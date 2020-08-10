FANTASY
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
DFS-BETS

2020 Fantasy Baseball: Weekly Rankings, Projections & Cheatsheet

Shawn_Childs

Sports Illustrated has developed a way to determine each player’s value with each category relevant to their production. Hitters have five offensive categories (batting average, runs, home runs, RBI, and stolen bases). Pitchers also have five categories (wins, ERA, WHIP, strikeouts, and saves).

With these scores, a fantasy owner can quickly look at the stats to see which players have the most value either by last year’s stats or this year’s projections from any source. When using projections, a fantasy owner’s success will only be as strong as his or her ability to interpret information. Finding the best source for that information is essential. We call this stat an SIscore (TOTAL column, far right on the spreadsheet below).

UPDATED: August 10

Weekly Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Projections & Cheatsheet

DOWNLOAD: PDF | CSV / EXCEL | VIEW AS WEB PAGE

(Note: There are multiple tabs/sheets in this document. See tab buttons at the bottom of the document to scroll through each position.)

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Fantasy Football Strategy: Ranking, Projections, ADP Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods

SI Fantasy analysts Ben Heisler and Bill Enright debate which L.A. Rams receiver presents the best value in drafts based on their advanced ADP (average draft position).

bennyheis

by

BillEnright

2020 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Michael Fabiano Testing Strategies

Using our Mock Draft Simulator, senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano takes his first crack at entering the Mock Draft World Championships.

Fabianonfl

by

Shawn_Childs

2020 Fantasy Football: Starting WR Advanced ADP - Studs, Values & Breakouts

Navigate the first 36 receivers like a pro with guidance from fantasy football guru Shawn Childs as he uses Advanced ADP to his advantage.

Shawn_Childs

by

BillEnright

2020 Fantasy Football WR Ranking Tiers - So Many Mid/Late Round Values!

SI Fantasy analyst Dr. Roto breaks down every fantasy relevant wide receiver into groups of drafting tiers for the 2020. Draft with confidence this season!

Drroto

by

BillEnright

Two-Time World Champ Matt Bayley Reveals 2020 Fantasy Football Sleeper, Bust, Breakout & More

2019 FFWC Champ Matt Bayley provides his Preseason Pro selections: one sleeper, bust, breakout, comeback and stash & cash player for you to target in 2020!

Matt Bayley

SI NHL Insider Roy Larking's Stanley Cup Best Futures Bets

bennyheis

NBA Best Bets and DFS Plays: Monday, August 10

SI Fantasy and Gambling analyst Corey Parson goes through his favorite NBA bets, as well as his top fantasy basketball plays from the bubble in Orlando.

FantasyExec

Fantasy Baseball: Weekly Waiver Wire Report - Week of August 9

Five-time national champion Shawn Childs walks fantasy owners through his top fantasy baseball pickups for the week.

Shawn_Childs

Fantasy Football ADP Rankings, World Championship High Stakes Draft Review

SI Fantasy analyst Ben Heisler reviews a recent high stakes draft from the Fantasy Football World Championships, providing his most and least favorite picks as well as his top sleepers from each team.

bennyheis

by

BillEnright

2020 Tight End Ranking Tiers – Don’t Reach! Maximize Your Draft Value

SI Fantasy analyst Dr. Roto orders tight ends in ranked tiers so you can more easily evaluate the talent available when drafting.

Drroto

by

BillEnright