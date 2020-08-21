Fantasy Baseball: Weekly Waiver Wire Report

Weekly Waiver Wire Report

Catcher

Joey Bart, SF

The future at catcher for the Giants finally arrived on August 21st when they called up Joey Bart. He went 1-for-4. Last year in the minors over three levels of action, he hit .280 with 17 home runs, 49 RBI, and five steals over 318 at-bats. He missed development time in 2019 due to a broken left hand in April and a broken right thumb in October. San Francisco drafted him second overall in 2018. They also want Bart to see some time at first base to help get his bat in the lineup on more days.

Austin Hedges, SD

Hedges has a propensity to strike out at a high level (333 Ks over his 1,044 at-bats) over the previous four seasons in the majors, which sets the bar extremely low for his batting average. With the Padres placing Francisco Mejia on the injured list, Hedges gets a chance to be in the lineup five days a week. Over his last four games, he hit a pair of home runs over nine at-bats while hitting .333 with four runs and two RBI. Hedges only makes sense for a team looking for an uptick in power.

First Base

Brandon Belt, SF

The first base pool is extremely weak in deep leagues. Belt missed the start of the year with an Achilles issue. After struggling over his first 39 at-bats (.128 with one home run, four RBI, and 17 strikeouts), his swing was much improved over his previous five games (7-for-16 with four runs, two home runs, and four RBI). Belt is only a bottom feeder option in shallow leagues, but he may be the best option for an injury cover at this point.

Ryan Mountcastle, BAL

I'm not particularly eager to use the same player in back-to-back weeks on the waiver wire report, but I couldn't find one viable option in the free-agent pool in a 15-team league that I'm in. The young players have been starting to be called up this week. Mountcastle has the bat with the most upside close to the majors for Baltimore. With no minor league stat information in 2020, he may fly under the radar if he is called up later in the week.

Second Base

Jake Cronenworth, SD

Cronenworth flashed in early August, but he didn’t have a clear path to regular at-bats once Eric Hosmer returned to the starting lineup. With Tommy Pham in the injured list, San Diego shifted Jurickson Profar to the outfield, creating a possible starting job long-term for Cronenworth. Heading into Friday night’s action, he has five-game hitting streak (7-for-20) with one home run, two RBI, and a steal). His approach plays well, and Cronenworth should hit for batting average.

Jurickson Profar, SD

In a couple of high-stakes leagues, I got beat at second base leading to me drafting Profar. My partner wanted me to cut him after a slow start to the year (3-for-37 with one home run, three RBI, and two steals). In deep leagues, you never want to put the best player into the free-agent pool. Profar played well over his last five games (6-for-21 with five runs, two home runs, and five RBI), but his batting average still sits under .200. He has a 20/10 skill set with a respectable approach, so I expect his batting average to push to the neutral area this year.

Shortstop

Luis Garcia, WAS

The Nationals lost Starlin Castro for the season due to a broken right wrist. They called up Garcia to compete for at-bats. Last year at AA, he hit .257 with four home runs, 30 RBI, and 11 steals over 525 at-bats. Garcia offers batting average down the road with a chance at over 20 steals. His power will need time to develop. I view him more as flier than a target as I expect Carter Kieboom to play better, pushing the hot bat of Asdrubal Cabrera to second base.

Joe Panik, TOR

With Bo Bichette out for an extended period, Panik earned starting at-bats for a month or so. His skill set is well below Bichette, which will push fantasy owners elsewhere for upside. By picking up Panik, the goal is to fill at-bats with a chance at a good week while continuing to search for a more rounded option at shortstop. Panik is off to slow start (6-for-34 with no runs or RBI). When at his best, he is tough to strike out with double-digit power. Panik is only a bridge player option in deep leagues.

Third Base

Brad Miller, STL

A theme that has rung strong for me in my days playing in the high-stakes market for fantasy baseball and football is the next man up. When looking to cover a short-term injury, the best player ends up being the option that replaced the injured player in the starting lineup. With Paul DeJong out with Covid-19, Brad Miller made the most of his opportunity by going 7-for-15 to start the week with four runs, two home runs, and eight RBI. He has a 30 home run season on his major league resume with success in power (13 home runs) over limited at-bats (154) in 2019. He needs two more games to qualify at shortstop, which should happen this week with DeJong not expected back until Monday. The Cardinals have question marks in the outfield, giving Miller a chance to see may at-bats going forward.

