.

NFL Best Bets: The Cowboys and Colts, both road underdogs, are getting some love from our analysts. Check in on how our pickers have been doing, where they disagree and what everyone’s best bet is for this week.

SI Recommends

si sportsbook

DFS Lineup Builder: Shawn Childs lays out how to build the perfect daily fantasy squad with quarterback stacks, foundational players and value options to propel your lineup to the top of the leaderboard.

How Sports Betting Can Help with Fantasy: Jen Piacenti explored how she uses sports betting to inform her fantasy football lineup decisions. Certain spreads and odds can be used to your advantage when deciding between certain players.

Player Props to Target: Childs is above .500 this season on his player prop picks, and he has five more for Week 11 featuring stars like Christian McCaffrey and lesser players like Bryan Edwards.

Fantasy Player Projections: Childs meticulously ranks and projects dozens of players’ stat lines ahead of each week. He likes CeeDee Lamb to have a big game against the Chiefs with Amari Cooper out. See who else is atop his projections.

ceedee-lamb-dallas-cowboys

NFL Line Movement: Frankie Taddeo follows the money every week to see what spreads are shifting before the games begin. The Saints opened up as three-point favorites against the Eagles, who are now 1.5-point favorites. Taddeo explains what you can take away from that.

Sunday Night Football Betting Picks: Our writers discuss their best bets for Sunday night’s showdown between the Steelers and Chargers. L.A. is a six-point favorite on SI sportbook. Should you take the points in Ben Roethlisberger’s return?

