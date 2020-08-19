SLATE INTRO

11 games today, both sites lock at 7:05. I have been really bad on DK lately. I am focusing to clean up the pitching plays there for everyone. They sometimes have been good but not in the right range given the bats I like and honestly trying to like a play one site versus another is very challenging with the way pricing is. It will clean up going forward.

WEATHER

No issues except for the fact that supposedly California is on fire and the smoke/air quality is bad. Awesome.

Gerrit Cole

I really thought his last start was the one where he would come out and reach over 60 points on FanDuel and quite honestly he almost got there. Today’s a far better strikeout spot so with him being at home and getting very comfortable this season he’ll likely dominate the Rays today and be a lock FD SP1 even though there are some affordable second tier options. Cole wont burn you and you can find some cheap bats on FD to go with him. He’ll beat deGrom — again! (I’m cheating because last time deGrom got scratched). I am locking in Cole on both sites today once again because there’s value in the bats.

Casey Mize / Jesus Luzardo – DK Combination

I don’t roster rookie pitchers making their debuts, and I am really stretching it here to allow myself to break that rule as there’s only one other current young pitcher I’ll consider it for. Mize to me has as much upside today as someone like Paddack who is coming off a bad start and is in my mind not going to break the slate. Mize says he is ramped up to go a full outing and he is one of those special arms who has the ability to deliver a Strasburg like debut performance in his first start. Chicago will strikeout against RHP at a good clip and even though he’s on the road, he doesn’t exactly have road fans to deal with or anything. Luzardo does not have a great K% upside against the Diamondbacks, but he has good ballpark on his side and he’ll not have to be forced into a rush start like he was over the weekend. His price point is appropriate considering Oakland pitchers (and young guys like him) don’t go deep. But if we’re gonna go young, lets do it with both these guys on DK. If Luzardo is out because of air quality then on DK consider

Pablo Lopez

Outside of the Box

Lance Lynn

Lynn is your pivot away from Paddack in a game that Texas will sneak up and win today. Lynn struggles with LH bats and the Padres bats are Cronenworth, Girsham and Hosmer. So yeah, Hosmer might be a problem but otherwise, Lynn will have a very solid performance and makes a nice low owned DK play today.

Washington Nationals

Trea Turner, Carter Kieboom, Juan Soto, Luis Garcia Happy Trea Turner day. They will win running away tonight.

Milwaukee Brewers

Ryan Braun, Justin Smoak, Keston Hiura, Christian Yelich, Manny Pina Sometimes you gotta write up a bad offense in a great spot and Milwaukee/Minnesota tonight is one of my favorite landing spot games. Coming off 8 innings of not hitting anything Maeda threw they get Rich Hill making his 2020 debut in Target Field tonight. If you want to roll with Cole on DK, the Brewers are in play.

Teams to keep on your radar

LA Dodgers: The only thing that could make me consider these punks is if they got to face a RHP who throws nothing but fastballs. And son of a gun that’s exactly what they have today in Taijuan Walker. Loaded bonus is the Mariners bullpen. The only downside here is that they’re heavy in prices but worth it when they rake.

This is better spot for Sano than Cruz or Garver IMO. Sano and Buxton are the plays. Oakland Athletics: Canha, Olson, Chapman

Canha, Olson, Chapman Atlanta Braves: Ozuna/Duvall

CATCHER

Yan Gomes Austin Barnes

FIRST BASE

Eric Thames Ryan Braun Miguel Sano Matt Olson

SECOND BASE

Rougned Odor Luis Garcia Garrett Hampson

THIRD BASE

Nolan Arenado Carter Kieboom Justin Turner

SHORTSTOP

Trea Turner Corey Seager

OUTFIELD – Mt. Rushmore

Juan Soto Roadie Bellinger Christian Yelich Avisail Garcia

Outfield – Tier 2

Mark Canha Kyle Tucker

Outfield – Value

Adam Duvall Adam Eaton