Fantasy Baseball: Weekly Waiver Wire Report - Saturday, September 19

Shawn Childs

Jorge Alfaro, MIA

After missing the first month of the season with a battle with Covid-19, Alfaro looked lost the play over his first 46 at-bats (.152 with no home runs, two RBI, and 20 strikeouts). His swing came back into form over his last 10 games (11-for-30 with six runs, three home runs, and 13 RBI), highlighted by his two home run game on September 16th. Alfaro would only be a free-agent in shallow leagues while being an excellent addition over the final week of the season.

