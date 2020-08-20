2020 Fantasy Baseball: Weekly Closer Report & Depth Chart

In Shawn Childs' Weekly Closer Report, he highlights the production and potential of every bullpen across the league.

For a limited time, the closer report is available to all. Soon, it will be part of our premium subscription here at SI Fantasy. More information on that subscription is coming soon.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Archie Bradley picked up a four-out save last week, but the Padres beat him for three runs and five hits over 1.1 innings. He is 6-for-7 in save conversions with weakness in his ERA (4.00) and WHIP (1.44). Junior Guerra saw his eight-inning scoreless streak end on August 16th when he gave up two runs and four hits over one inning of work.

Atlanta Braves

After starting the year with seven shutout innings with four saves in four chances, Mark Melancon battled his command in his outing on August 18th (one run, two hits, and two walks over one inning). Will Smith picked up a pair of wins over the last week despite serving up a home run in each game. Smith still needs some good innings before earning a chance in the ninth inning.

Baltimore Orioles

The Cole Sulser experiment at closer for Baltimore is up to nine games. Over the last week, he pitched 3.2 shutout innings with two saves and a loss. Sulser is 5-for-7 in save tries while having command issues (seven walks over 11.2 innings). Mychal Givens hasn’t allowed a run over nine innings with 13 strikeouts while waiting for his first save chance.

Boston Red Sox

The expected fun ride of Brandon Workman looks to be heading south along with the Red Sox season. Over 5.2 innings on the year, he allowed three runs and 12 baserunners over 5.2 innings with seven strikeouts and three successful saves. The only reliever having success is Phillip Valdez (1.26 ERA and 13 strikeouts over 14.1 innings).

Chicago Cubs

Over the first 18 days of August, Rowan Wick picked up four saves with a 1.42 ERA and seven strikeouts. Craig Kimbrel looked much better over his previous two innings of work (no runs or hits with four strikeouts). Chicago gave Jeremy Jeffress his second save chance of the year on August 17th. He allowed no runs or hits in eight of his nine appearances with his bad showing, leading to one run and three hits over two innings.

Chicago White Sox

White Sox fans have no complaints with Alex Colome over his first eight games (0.00 ERA, seven strikeouts, and five saves). Codi Heuer pitched well over his eight games in the majors (3.00 ERA, nine strikeouts, and one save) after making the jump from AA to the majors. In 2019, he finished with a 2.39 ERA over 67.2 innings with 65 strikeouts and 11 saves.

Cincinnati Reds

Raisel Iglesias has been exceptional over his last four outings (no runs or hits over 4.2 innings with no walks, eight strikeouts, and two steals), but his last appearance came on August 11th. Amir Garrett should be next in line for saves after starting the year with a 3.68 ERA and ten strikeouts over 7.1 innings.

Cleveland Indians

Brad Hand held serve for the Indians over the last week (no runs over two innings with three strikeouts and two saves). He has yet to blow a save in six opportunities, but his ERA (5.40) and WHIP (1.50) invite job loss risk. James Karinchak looked electric over his first 12.2 innings (0.71 ERA, 24 strikeouts, and one save). It’s only a matter of time before he shines in the ninth inning.

Colorado Rockies

The closing job for Jairo Diaz looks to be over. He gave up a hit or more in six straight appearances, which led to three runs, nine hits, and six walks over 4.2 innings. Carlos Estevez blew up on August 15th (three runs and four hits over one inning), but he earned a one-out save the next day. Unfortunately, Estevez took a batted ball to his right hand. Daniel Bard continues to throw strikes (one walk and 14 strikeouts over 12 innings), but he has allowed a run in five of his 11 appearances. The arm to watch here belongs to Jeff Hoffman. He has a 0.93 ERA over 9.2 innings with two wins and nine strikeouts.

Detroit Tigers

The Tigers wheeled out Joe Jimenez only once over the last week (one shutout innings with one strikeout). He has five saves over six chances with work to do with his ERA (5.63). Gregory Soto failed to get an out on August 18th (four runs and four baserunners), which ended his stellar start to the year (no runs over 10.1 innings with two walks and 14 strikeouts.

Houston Astros

Ryan Pressly threw the ball better over the last week (no runs over three innings with five strikeouts, a win, and one save). Overall, his ERA (5.40) and WHIP (2.10) look out of line while converted half of his four save tries. Blake Taylor continues to be the next best option for saves (1.54 ERA over 11.2 innings with 12 strikeouts and one save).

Kansas City Royals

Other than four walks over his last two innings, Trevor Rosenthal has been exceptional to start the year. He is 5-for-5 in save chances with a 0.90 ERA and 13 strikeouts over 10.0 innings. Josh Staumont upped his scoreless streak to 7.2 innings with 15 strikeouts.

Los Angeles Angels

Ty Buttrey hasn’t allowed a run over his previous 5.2 innings, leading to a win and two saves. His downside may be the 14 baserunners (four walks) over 10.2 innings. The 9th inning is getting closer for Hansel Robles after looking sharp over his last five games (no runs over 4.1 innings with seven strikeouts).

Los Angeles Dodgers

Out of the gate, there has been talk of Kenley Jansen having less velocity. Over his first 11 games, he gave up one run with 13 strikeouts while converting all seven saves. Blake Treinen picked up a pair of wins over the last week. Over 11.0 innings, he has a 0.82 ERA and 11 strikeouts.

