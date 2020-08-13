2020 Fantasy Baseball: Weekly Closer Report & Depth Chart

In Shawn Childs' Weekly Closer Report, he highlights the production and potential of every bullpen across the league.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Archie Bradley has a save in each of his last four appearances while extending his scoreless streak to four innings with six strikeouts. Kevin Ginkel looks to have an underlying injury after taking his second beating on Tuesday night in Colorado (four runs and four baserunners while failing to record an out).

Atlanta Braves

Over five appearances this year, Mark Melancon hasn’t allowed a run with a win and three saves over five innings. Will Smith returned from his battle with Covid-19 on August 9th when he pitched one-third of an inning. He has closing upside, but Smith needs more innings of work plus regression in Melancon’s success to earn saves.

Baltimore Orioles

Cole Sulser struggled in his last outing (two runs and four baserunners over one inning with one strikeout) to blow his second save in five chances. He did manage to pick up a win. His lifeline in the 9th inning won’t be very long if he continues to walk batters (four over his previous two innings). Miguel Castro drew some attention in the free agency in the high-stakes market this week after starting the year with 7.1 shutout innings with two walks and ten strikeouts. His hot ride ended on August 11th in Philly (three runs, four hits, and two home runs over two-thirds of an inning). Despite being by-passed for saves to start the year, Mychal Givens remains the best option on the Orioles (no runs over five innings with eight strikeouts).

Boston Red Sox

With Boston struggling to win games, Brandon Workman only took the mound for two saves in August. He’s converted all three save tries with a 1.80 ERA and seven strikeouts over five innings. Matt Barnes threw the ball better over the last week (no runs or hits over three innings with a win and three strikeouts).

Chicago Cubs

Rowan Wick hasn’t pitched in a game since August 3rd, but there hasn’t been news of an injury. He remains the top choice for saves for the Cubs. Jeremy Jeffress improved his scoreless run to six innings with no hits and four strikeouts. Craig Kimbrel remains miles away from saves after struggling in all four games in 2020 (seven runs and 11 baserunners over 2.2 innings).

Chicago White Sox

Over seven games this season, Alex Colome tossed seven shutout innings with six strikeouts and four saves. The White Sox lost Aaron Bummer to the injured list with forearm injury over the last week. Chicago called up Zack Burdi (two shutout innings with two strikeouts) to replace him.

Cincinnati Reds

After two poor outings to start the season (three runs and five baserunners over two innings with four strikeouts), Raisel Iglesias looked elite over his last four games (no runs or hits over 4.2 innings with no walks, eight strikeouts, and two saves). Amir Garrett struggled on August 11th (two runs and two hits over two-thirds of an inning).

Cleveland Indians

Brad Hand is 4-for-4 in save conversions, but his ERA (7.71) and WHIP (1.50) remain in a losing area. In his last game, he gave up an unearned run with one hit and a walk over one-third of an inning. James Karinchak dazzled in 2020 (no runs over 7.1 innings with three hits and 13 strikeouts).

Colorado Rockies

Since taking over as the closer for the Rockies, Jairo Diaz has not looked sharp (three runs and eight baserunners over three innings) while earning three saves. He failed to get the job done on Tuesday night, leading to Daniel Bard cleaning up the final picking up the save. Bard pitched well over his last four appearances (no runs over 4.1 innings with no walks and eight strikeouts).

Detroit Tigers

The run ride of Joe Jimenez ended last week when the Pirates drilled him for three runs and three hits over one inning in a blown save. His ERA ballooned to 6.43 while converting five of his six save tries on the year. Gregory Soto continues to pitch above his minor league resume as far as command. Over nine innings of work with the Tigers, Soto hasn’t allowed a run with one hit, one walk, and 11 strikeouts.

Houston Astros

After 17 games of the 2020 baseball season, it is pretty safe to say the Astros will not win the World Series. They don’t have the front end pitching, and their bullpen is well below what is needed to win a championship.

Ryan Pressly has to be battling his right elbow issue after struggling three times in his five appearances this year. Over 3.2 innings of work, he gave up three runs and 12 baserunners with one save in three chances.

At this point of the year, Blake Taylor may be next in line for saves for the Astros. He earned ten saves in 2019 between High A and AA while posting 74 strikeouts over 66.2 innings with a 2.16 ERA and 1.10 WHIP. Taylor allowed a pair of runs over nine innings with Houston with ten strikeouts.

Kansas City Royals

Fantasy owners have no complaints with Trevor Rosenthal after his first eight games (1.13 ERA with ten strikeouts and three saves over eight innings). Greg Holland pitched three shutout innings over the last week with one strikeout.

Los Angeles Angels

Ty Buttrey picked up two saves over his three games with no runs allowed over three innings with two strikeouts. Hansel Robles regained his form in his last three games (2.2 shutout innings with four strikeouts), but his ERA (12.79) and WHIP (2.21) need a string of good innings to get back to respectability.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Over his first seven innings, Kenley Jansen has 1.29 ERA, seven strikeouts, and four saves. His velocity is down a bit, but his best pitch remains his cutter. Blake Treinen issued six walks over 7.1 innings, but he hasn’t allowed a run with seven strikeouts.

Miami Marlins

Brandon Kintzler is 3-for-3 in save chances with a 1.80 ERA and two strikeouts. He struggled in his last outing (one run and three hits over one inning), which came after pitching three days in a row. Brad Boxberger hasn’t allowed a run over 4.1 innings in 2020 with three walks and four strikeouts.

