2020 PGA Northern Trust DFS Plays and Longshot Bets

Previous PGA Tour Event Winners & DraftKings Salary

Wyndham Championship: Jim Herman ($6,100)

PGA Championship: Collin Morikawa ($8,600)

FedEx St. Jude: Justin Thomas ($10,700)

3M Open: Michael Thompson ($7,000)

The Memorial Tournament: Jon Rahm ($9,300)

Workday Charity Open: Collin Morikawa ($9,200)

Rocket Mortgage Classic: Bryson DeChambeau ($11,700)

Travelers Championship: Dustin Johnson ($9,400)

RBC Heritage: Webb Simpson ($9,000)

Charles Schwab Challenge: Daniel Berger ($7,700)

Previous PGA Tour Event Winners & Odds to Win

Wyndham Championship: Jim Herman (1000/1)

PGA Championship: Collin Morikawa (33/1)

FedEx St. Jude: Justin Thomas (12/1)

3M Open: Michael Thompson (133/1)

The Memorial Tournament: Jon Rahm (22/1)

Workday Charity Open: Collin Morikawa (33/1)

Rocket Mortgage Classic: Bryson DeChambeau (6/1)

Travelers Championship: Dustin Johnson (28/1)

RBC Heritage: Webb Simpson (30/1)

Charles Schwab Challenge: Daniel Berger (80/1)

Northern Trust Cash Plays and Bets

Jason Day ($9,300 DK, $11,300 FD)

Circa Sports Odds (+3045)

It’s taken me a long time to come around on Jason Day, but at some point, the numbers have to speak for themselves.

He has four consecutive top 10 finishes, with his two best finishes coming in the most difficult conditions at the PGA Championship at Harding Park as well as the Memorial at Jack’s place.

Day’s fourth in strokes gained: total over his last 24 rounds, $2,000 less than that of Justin Thomas while simultaneously delivering even better results. Everyone’s caught on, so might as well have the exposure in cash.

Patrick Reed ($9,000 DK, $11,100 FD)

Circa Sports Odds (+4100)

Patrick Reed? In cash? Absurd!

If you would have told me he’d be near the top of my cash game lineups this week, I would have laughed and said, “Who, me?” But the reality is Reed has two top 13 finishes in the last 16 rounds he’s played in, two of them being in the top 10. He’s top 20 in SG: total, SG: off-the-tee, and SG: approach over his past 24 rounds and won this event last year!

Here’s the rub, this actually wasn’t played at TPC Boston, but at Liberty National instead. Regardless, Reed has gone 7 for 7 in made cuts at TPC Boston and has three top-six finishes to boot.

Daniel Berger ($8,900 DK, $10,800 FD)

Circa Sports Odds (+3500)

As long as Daniel Berger keeps putting up insane numbers since the restart and DraftKings and FanDuel keep making him affordable, there’s always a place for him in my lineups.

He’s still tops on tour in SG: total over his last 24 rounds, as well as top three in SG: approach and top eight in SG: putting. Factor in a win at the Charles Schwab, a third place at the RBC Heritage, second at the FedEx St. Jude, and a terrific weekend at Harding Park, Berger deserves the cash game lock button until otherwise noted.

Harris English ($7,600 DK, $9,300 FD)

Circa Sports Odds (+7350)

English was yet again in the write-up last week and he delivered with a strong outing at the Wyndham with a T23. What’s crazy, is that it was his worst performance in his last five tournaments. That’s how good English has been since the restart.

He continues to putt well and gain strokes at a top 10 level, and is top five in SG: short game via Fantasy National.

Dylan Frittelli ($7,000 DK, $8,500 FD)

Circa Sports Odds (+20500)

Something must have clicked for Fritelli when he got to meet his hero Jack Nicklaus at Muirfield Village several weeks back, because he’s been on a tear since then.

Since missing the cut at the Workday, Frittelli has finished T22 at the Memorial, T18 at the 3M Open, T33 at the PGA Championship, and T20 last week at the Wyndham Championship. He currently is top 10 in both strokes gained: tee-to-green as well as SG: approach-the-green and is a VERY intriguing longshot at odds greater than 200/1.

