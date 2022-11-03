Week 9 Fantasy Football Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)
It’s time for my Week 9 PPR fantasy football rankings. Let’s look around the league! You have to be impressed with the 7-0 Philadelphia Eagles and their plus-78 point differential. We’re down to two one-loss teams, the Bills and Vikings, after the Giants sustained a loss. At the bottom of the standings, the Lions continue to hold down that spot with a 1-6 record.
Once again, I’m watching these games with high-scoring potential because they should bring about lots of fantasy points. Let’s begin with Week 9's highest over/under point totals on SI Sportsbook. There are three contests with the highest total: Packers vs. Lions (O/U 49.5), Seahawks vs. Cardinals (49.5) and Chargers vs. Falcons (49.5).
The game with the lowest point total on SI Sportsbook is Colts vs. Patriots (O/U 39.5). Then there are three games tied at O/U 42.5: Panthers vs. Bengals, Vikings vs. Commanders and Rams vs. Buccaneers. I don’t expect a lot of fantasy production in these games given their low expected point totals.
Week 9 flex rankings (PPR)
- Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC (at ATL)
- Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR (at TB)
- Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF (at NYJ)
- Tyreek Hill, WR, MIA (at CHI)
- Derrick Henry, RB, TEN (at KC)
- Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (vs. BAL)
- Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN (at WAS)
- Aaron Jones, RB, GB (at DET)
- Josh Jacobs, RB, LV (at JAC)
- DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI (vs. SEA)
- Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE (vs. IND)
- A.J. Brown , WR, PHI (at HOU)
- Travis Kelce, TE, KC (vs. TEN)
- Travis Etienne, RB, JAC (vs. LV)
- Mark Andrews, TE, BAL (at NO)
- Davante Adams, WR, LV (at JAC)
- Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA (at CHI)
- Tee Higgins, WR, CIN (vs. CAR)
- Ken Walker, RB, SEA (at ARI)
- Mike Evans, WR, TB (vs. LAR)
- Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN (at WAS)
- Joe Mixon, RB, CIN (vs. CAR)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET (vs. GB)
- D'Andre Swift, RB, DET (vs. GB)
- Leonard Fournette, RB, TB (vs. LAR)
- D'Onta Foreman, RB, CAR (at CIN)
- Miles Sanders, RB, PHI (at HOU)
- Chris Olave, WR, NO (vs. BAL)
- Chris Godwin, WR, TB (at LAR)
- Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA (at ARI)
- Dameon Pierce, RB, HOU (vs. PHI)
- D.J. Moore, WR, CAR (at CIN)
- Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS (vs. MIN)
- Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND (at NE)
- Keenan Allen, WR, LAC (at ATL)
- Christian Kirk, WR, JAC (vs. LV)
- DK Metcalf, WR, SEA (vat ARI)
- JuJu Smith-Schuster , WR, KC (vs. TEN)
- Jakobi Meyers, WR, NE (vs. IND)
- Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND (at NE)
- Gabe Davis, WR, BUF (at NYJ)
- DeVonta Smith, WR, PHI (at HOU)
- James Conner, RB, ARI (vs. SEA)
- Raheem Mostert, RB, MIA (at CHI)
- Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN (vs. CAR)
- Adam Thielen, WR, MIN (at WAS)
- Zach Ertz, TE, ARI (vs. SEA)
- Romeo Doubs, WR, GB (at DET)
- Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU (vs. PHI)
- Garrett Wilson, WR, NYJ (vs. BUF)
- Devin Singletary, RB, BUF (at NYJ)
- Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI (at HOU)
- Jamaal Williams, RB, DET (vs. GB)
- Rondale Moore, WR, ARI (vs. SEA)
- David Montgomery, RB, CHI (vs. MIA)
- Darnell Mooney, WR, CHI (vs. MIA)
- Curtis Samuel, WR, WAS (vs. MIN)
- Drake London, WR, ATL (vs. LAC)
- Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS (vs. MIN)
- Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, ATL (vs. LAC)
- Khalil Herbert, RB, CHI (vs. MIA)
- Joshua Palmer, WR, LAC (at ATL)
- Devin Duvernay, WR, BAL (at NO)
- Tyler Higbee, TE, LAR (at TB)
- Michael Carter, RB, NYJ (vs. BUF)
- Gerald Everett, TE, LAC (at ATL)
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, KC (vs. TEN)
- Evan Engram, TE, JAC (vs. LV)
- Robert Tonyan, TE, GB (at DET)
- A.J. Dillon, RB, GB (at DET)
- Kyle Pitts, TE, ATL (vs. LAC)
- Allen Robinson, WR, LAR (at TB)
- Hayden Hurst, TE, CIN (vs. CAR)
- Zay Jones, WR, JAC (vs. LV)
- Alec Pierce, WR, IND (at NE)
- T.J. Hockenson, TE, MIN (at WAS)
- Chase Claypool, WR, CHI (vs. MIA)
- Darren Waller, TE, LV (at JAC)
- Mecole Hardman, WR, KC (vs. TEN)
- Mack Hollins, WR, LV (at JAC)
- Dawson Knox, TE, BUF (at NYJ)
- Josh Reynolds, WR, DET (vs. GB)
- Kenyan Drake, RB, BAL (at NO)
- Taysom Hill, TE, NO (vs. BAL)
- Damien Harris, RB, NE (vs. IND)
- Noah Fant, TE, SEA (at ARI)
- Khalif Raymond, WR, DET (vs. GB)
- Caleb Huntley, RB, ATL (vs. LAC)
- Parris Campbell, WR, IND (at NE)
- Terrace Marshall, WR, CAR (at CIN)
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, KC (vs. TEN)
- Isaiah McKenzie, WR, BUF (at NYJ)
- Tyler Conklin, TE, NYJ (vs. BUF)
- Sammy Watkins, WR, GB (at DET)
- Julio Jones, WR, TB (vs. LAR)
- Brian Robinson, RB, WAS (vs. MIN)
- Tyler Allgeier, RB, ATL (vs. LAC)
- Mike Gesicki, TE, MIA (at CHI)
- DeAndre Carter, WR, LAC (at ATL)
- Olamide Zaccheaus, WR, ATL (vs. LAC)
More fantasy & NFL coverage:
- Week 9 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: QB | RB | WR | TE | K/DST
- Week 9 Projections: QB | RB | WR | TE
- Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 9
- Good News, Bad News: Fields, Pittman Jr. and Broncos RBs
- Fantasy Impact: Lions Trade T.J. Hockenson to Vikings
- Fantasy Impact: Bears Trade For Chase Claypool From Steelers
- Fantasy Impact: Dolphins Trade for Jeff Wilson Jr. From 49ers
- Week 9 Dynasty Stock Watch: Justin Fields, Jonathan Taylor
- Midseason Fantasy Football Report Card
- Top 10 Midseason Fantasy Takeaways
- Bold Fantasy Predictions for the Second Half
- Welcome Back, D.J. Moore and Alvin Kamara
- Week 9 IDP Waiver Wire
- Week 9 Early Waiver Wire Pickups
- If Snyder Sells, NFL Must Get Replacement Right