Pegasus & Alabama Stakes Horse Racing Betting Preview

The SI Gambling Horse handicapping experts had another great win last week in the Travers Stakes as Tiz the Law came through in impressive fashion, helping our team crush the Exacta (8/1) and the Trifecta (36/1) after Caracaro & Max Player both hit the board!

A month ago the team scored in the Blue Grass Stakes, hitting the Exacta (12/1), Trifecta (60/1) and Superfecta (443/1). Now, the boys are back with some sharp opinions from two great tracks for this Saturday.

This weekend, racing fans will be treated to two important stakes races run at two of the best tracks in the country: Monmouth and Saratoga. The two races, set to be run 30 minutes apart on Saturday, are the Pegasus Stakes and Alabama Stakes. Both will air on NBC.

Up first will be the 39th running of the $500,000 Pegasus Stakes from Monmouth Park. This has potential Kentucky Derby points at stake for the first time in its history due to COVID-19 altering the racing schedule. The top four finishers in the Pegasus earn qualifying points (20-8-4-2) towards eligibility for the Derby.

The race has drawn an ultra competitive field of eight. The cast is led by morning line favorite Pneumatic (5/2), who was last seen finishing fourth behind Derby favorite Tiz the Law in the Belmont Stakes back on June 20. Pneumatic haas just four career starts for trainer Steve Asmussen and currently sits 22nd on the points list with 25 points for entry in the Kentucky Derby.

Among the chief rivals are As Seen On TV (7/2), who finished second to Chance It in the Mucho Macho Man Stakes will be to Pneumatic’s outside. In addition the improving Jesus' Team (3/1) enters off a fourth place finish in the Haskell Stakes. Finally, Arkaan (9/2) will be making his stakes debut after winning his first two races at Parx and Delaware Park. Keep your eye on the tote board on Saturday, as he is in line to be the “wise-guy” horse.

The other top race on the day is the Alabama Stakes at Saratoga. Race 9 on the Saratoga card draws a solid field of seven fillies, headlined by Swiss Skydiver (1/1). Ken McPeek’s horse stands as the points leader atop the Kentucky Oaks standings and is in superb form winning three of her last four races. Bob Baffert’s Crystal Ball (9/2) enters off an impressive runner-up finish in the Grade I Coaching Club American Oaks back on July 18. Bettors should not dismiss the Ortiz brothers (Irad and Jose) who will be riding two major players in Envoutante (8/1) and Bonny South (8/1).

The 140th running of the Alabama Stakes is a qualifier for the Breeders’ Cup Distaff as part of the “Win and You’re In” prep race for the marquee race held at Keeneland on November 7.

The talented Swiss Skydiver is the prohibitive favorite in her final tune-up ahead of the Oaks, she will face formidable competition in the Alabama Stakes.

Who will cross the finish line first? Let’s take a look at the odds and dive deeper into these races.

Pegasus Stakes

Racetrack: Monmouth Park, New Jersey

Date: Saturday, August 15, 2020

Purse: $500,000

Distance: 1 1/16 mile, Dirt

Race: 10

Post Time: 5:12 p.m. EST / 2:12 PST

TV: NBC

Pegasus Stakes Horses of Note

Listed by post number, name, and odds.

#5 Pneumatic (5/2) - The lightly raced son of Uncle Mo heads into the Pegasus with some solid workouts. Steve Asmussen has the most probable winner in this tightly contested field. Top Choice

#8 Jesus’s Team (3/1) - He was no match for Authentic in the Haskell Stakes, but then again none of the horses in that field were. He fits much better here. Contender

#7 As Seen On TV (7/2) - His workouts have been great and right now there is no trainer hotter at Monmouth than Kelly Breen. Threat

Pegasus Stakes Formula Rankings

#5 Pneumatic (J: J. Bravo; T: S.Asmussen)

(J: J. Bravo; T: S.Asmussen) #8 Jesus’ Team (J: P.Lopez; T: J.D’Angelo)

(J: P.Lopez; T: J.D’Angelo) #7 As Seen On TV (J: H.Diaz; T: K.Breen)

(J: H.Diaz; T: K.Breen) #6 Arkaan (J: J. Ferrer; T: M. Pino)

(J: J. Ferrer; T: M. Pino) #2 Big City Bob (J: N. Juarez; T: J. Duarte)

(J: N. Juarez; T: J. Duarte) #4 Super John (J: J.Vargas; T: J. Servis)

(J: J.Vargas; T: J. Servis) #1 Skyscanner (J: R. Maragh; T: J. O’Dwyer)

(J: R. Maragh; T: J. O’Dwyer) #3 Wartime Hero (TBD; T: H. McMahon)

Pegasus Stakes Betting Breakdown

Frankie Taddeo, SI Gambling & Fantasy Analyst / Vegas Insider (@Frankie_Fantasy)

This is an extremely competitive race that offers decent betting potential. My top play is Pneumatic (5/2) who I will use over Jesus’ Team (3/1) and As Seen On TV (7/2).

