Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups: Ride the Jesse Winker Hot Streak

Weekly Waiver Wire Report

In my weekly waiver wire report, you get updates & targets for every position. If you need relievers, click here for the weekly closer report & depth chart.

Catchers

Matt Wieters, STL

After the long layoff, Wieters will earn the starting gig at least short-term with Yadier Molina on the injured list with Covid-19. Wieters' only at-bat came on July 29th. Last year Wieters flashed plenty of power (11 HRs and 27 RBI) over 168 at-bats. Even when Molina returns to health, the Cardinals have a ton of games to make up, which means Wieters will get a bump of playing time over the next five weeks.

Austin Barnes, LAD

With Will Smith battling a neck issue, Barnes started three of the last four games for the Dodgers. Going into Friday night, he has five hits over his previous nine at-bats with two runs, one home run, and four RBI. Barnes is a viable fill-in option in deep leagues.

First Base

Ryan Mountcastle, BAL

Chris Davis has been unimpressive over his first 40 at-bats (.150 with one RBI and 12 strikeouts), which may be a sign that Mountcastle will soon get his shot in the majors. With no minor league games, there is no information on any player not on an active roster. Mountcastle has a full season under his belt at AAA (.312 with 25 HRs and 83 RBI over 520 at-bats). If your fantasy team has an issue at first base, he is a player to keep an eye on.

Rowdy Tellez, TOR

Tellez struggled over his first ten games (5-for-35 with one home run and five RBI). He flashed on August 12th (3-for-5 with one home run and two RBI) while also smashing a two-run bomb in his first at-bats on Friday night. Last year between AAA and the majors, Tellez hit 28 home runs with 75 RBI over 463 at-bats. More of a DH option for fantasy teams going forward.

Second Base

Garrett Hampson, COL

The Rockies moved Hampson to the starting lineup over the last week, leading to eight straight starts. He has ten hits over his previous 29 at-bats with seven runs, one home run, two RBI, and two steals. Hampson has high upside in speed, and runs should be a given if he keeps his top of the order job. Finding stolen bases is difficult in any baseball season, so his skillset should be attractive in shallow leagues.

Luis Urias, MIL

Urias returned from his Covid-19 battle this week. He has three hits over his first eight at-bats with two RBI. Urias doesn’t have a clear path to starting at-bats, but his bat did look much improved at AAA in 2019 (.315 with 19 home runs, 50 RBI, and seven steals over 215 at-bats). I view him as a buy and hold type player if your team has bench space.

Third Base

Alec Bohm, PHI

With Scott Kingery hitting his way out of the Phillies lineup (4-for-40), Bohm was called up on August 13th. In 2019 between A and AA, he hit .305 with 76 runs, 21 home runs, 80 RBI, and six steals over 475 at-bats. Philly drafted him third overall in 2018 after showing batting average, power, and some speed in college. His only challenge will be his glove, which almost paints him as a future first baseman. His bat control should keep his batting average inline in the majors while having the talent to help a fantasy team in power out of the gate.

Yandy Diaz, TB

Diaz found himself back in the free-agent pool in many leagues after starting the year with minimal stats (.257 over 35 at-bats with two runs and no RBI). His swing came back into form over his last three games (8-for-14 with four runs and four RBI), which should be a sign of power. Last year Diaz drilled 14 home runs over 307 at-bats. Over his previous three years at AAA, he hit .322 with weakness in power (15 home runs). Diaz works best as an injury cover unless his hits start leaving the park.

Shortstop

Johan Camargo, ATL

Ozzie Albies landed on this injured list over the last week or so with a wrist injury. His issue opened up a starting opportunity for Camargo. His bat showed a spark over his previous three games (4-for-12 with three runs, two home runs, and four RBI). Camargo played well for the Braves in 2018 (.272 with 19 HRs and 76 RBI over 464 at-bats).

Dylan Moore, SEA

Moore was picked up in the high-stakes over the last two weeks. His minor league resume shows speed (92 steals over 1,547 at-bats). He has enough power to hit 15 home runs with a full season of playing time. His question for long-term success comes from his weakness in making contact (93 strikeouts over 247 at-bats in 2019 with the Mariners and 17 strikeouts over 51 at-bats this year). He played well over his last eight games (.300 with seven runs, three home runs, six RBI, and three steals over 30 at-bats), but I would have a short leash. His drawing card for me would be the steals.

Outfield

Jesse Winker, CIN

Heading into 2020 with the DH added to the National League, Winker had the look of a sneaky backend bat in deep leagues. His season started with two hits in 23 at-bats with nine strikeouts, leading to an exit into the free-agent pool in many leagues. He found his rhythm as the plate over his last nine games (17-for-28 with eight runs, five home runs, and seven RBI while also picking up a steal. Winker has a good approach with developing power.

Manny Margot, TB

After missing six games (death of his father), Margot delivered four hits in two games in Boston over a four-game series. He has ten hits over his last 15 at-bats with five runs and three RBI. His game is built on double-digit power with the wheels approaching over 30 steals with a full season of at-bats. Tampa will sit him down against lefties, which makes Margot a better option in deep leagues. It’s all about steals here with home runs being a bonus.

Starting Pitching

Tony Gonsolin, LAD

The right arm of Gonsolin took some time to develop in the minors. He has excelled over his first 13 games in the majors (2.40 ERA and 46 strikeouts over 48.2 innings), highlighted by his two spot starts in 2020 (no runs over 8.2 innings with nine strikeouts). The Dodgers have five talented starting options, plus Alex Wood is working his way back from an injury. His average fastball is about 95 mph while relying on an exceptional splitter finger fastball. Gonsolin also offers a developing slider that needs better command in the strikeout zone. His ceiling is much higher than Ross Stripling, who he needs to beat out to gain a full time starting role in 2020. Gonsolin is a buy-and-hold arm, but he could be tough to manage this year.

Tucker Davidson, ATL

Starting pitching has been a disaster for the Braves over the first three weeks of the year. The next man up could be Tucker Davidson, who showed growth in 2019 at AA (2.03 ERA and 122 strikeouts over 110.2 innings). He struggled with his command over four starts at AAA (nine walks over 19 innings) last year. Davidson may be called up this week to fill the void created by the demotion of Sean Newcomb.

Freddy Peralta, MIL

In his 2020 debut, Peralta coughed up four runs and five baserunners over three innings with three strikeouts. As a long man over the last two weeks, his arm looked elite (no runs and two hits over seven innings with two walks and 14 strikeouts). Milwaukee sent Eric Lauer out after his second straight drubbing (13 runs and 19 baserunners over 6.2 innings), creating a window for Peralta and Corbin Burnes to start. Both pitchers belong in the starting rotation, but Peralta has a better chance to be in the free-agent pool.