Week 9 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Week 9 Fantasy Football Rankings: Running Backs

Austin Ekeler remains a staple atop the Week 9 fantasy football rankings.

It’s time for my Week 9 PPR fantasy football rankings. Let’s look around the league! You have to be impressed with the 7-0 Philadelphia Eagles and their plus-78 point differential. We’re down to two one-loss teams, the Bills and Vikings, after the Giants sustained a loss. At the bottom of the standings, the Lions continue to hold down that spot with a 1-6 record.

Once again, I’m watching these games with high-scoring potential because they should bring about lots of fantasy points. Let’s begin with Week 9's highest over/under point totals on SI Sportsbook. There are three contests with the highest total: Packers vs. Lions (O/U 49.5), Seahawks vs. Cardinals (49.5) and Chargers vs. Falcons (49.5).

The game with the lowest point total on SI Sportsbook is Colts vs. Patriots (O/U 39.5). Then there are three games tied at O/U 42.5: Panthers vs. Bengals, Vikings vs. Commanders and Rams vs. Buccaneers. I don’t expect a lot of fantasy production in these games given their low expected point totals.

NOTE: The rankings below reflect my opening rankings. For a complete list of the updated positional rankings, CLICK HERE.

Week 9 running back rankings (PPR)

  1. Austin Ekeler, LAC (at ATL)
  2. Derrick Henry, TEN (at KC)
  3. Alvin Kamara, NO (vs. BAL)
  4. Aaron Jones, GB (at DET)
  5. Josh Jacobs, LV (at JAC)
  6. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (vs. IND)
  7. Travis Etienne, JAC (vs. LV)
  8. Ken Walker, SEA (at ARI)
  9. Dalvin Cook, MIN (at WAS)
  10. Joe Mixon, CIN (vs. CAR)
  11. D'Andre Swift, DET (vs. GB)
  12. Leonard Fournette, TB (vs. LAR)
  13. D'Onta Foreman, CAR (at CIN)
  14. Miles Sanders, PHI (at HOU)
  15. Dameon Pierce, HOU (vs. PHI)
  16. Jonathan Taylor, IND (at NE)
  17. James Conner, ARI (vs. SEA)
  18. Raheem Mostert, MIA (at CHI)
  19. Devin Singletary, BUF (at NYJ)
  20. Jamaal Williams, DET (vs. GB)
  21. David Montgomery, CHI (vs. MIA)
  22. Antonio Gibson, WAS (vs. MIN)
  23. Cordarrelle Patterson, ATL (vs. LAC)
  24. Khalil Herbert, CHI (vs. MIA)
  25. Michael Carter, NYJ (vs. BUF)
  26. A.J. Dillon, GB (at DET)
  27. Kenyan Drake, BAL (at NO)
  28. Damien Harris, NE (vs. IND)
  29. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (vs. TEN)
  30. Brian Robinson, WAS (vs. MIN)
  31. Tyler Allgeier, ATL (vs. LAC)
  32. Darrell Henderson, LAR (at TB)
  33. Eno Benjamin, ARI (vs. SEA)
  34. Isiah Pacheco, KC (vs. TEN)
  35. Rachaad White, TB (vs. LAR)
  36. Jeff Wilson Jr., MIA (at CHI)
  37. Justice Hill, BAL (at NO)
  38. Dontrell Hilliard, TEN (at KC)
  39. Rex Burkhead, HOU (vs. PHI)
  40. Sony Michel, LAC (at ATL)
  41. Deon Jackson, IND (at NE)
  42. Alexander Mattison, MIN (at WAS)
  43. Samaje Perine, CIN (vs. CAR)
  44. James Robinson, NYJ (vs. BUF)
  45. JaMycal Hasty, JAC (vs. LV)
  46. Jerick McKinnon, KC (vs. TEN)
  47. J.D. McKissic, WAS (vs. MIN)
  48. Ronnie Rivers, LAR (at TB)
  49. Kenneth Gainwell, PHI (at HOU)
  50. Nyheim Hines, BUF (at NYJ)
  51. Malcolm Brown, LAR (at TB)
  52. Travis Homer, SEA (at ARI)
  53. James Cook, BUF (at NYJ)
  54. Caleb Huntley, ATL (vs. LAC)
  55. Ameer Abdullah, LV (at JAC)
  56. Boston Scott, PHI (at HOU)
  57. Ty Johnson, NYJ (vs. BUF)
  58. Avery Williams, ATL (vs. LAC)
  59. Chris Evans, CIN (vs. CAR)
  60. Raheem Blackshear, CAR (at CIN)