Abraham Toro, HOU

The next man up at third base for the Astros with Alex Bregman placed on the injured list is Toro. His bat has been unimpressive over his first 119 at-bats in the majors (.202 with four home runs and 15 RBI), which came after a successful 2019 at AA (.306 with 16 home runs and 70 RBI over 376 at-bats). Toro has three hits over his last seven at-bats with a home run and four RBI.

Outfield

Cristian Pache, ATL

With Ronald Acuna on the injured list and Nick Markakis coming down with Covid-19, Cristian Pache was called up to the Braves. In 2019, he hit .277 with 12 home runs, 61 RBI, and eight steals between AA and AAA. His strikeout rate (22.7) needs improvement for his lower ceiling in power. Pache has a great glove with elite speed, but his base running skills need work (8-for-19 in steals last year). He is getting stronger, so his power should rise with more experience. For now, only a sneaky speed out if the Braves let him run.

Harold Ramirez, MIA

The onslaught of Covid-19 cases pushed many of the Marlins players outside the view of fantasy owners looking for help on the waiver wire. Ramirez was cleared to return to baseball activities this week, which gives him a chance to return by next week. Over two games this year, he had one hit in seven at-bats. This season his power should improve while also having some speed on his minor league resume (.303 over 2,319 at-bats with 34 home runs, 310 RBI, and 95 steals).

Cedric Mullins, BAL

A possible speed out for fantasy owners this week could be Mullins. He has a five-game hitting streak (7-for-17 with one steal) after being called up to replace Austin Hays on the Orioles’ roster. Between AA and AAA in 2019, Mullins hit .233 with ten home runs, 42 RBI, and 33 steals over 467 at-bats. Earlier in his minor league career, his batting average (.276 over 1,549 at-bats) projected more upside.

Starting Pitching

Sixto Sanchez, MIA

The Marlins called up Sixto Sanchez on Thursday while expecting him to make his major league debut on Saturday. He has an exceptional arm, and I expect him to hit the ground running. Last year at AA, Sanchez posted a 2.53 ERA with 97 strikeouts over 103 innings. In the free-agent pool this week, there will be multiple talented young arms (Casey Mize, Dane Dunning, and Tarik Skubal). Sanchez would be my top target, followed by Mize.

Tarik Skubal, DET

I have a friend that is a big Tigers fan that is knowledgeable and passionate about fantasy baseball. He had so much excitement about Skubal’s first major league start while expecting him to be an impact prospect after dominating at High A (2.58 ERA and 97 strikeouts over 80.1 innings) and AA (2.13 ERA and 82 strikeouts over 42.1 innings) in 2019. Unfortunately, two innings into his debut, the White Sox beat him for four runs, eight baserunners, and one home run. His fastball is electric with high-90s upside. Skubal needs to fine-tune the command of his changeup while owning a swing and miss curveball and slider. With no experience at AAA, there will be some growing pains, but his arm will come quickly, helping the Tigers push up through the AL Central standings over the next couple of seasons.

Dane Dunning, CHI

After missing all of 2019 with TJ surgery, Dunning made his first start in the majors on Wednesday night. His game started with six strikeouts over his first ten batters, but his final line (three runs and six baserunners over 4.1 innings) had too many crooked numbers due to a bad fifth inning (all runs allowed). Dunning looked to be on the fast track to the majors in 2017 when he dominated over 26 starts (2.94 ERA and 168 strikeouts over 144 innings) at two A-ball levels. The White Sox have two off-days next week, which is why that sent him back to the alternate training site. Dunning is worth a buy-and-hold with his next start expected to come next weekend at the earliest.

Casey Mize, DET

I mentioned Mize as a possible pick up a couple of weeks ago. The Tigers gave him his first start on Wednesday night. After allowing a leadoff home run to Tim Anderson, he settled down over the next three innings. With a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth, Mize gave up a run and three hits over one-inning before getting the hook. His split-finger fastball was exceptional, leading to no walks and seven strikeouts. Most swing and misses on this pitch were out of the strike zone. He came through the minors with excellent command while also owning a mid-90s fastball and upside curveball. Mize is a future ace if he can develop into a volume inning arm.