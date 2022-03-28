2022 Fantasy Football: Best Ball Rankings

Instead of mock drafting away your offseason blues, join some best ball leagues and step up your fantasy engagement.

Here is a quick primer for best ball leagues: Instead of actively managing an in-season roster every week, the best ball format automatically constructs your weekly lineup by using your top scoring players. With this in mind, many drafters try to use a mix of high-scoring potential, handcuffs and depth at every position to maximize their chances. Do you want a backup kicker or DST? Or would you prefer an extra running back or wide receiver? Do you want two or three quarterbacks? It’s up to you to measure positional values based on your best ball league’s scoring.

You may notice most best ball rankings are more top-heavy with running backs, even in PPR scoring formats. This is because the pool of productive receivers is deeper, while the pool of stud running backs is more shallow. The next big best ball rankings update will come after the NFL draft.