Miami Marlins

Brandon Kintzler moved in the wrong direction over his last three games (two runs, five baserunners, and one home run over 3.1 innings with one win and one save). He has yet to blow a save in his three chances. James Hoyt pitched well over eight games in August (3.18 ERA and eight strikeouts over 5.2 innings) after being acquired from the Indians.

Milwaukee Brewers

The best closer (Josh Hader) in baseball hasn’t allowed a run or hit over 7.1 innings with 12 strikeouts and five saves. Devin Williams has been elite over his first 9.2 innings (one run with 20 strikeouts) to move to second in line for saves for the Brewers.

Minnesota Twins

Taylor Rogers struggled in three of his last six outings (five runs and 12 baserunners over 5.1 innings with eight strikeouts), which led to two blown saves in four opportunities. On the year, Rogers is 5-for-7 in save conversions. Sergio Romo continues to throw the ball well (2.25 ERA, 12 strikeouts, and three saves over eight innings).

New York Mets

Seth Lugo appears to be the lead closing option for the Mets, but he did show some cracks over the last week (one run and five baserunners over 1.1 innings with a loss). Lugo failed in two of his five save tries with a 2.61 ERA and 11 strikeouts over 10.1 innings. Edwin Diaz looked positioned to regain his closing role after six shutout innings with four hits and 12 strikeouts, but he struggled again in his last outing (one run and three hits over one inning with three strikeouts).

New York Yankees

Over the four weeks of the season, Zack Britton earned a major league-high eight saves with a 1.08 ERA and eight strikeouts. His hot ride for save looks to be over after developing a hamstring issue. Aroldis Chapman returned the mound on August 17th (one run and two hits over one inning with two strikeouts). With Britton placed in the injured list, Chapman slides quickly back in the closing role for New York.

Oakland A’s

Liam Hendrick tossed three no-hit shutout innings with five strikeouts and two home runs over the last week. He is 7-for-8 save conversions with a 1.59 ERA and 17 strikeouts. Joakim Soria saw his 9.2 shutout streak end on August 17th when he allowed a run in one inning of work. Overall, Soria has a 0.84 ERA and 14 strikeouts over 10.2 innings.

Philadelphia Phillies

The season hasn’t gone so well for Hector Neris over his first six games (7.20 ERA and 2.00 WHIP over five innings) while blowing two of his four save chances. Blake Parker pitched at a high level over his first three games (no runs over 4.1 innings with seven strikeouts) to move up a notch in the Phillies’ bullpen.

Pittsburgh Pirates

After returning from Covid-19, Keone Kela gave up one run over two innings with three strikeouts while failing to see a save opportunity. Richard Rodriguez started the season with one run over 9.2 innings with 13 strikeouts, which may lead to some saves if Kela has an issue.

San Diego Padres

With Kirby Yates out for the year, Drew Pomeranz appeared to be on a clear path for saves for the Padres after an excellent start to the year (no runs over nine innings with 12 strikeouts and four saves). San Diego surprisingly pitched him in the seventh inning in his last game. Cal Quantrill earned a one-out save earlier in the week while being considered a starter for the Padres. Over his previous seven innings, he allowed a run with eight strikeouts.

San Francisco Giants

The surrender clause for the value of Trevor Gott’s arm ended with three straight disaster outings (11 runs, nine baserunners, and five home runs over 1.1 innings with one strikeout and two blown saves). Tyler Rogers pitched much better in August (2.25 ERA with no walks and nine strikeouts over eight innings). Tony Watson has the most closing experience with a 1.35 ERA and five strikeouts over 6.2 innings.

St. Louis Cardinals

After their long Covid-19 break, Andrew Miller earned the first two save chances for the Cardinals. While pitching in a tie game on August 19th, Miller gave up two runs and three base runners over one-third of an inning. Giovanny Gallegos is the arm to own for saves for St. Louis going forward. Over his first four games, he didn’t give up a run or walk over 3.1 innings with six strikeouts.

Tampa Bay Rays

The rhythm of saves for Nick Anderson hasn’t come at a fast pace in 2020, but his arm does look elite (no runs over 8.1 innings with 13 strikeouts and three saves. Diego Castillo extended his scoreless run to 7.2 innings with ten strikeouts.

Texas Rangers

Rafael Montero has a save in all five of his appearances (no runs, one run, no walks, and six strikeouts). Jonathan Hernandez threw the ball at a closer level in August (one run over 10.2 innings with 13 strikeouts).

Toronto Blue Jays

After struggling on August 11th (three runs over two-thirds of an inning), Anthony Bass pitched four shutout innings with no walks, six strikeouts, and a win over the last week. He has one failed save in four chances with a 2.45 ERA and nine strikeouts over 11 innings. Jordan Romero drew a lot of attention in the free-agent market in the high-stakes market last week as a possible closer in waiting. Over 11 innings of work, he allowed one run with 15 strikeouts.

Washington Nationals

Twice over his previous five games, Daniel Hudson had a disaster outing (seven runs and seven baserunners over 4.1 innings with seven strikeouts), leading to two blown saves in five tries. Tanner Rainey is trending toward the ninth inning if Hudson continues to struggle. Rainey has a 0.87 ERA and 17 strikeouts over 10.1 innings.