Week 9 Fantasy Football Rankings: Running Backs
It’s time for my Week 9 PPR fantasy football rankings. Let’s look around the league! You have to be impressed with the 7-0 Philadelphia Eagles and their plus-78 point differential. We’re down to two one-loss teams, the Bills and Vikings, after the Giants sustained a loss. At the bottom of the standings, the Lions continue to hold down that spot with a 1-6 record.
Once again, I’m watching these games with high-scoring potential because they should bring about lots of fantasy points. Let’s begin with Week 9's highest over/under point totals on SI Sportsbook. There are three contests with the highest total: Packers vs. Lions (O/U 49.5), Seahawks vs. Cardinals (49.5) and Chargers vs. Falcons (49.5).
The game with the lowest point total on SI Sportsbook is Colts vs. Patriots (O/U 39.5). Then there are three games tied at O/U 42.5: Panthers vs. Bengals, Vikings vs. Commanders and Rams vs. Buccaneers. I don’t expect a lot of fantasy production in these games given their low expected point totals.
NOTE: The rankings below reflect my opening rankings. For a complete list of the updated positional rankings, CLICK HERE.
Week 9 running back rankings (PPR)
- Austin Ekeler, LAC (at ATL)
- Derrick Henry, TEN (at KC)
- Alvin Kamara, NO (vs. BAL)
- Aaron Jones, GB (at DET)
- Josh Jacobs, LV (at JAC)
- Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (vs. IND)
- Travis Etienne, JAC (vs. LV)
- Ken Walker, SEA (at ARI)
- Dalvin Cook, MIN (at WAS)
- Joe Mixon, CIN (vs. CAR)
- D'Andre Swift, DET (vs. GB)
- Leonard Fournette, TB (vs. LAR)
- D'Onta Foreman, CAR (at CIN)
- Miles Sanders, PHI (at HOU)
- Dameon Pierce, HOU (vs. PHI)
- Jonathan Taylor, IND (at NE)
- James Conner, ARI (vs. SEA)
- Raheem Mostert, MIA (at CHI)
- Devin Singletary, BUF (at NYJ)
- Jamaal Williams, DET (vs. GB)
- David Montgomery, CHI (vs. MIA)
- Antonio Gibson, WAS (vs. MIN)
- Cordarrelle Patterson, ATL (vs. LAC)
- Khalil Herbert, CHI (vs. MIA)
- Michael Carter, NYJ (vs. BUF)
- A.J. Dillon, GB (at DET)
- Kenyan Drake, BAL (at NO)
- Damien Harris, NE (vs. IND)
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (vs. TEN)
- Brian Robinson, WAS (vs. MIN)
- Tyler Allgeier, ATL (vs. LAC)
- Darrell Henderson, LAR (at TB)
- Eno Benjamin, ARI (vs. SEA)
- Isiah Pacheco, KC (vs. TEN)
- Rachaad White, TB (vs. LAR)
- Jeff Wilson Jr., MIA (at CHI)
- Justice Hill, BAL (at NO)
- Dontrell Hilliard, TEN (at KC)
- Rex Burkhead, HOU (vs. PHI)
- Sony Michel, LAC (at ATL)
- Deon Jackson, IND (at NE)
- Alexander Mattison, MIN (at WAS)
- Samaje Perine, CIN (vs. CAR)
- James Robinson, NYJ (vs. BUF)
- JaMycal Hasty, JAC (vs. LV)
- Jerick McKinnon, KC (vs. TEN)
- J.D. McKissic, WAS (vs. MIN)
- Ronnie Rivers, LAR (at TB)
- Kenneth Gainwell, PHI (at HOU)
- Nyheim Hines, BUF (at NYJ)
- Malcolm Brown, LAR (at TB)
- Travis Homer, SEA (at ARI)
- James Cook, BUF (at NYJ)
- Caleb Huntley, ATL (vs. LAC)
- Ameer Abdullah, LV (at JAC)
- Boston Scott, PHI (at HOU)
- Ty Johnson, NYJ (vs. BUF)
- Avery Williams, ATL (vs. LAC)
- Chris Evans, CIN (vs. CAR)
- Raheem Blackshear, CAR (at CIN)
