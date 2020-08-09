Fantasy Baseball: Weekly Waiver Wire Report - Week of August 9

Catcher

Chadwick Tromp

Tromp has a four-game hitting streak (5-for-14), leading to two home runs and five RBI. He rotates playing time behind the plate for the Giants with Tyler Heineman (.222 with one RBI over 27 at-bats). Tromp flashed power (nine home runs and 37 RBI) over 125 at-bats between rookie ball and AAA in 2019 while hitting .280. He’s worth a flier at C2 in deep leagues until San Fran makes a move to call up Joey Bart.

Max Stassi

The Angels have had some surprising success from Max Stassi over the last ten days (.313 with four home runs and nine RBI over 16 at-bats), which points to more playing time over the short term. Jason Castro has been quiet over his first seven games (.217 with one home run and two RBI), helping Stassi earn more playing time. Over the previous two seasons, he hit only .193 with nine home runs and 32 RBI over 353 at-bats. Stassi is only week-to-week play in deeper leagues if he continues to get at-bats and shows power.

First Base

Dominic Smith

With Yoenis Cespedes taking his bat and glove and going home, Dominic Smith should be the player most rewarded in at-bats for the Mets. In 2019, he showed growth in power (11 HRs and 25 RBI over 177 at-bats) in the majors. Smith hit over .300 at High A, AA, and AAA from 2015 to 2017, leading to a combined .312 average with 36 home runs and 246 RBI over 1,397 at-bats. He is flying the radar in shallow leagues while expecting to see most of his playing time at DH.

Michael Chavis

The Red Sox gave Chavis a bump in playing time (16 at-bats) over their last six games, and he responded to hit .375 with two home runs and three RBI. Chavis showed elite power in 2017 (31 HRs and 94 RBI over 471 at-bats) and 2019 (25 HRs and 69 RBI over 417 at-bats). He does have a high strikeout rate (33.6) in the majors, which invites batting average risk. Trending upward, but Chavis isn’t a lock to be in the lineup every day.

Second Base

Nick Solak

With Rougned Odor battling a minor oblique issue, Nick Solak gained second base eligibility this week if your league uses adjusted rules (4-game minimum in season) for the shorten 2020 schedule. His bat has been quiet over the last seven games (.185 with two RBI and two steals over 27 at-bats) while being in the lineup every day. In 2019 between AAA and the majors, Solak hit .290 with 98 runs, 32 home runs, 91 RBI, and seven steals. I view him as a must-own in all formats going forward.

Chris Owings

After struggling to get playing time in 2018 and 2019, Owing earning a better than expected opportunity out of the gate for the Rockies as a super-utility player over Garrett Hampson. Over six games in August, he made five starts with 17 at-bats (.412 with one home run, three RBI, and one steals). Owings makes more sense as injury cover if the Rockies continue to find ways to get him in the starting lineup. Earlier in his career, he flashed a 15/20 type of skill set with the Diamondbacks.

Shortstop

Jake Cronenworth

Eric Hosmer remains on the injured list with a gastritis issue, which may or may not be a long term issue. Jake Cronenworth gained the most playing time for the Padres while coming through the minors as a shortstop. He has five-game hitting streak (6-for-18 with one home run and two RBI) while seeing the field in seven games at first base. In 2019, Cronenworth played the best ball of his career at AAA (.334 with ten home runs, 45 RBI, and 12 steals over 344 at-bats).

Jon Berti

In 2019, Berti teased fantasy owners with an intriguing half of a season of work (.273 with 52 runs, six home runs, 24 RBI, and 17 steals over 256 at-bats). Unfortunately, he lost momentum in the 2020 draft season with the Marlins roster’s changes and his high strikeout rate (25.4) for his skill set. The rash of Covid-19 cases in Miami led to Berti being in the starting lineup over the last four games in August. His bat isn’t in form (4-for-22 with nine strikeouts), but Berti does offer upside in speed, which is tough to find in the free-agent pool.

Third Base

Abraham Toro

On Thursday night, George Springer left the game with a right wrist issue. His injury may create a short-term window for starting at-bats for Toro. Last year he played well at AA (.306 with 16 HRs, 70 RBI, and four steals over 376 at-bats) while gaining some experience in the majors (.218 with two home runs and nine RBI over 78 at-bats). Toro played well on August 5th (2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI).

Phillip Evans

After spending part of the last three seasons at AAA (.276 with 42 home runs, 156 RBI, and seven steals over 1,151 at-bats), Evans earned a chance at potential starting at-bats for the Pirates. He’s been in the lineup eight of the last 11 games with success with his bat (.379 with two runs and five RBI over 29 at-bats). Evans only has a fill-in feel with a limited upside in power.

Outfield

Matt Kemp

I don’t think Kemp will go away, which hurts the fantasy owners invested in Sam Hilliard, Raiel Tapia, and Garrett Hampson this draft season. Over his last six games, Kemp hit .278 over 18 at-bats with two home runs and five RBI. He should be in the lineup every day vs. lefties, and his veteran experience gives him the inside track to seize the DH job for Colorado.

Nick Markakis

After twiddling his thumbs for the first two weeks of the baseball season, Markakis decided he needed to be on the baseball field with his teammates during the Covid-19 battle in 2020. In his first start on August 6th, he smashed a home run over four plate appearances. Markakis struggles to contribute in power or speed, which makes him only a backend outfield option in deep leagues where his playing time helps in batting average with some value in runs and RBI.

Ben Gamel

With Lorenzo Cain headed form higher ground to protect from the virus, Gamel should be the big winner in at-bats for the Brewers. Over the last five games, he hit only .190 over 21 at-bats with nine strikeouts, but he hit a pair of home runs with five RBI. In the offseason, he worked on changing his swing path, which may lead to a jump in power. The key here is making enough contact to remain in the starting lineup every day.

Starting Pitching

Casey Mize

Last week there was speculation out of Detroit that Mize was going to be called up. He has major league ready arm when healthy with excellent command. Last year Mize dominated at High A (0.88 ERA and 0.53 WHIP) while pitching well at AA (3.20 ERA with 76 strikeouts over 78.2 innings). Late in 2020, he battled a right shoulder issue, which led to some struggled over six games (7.09 ERA). There’s ace upside here, and the Tigers should call him up soon.

Jose Urquidy

In today’s fantasy baseball environment, it is extremely tough to carry players with upside and no playing time with your bench needed to maximize starts and cover possible COVID-19 issues. Urquidy looks a couple of weeks away from returning to the majors, but he has a live arm while upping his off the fieldwork to get his arm ready to start. In the early draft season, Urquidy had an SP4 price-point in deep leagues. He was dropped in many leagues last week with no definite time table to return to Houston. Urquidy brings strikeout ability and command while pitching for one of the best offenses in the majors.

Sixto Sanchez

I’m a big fan of Sanchez, but Miami continues to keep his progress or hopes of being in the majors hidden at their alternate training site. This season he should have started the year at AAA after pitching at AA (2.53 ERA and 97 strikeouts over 103 innings). I expect him to reach the majors this summer, and his arm is going to be elite. Instead, I’d make a run at him when the price is free than pay full freight when he is called up.