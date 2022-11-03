It’s time for my Week 9 PPR fantasy football rankings. Let’s look around the league! You have to be impressed with the 7-0 Philadelphia Eagles and their plus-78 point differential. We’re down to two one-loss teams, the Bills and Vikings, after the Giants sustained a loss. At the bottom of the standings, the Lions continue to hold down that spot with a 1-6 record.



Once again, I’m watching these games with high-scoring potential because they should bring about lots of fantasy points. Let’s begin with Week 9's highest over/under point totals on SI Sportsbook. There are three contests with the highest total: Packers vs. Lions (O/U 49.5), Seahawks vs. Cardinals (49.5) and Chargers vs. Falcons (49.5).



The game with the lowest point total on SI Sportsbook is Colts vs. Patriots (O/U 39.5). Then there are three games tied at O/U 42.5: Panthers vs. Bengals, Vikings vs. Commanders and Rams vs. Buccaneers. I don’t expect a lot of fantasy production in these games given their low expected point totals.

Week 9 flex rankings (PPR)

Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC (at ATL) Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR (at TB) Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF (at NYJ) Tyreek Hill, WR, MIA (at CHI) Derrick Henry, RB, TEN (at KC) Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (vs. BAL) Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN (at WAS) Aaron Jones, RB, GB (at DET) Josh Jacobs, RB, LV (at JAC) DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI (vs. SEA) Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE (vs. IND) A.J. Brown , WR, PHI (at HOU) Travis Kelce, TE, KC (vs. TEN) Travis Etienne, RB, JAC (vs. LV) Mark Andrews, TE, BAL (at NO) Davante Adams, WR, LV (at JAC) Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA (at CHI) Tee Higgins, WR, CIN (vs. CAR) Ken Walker, RB, SEA (at ARI) Mike Evans, WR, TB (vs. LAR) Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN (at WAS) Joe Mixon, RB, CIN (vs. CAR) Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET (vs. GB) D'Andre Swift, RB, DET (vs. GB) Leonard Fournette, RB, TB (vs. LAR) D'Onta Foreman, RB, CAR (at CIN) Miles Sanders, RB, PHI (at HOU) Chris Olave, WR, NO (vs. BAL) Chris Godwin, WR, TB (at LAR) Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA (at ARI) Dameon Pierce, RB, HOU (vs. PHI) D.J. Moore, WR, CAR (at CIN) Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS (vs. MIN) Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND (at NE) Keenan Allen, WR, LAC (at ATL) Christian Kirk, WR, JAC (vs. LV) DK Metcalf, WR, SEA (vat ARI) JuJu Smith-Schuster , WR, KC (vs. TEN) Jakobi Meyers, WR, NE (vs. IND) Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND (at NE) Gabe Davis, WR, BUF (at NYJ) DeVonta Smith, WR, PHI (at HOU) James Conner, RB, ARI (vs. SEA) Raheem Mostert, RB, MIA (at CHI) Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN (vs. CAR) Adam Thielen, WR, MIN (at WAS) Zach Ertz, TE, ARI (vs. SEA) Romeo Doubs, WR, GB (at DET) Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU (vs. PHI) Garrett Wilson, WR, NYJ (vs. BUF) Devin Singletary, RB, BUF (at NYJ) Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI (at HOU) Jamaal Williams, RB, DET (vs. GB) Rondale Moore, WR, ARI (vs. SEA) David Montgomery, RB, CHI (vs. MIA) Darnell Mooney, WR, CHI (vs. MIA) Curtis Samuel, WR, WAS (vs. MIN) Drake London, WR, ATL (vs. LAC) Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS (vs. MIN) Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, ATL (vs. LAC) Khalil Herbert, RB, CHI (vs. MIA) Joshua Palmer, WR, LAC (at ATL) Devin Duvernay, WR, BAL (at NO) Tyler Higbee, TE, LAR (at TB) Michael Carter, RB, NYJ (vs. BUF) Gerald Everett, TE, LAC (at ATL) Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, KC (vs. TEN) Evan Engram, TE, JAC (vs. LV) Robert Tonyan, TE, GB (at DET) A.J. Dillon, RB, GB (at DET) Kyle Pitts, TE, ATL (vs. LAC) Allen Robinson, WR, LAR (at TB) Hayden Hurst, TE, CIN (vs. CAR) Zay Jones, WR, JAC (vs. LV) Alec Pierce, WR, IND (at NE) T.J. Hockenson, TE, MIN (at WAS) Chase Claypool, WR, CHI (vs. MIA) Darren Waller, TE, LV (at JAC) Mecole Hardman, WR, KC (vs. TEN) Mack Hollins, WR, LV (at JAC) Dawson Knox, TE, BUF (at NYJ) Josh Reynolds, WR, DET (vs. GB) Kenyan Drake, RB, BAL (at NO) Taysom Hill, TE, NO (vs. BAL) Damien Harris, RB, NE (vs. IND) Noah Fant, TE, SEA (at ARI) Khalif Raymond, WR, DET (vs. GB) Caleb Huntley, RB, ATL (vs. LAC) Parris Campbell, WR, IND (at NE) Terrace Marshall, WR, CAR (at CIN) Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, KC (vs. TEN) Isaiah McKenzie, WR, BUF (at NYJ) Tyler Conklin, TE, NYJ (vs. BUF) Sammy Watkins, WR, GB (at DET) Julio Jones, WR, TB (vs. LAR) Brian Robinson, RB, WAS (vs. MIN) Tyler Allgeier, RB, ATL (vs. LAC) Mike Gesicki, TE, MIA (at CHI) DeAndre Carter, WR, LAC (at ATL) Olamide Zaccheaus, WR, ATL (vs. LAC)

More fantasy & NFL coverage: