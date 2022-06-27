Skip to main content
Fantasy
Sam Darnold 2022 Fantasy Projections: Week 1 Starter, But Week 2?

Sam Darnold 2022 Fantasy Projections: Week 1 Starter, But Week 2?

This could be his last season to prove he can be an NFL starting quarterback.

Carolina fans thought they had found their franchise quarterback over the first four games last season when Sam Darnold gained 1,241 combined yards with 10 touchdowns. His completion rate (67.8) and yards per pass attempt (8.1) graded well. However, over the next five weeks, he passed for only 159 yards per game with two touchdowns and eight interceptions while completing only 51.9% of his passes. A right shoulder injury led to five missed contests. Darnold finished the year with three empty starts (190/0, 132/0, and 219/2).

Over his time in the NFL, he has a 17-32 record with 52 passing touchdowns and 52 interceptions while gaining only 6.5 yards per pass attempt. Darnold does add some value as a runner (162/639/10).

Fantasy outlook: The long-term solution at quarterback for Carolina isn’t Darnold. I don’t see a reason to ride him as a starter even in 2022. His draft pedigree (third overall pick in 2018) suggests Darnold has the game to lead an NFL franchise, but I see him as an easy avoid at any value in the fantasy market. In the National Fantasy Football Championship, he has a waiver wire ADP (281).