Northern Trust Tournament Plays and Bets

Adam Scott ($8,400 DK, $10,300 FD)

Circa Sports Odds (+5075)

Scott was a tough decision as a tournament play at the PGA Championship simply because we hadn’t seen him since the restart. Turns out, he picked up right where he left off with a T22 finish at Harding Park.

If he is indeed back to his old form, he’ll be solid, yet unspectacular off the tee, but will make up for it with a solid approach game, elite level play around-the-green (third in SG: around-the-green), and a solid flat stick as well. He’s still a bit of a wild card for many DFS players and bettors, but I very much like him at his current price point.

Tyrell Hatton ($8,000 DK, $9,800 FD)

Circa Sports Odds (+6000)

Simply by looking at Hatton’s last two rounds doesn’t paint the full picture of where things have gone wrong. He missed the cut at the PGA Championship, and finished T69 at the FedEx St. Jude, but it was in large part to some inconsistencies with his putter. Before that, Hatton had three top-four finishes, including a win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Via Pat Mayo, Hatton’s ball striking at the PGA was some of the best it’s been all season, and if he can keep that part of his game going while regaining his putting stroke, he’s one of my favorite bets on the board.

Sungjae Im ($7,700 DK, $9,700 FD)

Circa Sports Odds (+5900)

We finally got an old school Sungjae performance last week at the Wyndham Championship!

Granted, when I say “old school” I’m referring to Im’s red-hot tournament scores before the pandemic. Last week was by far and away his best round since the restart, finishing top seven in SG: off-the-tee en route to a T9.

Im is as streaky as they come, so now’s the ideal time to hop on and ride the wave at TPC Boston.

Russell Henley ($7,300 DK, $8,900 FD)

Circa Sports Odds (+14700)

Henley remains the guy that the metrics keep spitting out, but nobody wants to buy with a packed field. He has the number one ranked SG: approach over his last 24 rounds, he’s 12th in SG: total, and finished with a T9 last week.

The usual knock on Henley is he can’t putt, and based on the numbers, the knock would be correct. He ranks 111th in SG: putting over his past 24 but according to Jason Sobel of the Action Network, Henley finished +1.73 in strokes gained putting over his final three days of the Wyndham. Perhaps he’s caught fire at the right time?

Denny McCarthy ($6,700 DK, $7,3900 FD)

Circa Sports Odds (+38000)

This is a Rick Gehman inspired pick to be completely transparent. In his research, he found that McCarthy, the number one putter on tour put together his best strokes gained: approach of his career last week en route to a top 10 finish last week.

If it’s a mirage, McCarthy will at best hang around and likely make the cut. If it’s real, then we may see another phenomenal outing where he’ll more than pay off his DFS salary, and potentially hover around the top of the leaderboard. 380/1 as a legitimate play this week? Golf is nuts!

Additional Northern Trust Value and Longshot Bets

Tony Finau (+4300)

Abraham Ancer (+6100)

Matthew Wolff (+7400)

Louis Oosthuizen (+10900)

Joaquin Niemann (+13200)

Adam Hadwin (+20500)

Cam Davis (+28000)

Wyndham Championship Fade

Rory McIlroy ($10,800 DK, $11,800 FD)

Circa Sports Odds (+1475)

It’s never an easy decision to fade someone as talented as McIlroy, but it’s really a matter of principle based on his price point. He’ll make the cut, but as the third-most expensive golfer on the board, I need top 10 or winning performances, something we just haven’t seen since the restart.

He continues to be dominant off-the-tee, but he currently ranks 78th in both SG: approach as well as SG: around-the-green. His putter? Equally mediocre; ranking 83rd in SG: putting over his past 24 rounds.

McIlroy has won twice in his career at TPC Boston and currently is the all-time earnings leader at that course, but until he starts heating up again, I’ll likely take a pass.

