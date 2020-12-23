NBA "Dropping Dimes" - DFS Top Plays for Wednesday, December 23rd

The NBA season started up last night with a two-game slate. The Nets came out strong early and beat the Warriors by 26 points while the Lakers and Clippers battled back-and-forth most of the night with the Clippers taking the game.

On the second night of the season, a massive 13-game slate brings a lot of options. With pricing soft in the beginning of the year this article will help guide you to some of the best plays per value.

The games that should run at the fastest pace are: Grizzlies/Spurs, Hawks/Bulls and Thunder/Rockets.

UPDATE: THUNDER/ROCKETS HAS BEEN POSTPONED.

The games with the highest totals are: Mavericks/Suns, Spurs/Grizzlies and Hawks/Bulls.

Prices are for DraftKings.

POINT GUARDS

Kyle Lowry - Toronto Raptors ($7,100)

Lowry is coming off a season where he averaged 40.8 DraftKings fantasy points last year, while playing 36 minutes per game. In the playoffs against the Celtics, he had a run of 50 plus fantasy points games and showed how well he can play. Tonight, he goes against a much faster paced team that plays little defense. I expect him to come out and continue he right where he left off. The Raptors keep him on the court close to 40 minutes a night and should have himself a big game tonight at almost no ownership.

Also consider: Luka Doncic, Dejounte Murray

Value: Elfrid Payton, Jeff Teague

SHOOTING GUARDS

Victor Oladipo - Indiana Pacers ($6,100)

Over the past two years, Oladipo has only played 55 games. He is coming into this year healthy and ready to go. This is a player that had high upside when healthy (50-plus fantasy points). He can drop 20-points while grabbing boards and adding assists. A five tool player as he adds on the defensive end as well. The last game in preseason he played 24 minutes and contributed 20 points while adding a few rebounds, assists and steals. I expect him to play close to 30 minutes and against the Knicks he should put up 35-40 fantasy points making him a good value.

Also consider: Zach LaVine, Coby White, Buddy Hield

Value: Lonnie Walker IV, Josh Richardson, Delon Wright (expecting him to have a bounce back year).

SMALL FORWARDS

Jalen Brown - Boston Celtics ($6,700)

Brown had himself a stellar year posting 20.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He was one of the driving forces that helped the Celtics get into the playoffs. The Celtics will be without Kemba Walker tonight and Brown is my go to player when Walker is out. He is the one that has stepped up and contributed on both ends of the floor. This will be a pace up spot for the Celtics tonight and Brown does well running the floor. I expect a nice game from him tonight exceeding 20-points and picking up peripheral stats to bring him close the 40 fantasy point mark in this matchup.

Also consider: Ben Simmons, Will Barton

Value: Jerami Grant, Mikal Bridges, Bojan Bogdanovic

POWER FORWARDS

Giannis Antetokounmpo - Milwaukee Bucks ($10,200)

Giannis just signed a super-max extension and is ready to start the season. The Bucks star averaged 29.1 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game last year which equaled 58.9 Draftkings points per game. He also averaged close to 2 FPPM with and average of 30 minutes per game last year. Tonight, he plays the Celtics in a favorable matchup. They do not have anyone to guard or slow down Giannis, so he should have himself a big game. As mentioned before, the prices are soft and he is only 10.2K on DraftKings. You most likely will not see him at this price again this season.

Also Consider: Marvin Bagley, Zion Williamson

Value: Lauri Markannen, Bobby Portis, P.J. Washington

CENTERS

Andre Drummond – Cleveland Cavaliers ($8,000)

The slate is full of big names at the center position tonight. Towns, Embiid, Jokic just to name a few. The large slate along with all the big names up top we could see Drummond get overlooked. The Cavaliers will be without Kevin Love tonight and with him off the floor Drummond sees a 4% increase in usage. He faces a Hornets team that allowed above average points and rebounds to the center position putting him an excellent spot tonight.

Also Consider: Jusif Nurkic, Christian Wood

Value: Mason Plumlee, Norlens Noel