Milwaukee Brewers

Finding work has been a problem for Josh Hader over the first three weeks of the season. He has yet to allow a run or hit over four innings with six strikeouts and three saves. The Brewers only used him once over the last week, which was the same issue the previous week. Corey Knebel struggled again over the last week (two runs and three baserunners over two innings with no strikeouts).

Minnesota Twins

Taylor Rogers was roughed up in two of his three appearances (four runs and six baserunners over 2.1 innings with four strikeouts, one save, and one blown save) over the last week. He is 4-for-5 in save tries on the year. Sergio Romo gave up a run in each of his previous two games after starting the year with four shutout innings with two saves.

New York Mets

Seth Lugo remains the closer for the Mets with Edwin Diaz working out his struggles earlier in games. Lugo pitched four no-hit shutout innings over the last week with four strikeouts and two saves. Diaz threw well over his previous four appearances (no runs over four innings with no walks and nine strikeouts, which puts him closer to the ninth inning.

New York Yankees

The drafters that invested an early pick on Zack Britton have been rewarded with six quick saves over three weeks of games with 1.35 ERA and five strikeouts over 6.2 innings. Aroldis Chapman continues to move at a snail's pace in his recovery from Covid-19. He’ll pitch a simulated game early this week, which puts him on a path to be back on the roster next week. Chapman then will need some innings in before moving back to the closer's role.

Oakland A’s

Liam Hendriks picked up a win or a save in six of his previous seven games, leading to a 1.23 ERA and 0.68 WHIP with ten strikeouts over 7.1 innings. Joakim Soria pitched exceptionally well to start the year (no runs over 7.2 innings with 13 strikeouts). Burch Smith has been a nice find for the A’s. Over the last week, he pitched in long relief (no runs over 6.1 innings with eight strikeouts) extending his shutout streak to 10.1 innings with ten strikeouts.

Philadelphia Phillies

Hector Neris allowed no runs over his first 2.1 innings with two strikeouts and two saves, but the Orioles beat him for three runs and five baserunners over one inning on Tuesday night. Jose Alvarez pushed his scoreless run to 3.1 innings with three strikeouts.

Pittsburgh Pirates

With Pittsburgh having no games over the first three days of the week, Keone Kela has a chance to be activated when returning to the field on Thursday. For now, Richard Rodriguez appears as the short-term fill in for saves for the Pirates. He has a 3.38 ERA over eight innings with one walk and 11 strikeouts.

San Diego Padres

The early winner in the Padres’ bullpen is Drew Pomeranz. He already has four saves while allowing one hit and no runs over 7.2 innings with ten strikeouts. Kirby Yates picked up a save over his last two appearances, but he is battling body soreness with no appearances since August 7th. His ERA (10.38) and WHIP (2.54) need plenty of work to save his season.

San Francisco Giants

Trevor Gott rewarded his investors with a win and four saves over his first six appearances this year. He tossed three no-hit shutout innings over the last week with three walks and two strikeouts. Tyler Rogers looked better in August (3.36 ERA and six strikeouts over 5.1 innings) while earning his first save of his career, which came after a disastrous July (nine runs and 11 baserunners over four innings).

Seattle Mariners

Taylor Williams remains in the driver seat for saves. His biggest threat Carl Edwards landed on the injured list this week with a forearm issue. Williams converted all three of his save chances in 2020 with one poor outing leading to a 4.91 ERA. Matt Magill improved his shutout streak to seven innings with one hit and eight strikeouts.

St. Louis Cardinals

The Cardinals haven’t played a game since July 29th, which gives fantasy owners no clarity on the status or direction of their bullpen pen arms. The only change of note over the last week was that Kwang-Hyun Kim would move to the starting rotation.

Tampa Bay Rays

Nick Anderson hasn’t allowed a run over 5.1 innings with eight strikeouts, leading to a win and two saves. Both of his saves came over his last four appearances. Diego Castillo pitched at a high level (no runs, one hit, and eight strikeouts over 5.2 innings).

Texas Rangers

The era of no minor league games leaves the fantasy world flying blind on an injured player’s status or recovery. In a surprise move, Rafael Montero climbed off the mat to pitch three no-hit shutout innings over the last week with three strikeouts and three saves. Last year he impressed late in the season (2.48 ERA and 34 strikeouts over 29 innings) with Texas, but Montero battled a right elbow injury in July. Jonathan Hernandez looked closer-worthy in August (no runs, one hit, and ten strikeouts over seven innings).

Toronto Blue Jays

Anthony Bass tripped up on August 11th (three runs and three baserunners over two-thirds of an inning) to blow his first save in four opportunities. His failure ended his scoreless run at 6.1 innings with two hits and three strikeouts. Jordan Romero revived his career out of the bullpen over his first eight games (no runs, no hits, and 11 strikeouts over eight innings).

Washington Nationals

The Orioles roughed up Daniel Hudson on August 8th (three runs and three baserunners over two-thirds of an inning), which came after 4.2 shutout innings to start the year with two saves. He is now 3-for-4 in save chances with a 4.26 ERA and nine strikeouts over 6.1 innings. Sean Doolittle appears to be worthless in the fantasy market after taking three beatings (four runs, six baserunners, and three home runs over 1.2 innings) over the last week.

