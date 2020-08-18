SI.com
2020 MLB Futures Odds Updates: Yankees and Dodgers Move into World Series Co-Favorites

Frankie Taddeo

The Major League baseball season is now more than one-third complete for most teams. Clubs such as the Miami Marlins (16 games played) and St. Louis Cardinals (10), have been adversely affected by COVID-19 and consequently played less games. However, as most teams have played more than 20 of the 60 games in the 2020 shortened season, the oddsmakers have begun to make serious adjustments in their futures markets.

Let’s take a deeper look into the risers and fallers in each respective offering at the Westgate Superbook in Las Vegas. 

MLB Teams on the Move

The Yankees and Dodgers continue to look destined to meet in another epic World Series clash in the storied history of the two iconic franchises. However, several teams in the World Series market have seen their odds drop dramatically after getting off to better than expected starts following the pandemic shutdown. 

The Chicago Cubs currently stand in first place in the NL Central with a record of 14-7 through 21 games. They've seen their 20/1 opening odds cut in half to 10/1.

Similarly, over the American League, the Minnesota Twins lead the AL Central with a record of 15-8. They have also seen their opening odds of 20/1 slashed in half to 10/1. The biggest shock of all so far belongs to the AL West leading Oakland Athletics who not only lead their division by 3.5 games but they also possess the third-best record in all of baseball. The oddsmakers at the Westgate Superbook believe the start the A’s have gotten off to is not a fluke and in corresponding fashion has cut their opening 30/1 odds down to 14/1.

The biggest moves overall in World Series wagering belongs to two teams in the National League that were projected to finish near the bottom of the standings. The Colorado Rockies, off to a 13-9 record through 22 games, have surpassed preseason expectations and have seen a huge move in their opening odds of 100/1 drop down to 30/1. In addition, despite only earning a 9-7 record through 16 games, the Miami Marlins have taken the biggest plunge. The club has been forced to cancel a handful of games due to players and staff testing positive for the virus, but oddsmakers have seen enough to lower their opening odds of 1,000/1 down to 100/1. 

Teams Losing Respect

The Boston Red Sox, have only won six of their first 23 games, and have seen their opening odds of 12/1 balloon all the way up to 500/1 as they occupy the cellar of the AL East. The Red Sox currently sit 10.5 games behind the first place Yankees. In addition, the Houston Astros who have struggled to block out all distractions of the cheating scandal have limped to a 12-10 record through 22 games, and have seen their opening odds of 5/1 climb to 20/1.

Over in the National League, the defending World Series champion Washington Nationals have struggled to get on track with an 8-12 record. The oddsmakers believe those struggles will continue and have moved their opening odds of 14/1 all the way up to 60/1. Another item to note, is that the sportsbooks believe the St. Louis Cardinals will not be able to recover from all that missed time due to COVID-19, and have adjusted their odds from 18/1 up to 40/1.

2020 World Series Odds Opening & Current Odds

(Courtesy of Westgate Superbook) (10/11/2019)

2020 World Series Odds
Opening Odds
Current Odds

Yankees

6/1

+350

Dodgers

6/1

+350

Cubs

20/1

10/1

Twins

20/1

10/1

Athletics

30/1

14/1

Rays

20/1

18/1

Astros

5/1

20/1

Braves

10/1

20/1

Indians

14/1

20/1

Rockies

100/1

30/1

White Sox

60/1

30/1

Cardinals

18/1

40/1

Phillies

20/1

40/1

Mets

20/1

40/1

Brewers

20/1

40/1

Reds

50/1

40/1

Padres

50/1

40/1

Nationals

14/1

60/1

Rangers

100/1

80/1

Diamondbacks

50/1

80/1

Marlins

1000/1

100/1

Blue Jays

80/1

100/1

Angels

100/1

100/1

Orioles

1000/1

100/1

Tigers

1000/1

200/1

Royals

1000/1

300/1

Mariners

300/1

300/1

Red Sox

12/1

500/1

Pirates

200/1

500/1

Giants

100/1

500/1

2020 NL Pennant Opening Current Odds

(Courtesy of Westgate Superbook) (10/26/2019)

2020 NL Pennant
Opening Odds
Current Odds

Dodgers

+250

+125

Cubs

10/1

+450

Braves

+450

9/1

Rockies

50/1

14/1

Cardinals

8/1

18/1

Phillies

10/1

18/1

Reds

25/1

18/1

Padres

25/1

18/1

Brewers

10/1

18/1

Mets

10/1

18/1

Nationals

6/1

25/1

Marlins

500/1

50/1

Diamondbacks

25/1

40/1

Giants

50/1

250/1

Pirates

100/1

250/1

NL Pennant Odds Breakdown

The LA Dodgers (17-7) are off to the best record in the National League and maintain their top perch at the top the NL Pennant oddsboard. The biggest mover by far is the Colorado Rockies (+22), who trail only the Dodgers (+62) in scoring differential and have seen their 50/1 odds drop all the way down to 11/1. In addition, the speed and youth of the Miami Marlins, who only trail the Braves in the NL East, have caught the eyes of the sports bettors causing their once “moon-shot” odds of 500/1 to drop 80% down to 100/1. 

2020 AL Pennant Opening Current Odds

(Courtesy of Westgate Superbook) (10/26/2019)

2020 AL Pennant
Opening
Current Odds

Yankees

+250

+140

Twins

10/1

+450

Athletics

15/1

6/1

Rays

10/1

8/1

Astros

+225

10/1

Indians

6/1

10/1

White Sox

30/1

15/1

Rangers

50/1

50/1

Blue Jays

40/1

50/1

Orioles

500/1

50/1

Angels

50/1

100/1

Tigers

500/1

100/1

Royals

500/1

150/1

Red Sox

5/1

250/1

Mariners

150/1

250/1

AL Pennant Odds Breakdown

Really no shock here as the high-powered New York Yankees, with a league-best +38 run differential, continue to be the favorites to capture the American League Pennant. The team that has seen one of the biggest moves up the betting board is the AL leading Oakland Athletics who have seen their opening odds of 15/1 drop by 60% down to 6/1. The team to lose the biggest respect to compete in the 60-game shortened season is the Boston Red Sox who are tied with Seattle with the most losses (17) thus far. The Red Sox have gone from odds of 5/1 to win the AL all the way up to 250/1.

