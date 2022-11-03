Week 9 Fantasy Football Rankings: Kickers
It's time for my Week 9 PPR fantasy football rankings. Let's look around the league! You have to be impressed with the 7-0 Philadelphia Eagles and their plus-78 point differential. We're down to two one-loss teams, the Bills and Vikings, after the Giants sustained a loss. At the bottom of the standings, the Lions continue to hold down that spot with a 1-6 record.
Once again, I'm watching these games with high-scoring potential because they should bring about lots of fantasy points. Let’s begin with Week 9's highest over/under point totals on SI Sportsbook. There are three contests with the highest total: Packers vs. Lions (O/U 49.5), Seahawks vs. Cardinals (49.5) and Chargers vs. Falcons (49.5).
The game with the lowest point total on SI Sportsbook is Colts vs. Patriots (O/U 39.5). Then there are three games tied at O/U 42.5: Panthers vs. Bengals, Vikings vs. Commanders and Rams vs. Buccaneers. I don’t expect a lot of fantasy production in these games given their low expected point totals.
My Week 9 kicker rankings:
- Justin Tucker, BAL (at NO)
- Tyler Bass, BUF (at NYJ)
- Harrison Butker, KC (vs. TEN)
- Evan McPherson, CIN (vs. CAR)
- Jake Elliott, PHI (at HOU)
- Jason Myers, SEA (at ARI)
- Daniel Carlson, LV (at JAC)
- Ryan Succop, TB (at LAR)
- Jason Sanders, MIA (at CHI)
- Taylor Bertolet, LAC (at ATL)
- Younghoe Koo, ATL (vs. LAC)
- Nick Folk, NE (vs. IND)
- Greg Joseph, MIN (at WAS)
- Mason Crosby, GB (at DET)
- Wil Lutz, NO (vs. BAL)
- Matt Prater, ARI (vs. SEA)
- Riley Patterson, JAC (vs. LV)
- Mike Badgley, DET (vs. GB)
- Cairo Santos, CHI (vs. MIA)
- Chase McLaughlin, IND (at NE)
- Matt Gay, LAR (at TB)
- Greg Zuerlein, NYJ (vs. BUF)
- Eddy Piniero, CAR (at CIN)
- Randy Bullock, TEN (at KC)
- Joey Slye, WAS (vs. MIN)
- Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (vs. PHI)
