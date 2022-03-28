Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
FANTASY
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Fantasy
Deion Sanders Calls Out NFL Teams that Didn’t Attend JSU’s Pro Day
Deion Sanders Calls Out NFL Teams that Didn’t Attend JSU’s Pro Day

2022 Fantasy Football: Best Ball Rankings

This format places an emphasis on running backs near the top.

Instead of mock drafting away your offseason blues, join some best ball leagues and step up your fantasy engagement.

Here is a quick primer for best ball leagues: Instead of actively managing an in-season roster every week, the best ball format automatically constructs your weekly lineup by using your top scoring players. With this in mind, many drafters try to use a mix of high-scoring potential, handcuffs and depth at every position to maximize their chances. Do you want a backup kicker or DST? Or would you prefer an extra running back or wide receiver? Do you want two or three quarterbacks? It’s up to you to measure positional values based on your best ball league’s scoring.

You may notice most best ball rankings are more top-heavy with running backs, even in PPR scoring formats. This is because the pool of productive receivers is deeper, while the pool of stud running backs is more shallow. The next big best ball rankings update will come after the NFL draft.

Share your thoughts on my rankings with me on Twitter (@mattkdelima)!

MORE: My dynasty, superflex & rookie rankings

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Note: There are many tabs within this spreadsheet, so you may prefer to view as web page below to easier viewing.

VIEW: EXCEL | WEB PAGE

More fantasy coverage:

Fantasy/Betting

YOU MAY LIKE

Matt Ryan at introductory Colts press conference; Deshaun Watson at introductory Browns press conference; Tyreek Hill as a Chief
Play
NFL

MMQB: How the Matt Ryan Trade Was Negotiated

The Falcons’ big decision was 14 months in the making. Here’s how they approached QB-needy teams and involved the longtime face of their franchise.

By Albert Breer
Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at the Oscars
Extra Mustard

Will Smith Wins Best Actor, Apologizes After Chris Rock Incident

Smith won the Oscar for his portrayal of Richard Williams, the father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams.

By Mike McDaniel
dCOVcadecunningham_H
Play
NBA

‘If He Ever Reaches Larry Bird’s Status, It’s Over’

Close observers of the Pistons’ rookie phenom (and Wordle extraordinaire) are already comparing him to all-time greats.

By Michael Pina
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) looks on against the Charlotte Hornets during the first quarter at Barclays Center.
NBA

Kyrie Irving Is Back at Barclays, But Is it Too Late for the Nets?

Irving played in his first home game of the season after New York City lifted the vaccination mandate for athletes and performers.

By Howard Beck
saint-peters-newsletter
Play
College Basketball

An Ode to Saint Peter’s

By Jeremy Woo
Albert Pujols rounds the bases
MLB

Report: Pujols, Cardinals Reuniting On One-Year Deal

Albert Pujols, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina will all be in the same dugout once again.

By SI Staff
south-carolina-final-four
Play
College Basketball

South Carolina’s Offense Dismantles Creighton to Return to Final Four

Aliyah Boston was just one piece of the Gamecocks’ roster that was firing on all cylinders Sunday to make back-to-back Final Four appearances.

By Emma Baccellieri
Christian Pulisic scored a hat trick vs. Panama
Soccer

USMNT Knows Better Than to Assume Its Qualifying Job Is Done

The U.S. is just about there—but not all the way. Despite some eerie parallels to the past and a banner gaffe, its World Cup berth will be celebrated when it’s actually earned.

By Brian Straus