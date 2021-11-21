Week 11 Fantasy Football Gameday Injury Updates

Several fantasy contributors are expected to return from injury on Sunday, including Miles Sanders and Clyde Edwards-Helaire. COVID-19 was not as common in the Week 11 injury report as it was in recent weeks, but Amari Cooper was added to the list and is out for two weeks.

And as always, plenty of stars remain questionable heading into Sunday afternoon, including Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, who is a game-time decision.

Teams on bye: Broncos, Rams

Quarterbacks

Kyler Murray, Cardinals—QUESTIONABLE

Murray (ankle) remains questionable and Arizona won’t make any decisions until pre-game warmups, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The expectation, according to multiple reports, is for Colt McCoy to make his third straight start against the Seahawks. The Cardinals are 1-1 in McCoy’s starts and have their bye next week.

Lamar Jackson, Ravens—QUESTIONABLE

Jackson (illness) is still questionable for Baltimore’s game against the Bears with a non-COVID illness. Schefter reported that Jackson is “50-50” to play. The former MVP has not missed a game this season.

Zach Wilson, Jets—DOUBTFUL

Wilson (knee) is doubtful for Sunday’s divisional game against the Dolphins. Joe Flacco was announced as the starter earlier in the week. Mike White, Josh Johnson and now Flacco have each started for New York since Wilson’s Week 7 injury.

Jared Goff, Lions—DOUBTFUL

Goff (oblique) will not play on Sunday against the Browns after suffering an injury against Pittsburgh last week. Tim Boyle will get his first career start for winless Detroit.

Running backs

Alvin Kamara, Saints—OUT

Kamara (knee) was ruled out against the Titans. He missed his first game of the season in Week 10 and is out for a second straight game on Sunday. Mark Ingram will handle the running back work, as he did last week, and New Orleans activated Tony Jones Jr. off injured reserve.

Kareem Hunt, Browns—INJURED RESERVE

Hunt (calf) will not return against the Lions. He has not played since Week 6. The Browns get Nick Chubb, who missed Week 10, back this week.

Aaron Jones—OUT

Jones (knee) suffered a mild MCL sprain in Week 10 and will miss 1-2 weeks, according to Schefter. A.J. Dillon slides into the starting spot after scoring both touchdowns in last week’s win over the Seahawks.

James Robinson, Jaguars—QUESTIONABLE

Robinson (heel, knee) is expected to play against the 49ers, according to Schefter. He has only missed one game this season.

Elijah Mitchell, 49ers—DOUBTFUL

Mitchell (finger) remains doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars with a broken finger. Coach Kyle Shanahan said he’s hopeful Mitchell plays, but he was spotted in a non-contact jersey at practice this week. He has not missed a game since Week 4.

Saquon Barkley, Giants—QUESTIONABLE

Barkley (ankle) is questionable for Monday Night Football against the Buccaneers. He has not played since Week 6.

Miles Sanders, Eagles—ACTIVE

Sanders (ankle) was activated off injured reserve on Saturday in time to play Sunday against the Saints. He last played in Week 7. In his absence, Philadelphia began to run the ball at a much higher rate.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs—QUESTIONABLE

Edwards-Helaire (knee) was activated off injured reserve and is eligible to play against the Cowboys. He is expected to play. Darrel Williams has filled in admirably for Edwards-Helaire and their snap distribution remains to be seen.

Latavius Murray, Ravens—QUESTIONABLE

Murray (ankle) is expected to play against the Bears, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. He has been out since Week 6.

Wide receivers

DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals—OUT

Hopkins (hamstring) was ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks. Arizona’s top receiver will miss his third straight game and will have an extra week of rest when the team goes on bye in Week 12.

Marquise Brown, Ravens—OUT

Brown (thigh) will not play against the Bears. Baltimore’s leading receiver has yet to miss a game this season.

Amari Cooper, Cowboys—OUT

Cooper (COVID-19) was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will not play Sunday against the Chiefs or on Thanksgiving. Cooper has played through injury this season and has yet to miss a game.

Donovan Peoples-Jones, Browns—QUESTIONABLE

Peoples-Jones (groin) has an “uphill battle” to play Sunday against the Lions, according to Rapoport. Cleveland’s new No. 1 wide receiver missed two games earlier in the season.

Sterling Shepard, Giants—OUT

Shepard (quadriceps) has been ruled out of Monday night’s game against the Buccaneers. He last played in Week 8.

Allen Robinson, Bears—DOUBTFUL

Robinson (hamstring) is unlikely to play against the Ravens coming off Chicago’s bye week.

Allen Lazard, Packers—DOUBTFUL

Lazard (shoulder) is not expected to play against the Vikings. He has already missed two games this season.

Tight Ends

Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers—QUESTIONABLE

Gronkowski (back) remains questionable for Monday night’s game, but it appears he will be back in the lineup. He has only played in four games this season and last played Week 8.

Ricky Seals-Jones, Washington Football Team—OUT

Seals-Jones (hip) will not play against the Panthers. Logan Thomas is not ready to return, so Washington will be without its top two tight ends against Carolina.