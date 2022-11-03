Skip to main content
Week 9 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Week 9 Fantasy Football Rankings: Team Defenses

Buccaneers look to shut down Matthew Stafford and the Rams.

It's time for my Week 9 PPR fantasy football rankings. Let's look around the league! You have to be impressed with the 7-0 Philadelphia Eagles and their plus-78 point differential. We're down to two one-loss teams, the Bills and Vikings, after the Giants sustained a loss. At the bottom of the standings, the Lions continue to hold down that spot with a 1-6 record.

Once again, I'm watching these games with high-scoring potential because they should bring about lots of fantasy points. Let’s begin with Week 9's highest over/under point totals on SI Sportsbook. There are three contests with the highest total: Packers vs. Lions (O/U 49.5), Seahawks vs. Cardinals (49.5) and Chargers vs. Falcons (49.5).

The game with the lowest point total on SI Sportsbook is Colts vs. Patriots (O/U 39.5). Then there are three games tied at O/U 42.5: Panthers vs. Bengals, Vikings vs. Commanders and Rams vs. Buccaneers. I don’t expect a lot of fantasy production in these games given their low expected point totals.

My Week 9 team defense rankings:

  1. Eagles, PHI (at HOU)
  2. Bills, BUF (at NYJ)
  3. Chiefs, KC (vs. TEN)
  4. Buccaneers, TB (vs. LAR)
  5. Patriots, NE (vs. IND)
  6. Bengals, CIN (vs. CAR)
  7. Dolphins, MIA (at CHI)
  8. Ravens, BAL (at NO)
  9. Vikings, MIN (at WAS)
  10. Chargers, LAC (at ATL)
  11. Packers, GB (at DET)
  12. Colts, IND (at NE)
  13. Cardinals, ARI (vs. SEA)
  14. Jaguars, JAC (vs. LV)
  15. Seahawks, SEA (at ARI)
  16. Raiders, LV (at JAC)
  17. Saints, NO (vs. BAL)
  18. Panthers, CAR (at CIN)
  19. Bears, CHI (vs. MIA)
  20. Lions, DET (vs. GB)
  21. Falcons, ATL (vs. LAC)
  22. Rams, LAR (at TB)
  23. Commanders, WAS (vs. MIN)
  24. Jets, NYJ (vs. BUF)
  25. Titans, TEN (at KC)
  26. Texans, HOU (vs. PHI)
