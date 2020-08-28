SI.com
Michael Fabiano 1-on-1 with St. Louis Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Talking Fantasy Football & His Charity 'Big League Impact'

Michael Fabiano

Ever wanted to play in a fantasy league against your favorite athlete? St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright started charity, Big League Impact, that allows to do that while giving back to a great cause.

Wainwright is a 15-year MLB veteran, three-time All-Star, two-time Gold Glove winner, and a 2006 World Series champion. He helped lead the Cards to a World Series championship when he assumed the closer's role and saved the series-clinching games in the NLCS and World Series. He returned to a starting role the following year and would lead the National League in wins twice (2009, 2013). 

Wainwright has won more than 160 games in his career, and only the great Bob Gibson has recorded more strikeouts in franchise history. He’s still going strong too, as “Uncle Charlie” has won two games and sports an impressive 2.88 ERA in four starts this season.

Wainwright is also an avid fantasy football player; he’s even created a charity that revolves around the game. 

In 2013, Wainwright started Big League Impact, a non-profit organization that helps not only those underprivileged people in the St. Louis area but also across the globe. Big League Impact is a unique, sports-related fundraising platform that allows fans to play in fantasy football leagues with their favorite athletes and celebrities while also helping those less fortunate. To date, Big League Impact has raised over $5 million. While the pandemic has changed how the events run this year, you can still play in fantasy leagues with members of the Cardinals, Arizona Diamondbacks, New York Mets and Texas Rangers via Zoom with great prizes including a trip to 2021 Spring Training!

Visit Big League Impact for more details! Thanks again to Wainwright for joining us.