TOP Exacta Part-Wheel: 5 / 2,7,8 $1 wager: $3

Protective Exacta BOX: 5-6-7-8 $1 wager: $12

TOP Trifecta Part-Wheel: 5 with 6,7,8 with 2,4,6,7,8 $1 wager: $12

SPREAD Trifecta Part-Wheel: 6,7,8 with 5,6,7,8 with 2,4,5,6,7,8 ¢.50 wager: $18

All wagers display ticket cost. All bettors should adjust wager amounts based upon bankroll

Destin Heath, Trainer at Winstar Farms, Versailles, KY (@DestinHeath)

Top Choice: #5 Pneumatic (5/2)

Use Underneath: #4 Super John (6/1) and #1 Skyscanner (10/1)

Alabama Stakes (GI)

Racetrack: Saratoga in Saratoga Springs, New York

Date: Saturday, August 15, 2020

Purse: $500,000

Distance: 1 1/4 mile, Dirt

Race: 9

Post Time: 5:43 p.m. EST / 2:43 PST

TV: NBC

Alabama Stakes Horses of Note

Listed by post number, name, and odds:

#5 Swiss Skydiver (1/1) - If she fires, the formula numbers say this is the most probable winner in her final tune-up for the Kentucky Oaks. However, she is going to be a huge favorite and I am going to try and beat her looking to get a price. Top Choice

#6 Harvey’s Lil Goil (10/1) - This daughter of American Pharoah will add value to exacta and trifecta wagers. Toss her start two races back in the Fantasy Stakes when she finished nearly 18 lengths behind Swiss Skydiver. She was making her start off an extended layoff due to COVID-19 and she had an absolutely terrible trip. Expect a rebound. Top Longshot

#2 Spice Is Nice (3/1) - There was a time when Pletcher and Velazquez were the most dominant connection on the New York racing scene. The numbers suggest this could be Swiss Skydiver’s biggest threat to the winner’s circle. Sneaky. Contender

#1 Envoutante (8/1) - This daughter of Uncle Mo is a horse who will add value to exotic wagers. She has the pedigree my formula looks for and at a price I like her to hit the board in trifecta and superfecta wagers. Threat

Alabama Stakes Formula Rankings

#5 Swiss Skydiver (J: T. Gaffalione; T: K. McPeek)

(J: T. Gaffalione; T: K. McPeek) #6 Harvey's Lil Goil (J: J. Alvarado; T: W. Mott)

(J: J. Alvarado; T: W. Mott) #2 Spice Is Nice (J: J. Velazquez; T: T. Pletcher)

(J: J. Velazquez; T: T. Pletcher) #1 Envoutante (J: J. Ortiz: T: K. McPeek)

(J: J. Ortiz: T: K. McPeek) #4 Bonny South (J: I. Ortiz; T: B. Cox)

(J: I. Ortiz; T: B. Cox) #3 Crystal Ball (J: J.Castellano; T: B. Baffert)

(J: J.Castellano; T: B. Baffert) #7 Fire Coral (J: R.Santana; T: S. Asmussen)

Alabama Stakes Betting Breakdown

Frankie Taddeo, SI Gambling & Fantasy Analyst / Vegas Insider (@Frankie_Fantasy)

This is a solid field that will come down to whether Swiss Skydiver (1/1) will fire in top form for Ken McPeek. The price here should be extremely prohibitive on the top filly. I am going to key her on top on several tickets, but I am also going to play a spread ticket looking to beat her with either Spice is Nice (3/1) or my top longshot Harvey’s Lil Goil (10/1) and try to find a price.

TOP Exacta Part-Wheel: 5 / 1,2,6 $1 wager: $3

TOP Trifecta Part-Wheel: 5 / 1,2,6 $1 wager: $6

Spread Trifecta P/W: 1,2,6 / 1,2,5,6/ 1,2,4,5,6 ¢.50 wager: $11.50

Superfecta P/W: 2,5,6 /1,2,5,6 /1,2,4,5,6 /1,2,3,4,5,6 ¢.10 wager: $6.90

All wagers display ticket cost. All bettors should adjust wager amounts based upon bankroll

Destin Heath, Trainer at Winstar Farms, Versailles, KY (@DestinHeath)

Top Choice: #3 Crystal Ball (9/2)

Use Underneath: #5 Swiss Skydiver (1/1) and #2 Spice Is Nice (3/1)