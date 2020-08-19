NBA Playoffs Best Bets for Wednesday, August 19th - Beware the Wrath of Embiid

The GOAT in the NBA bubble, Damian Lillard, is not playing tonight. However, we still have some very good NBA playoff action to bet on today.

The four favorites on today's slate are looking to take a 2-0 series lead, but bubble time could be getting short for teams like the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks. The Utah Jazz should have plenty of fight left, and this evening we will see if the Philadelphia 76ers do as well.

Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets - 4:00pm ET

I hate to come across like I'm hating on the Utah Jazz but if they can't win a game and Donovan Mitchell scores 57 points, I don't see how they can win any games, no team is more affected by the lack of a home-court advantage than the Utah Jazz. These two division rivals normally play very good, close-fought games against each other, overtime games are common in these matchups, so betting over the point total, is a good bet when these two teams tangle. I don't think the Nuggets are poised to make a deep run in these playoffs but I think they are better than the shorthanded Jazz, Denver opened up as a four-point favorite in this game they line has bounced around a little going from -4.5 back to 4, there is some sharp money coming in on the Nuggets, there are a lot of small money bettors backing the Jazz, I'm laying the 4 with the Nuggets but I will also put the money line in a parlay to be safe.

The Play: Nuggets -4

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics - 6:30pm ET

Betting your hard-earned money on the Philadelphia 76ers can be hazardous to your health, yet here we are. They are two things in play for me with this series, I think the Sixers still have some fight left in them, and I'm not sure if the Celtics are that good. Gordon Hayward's ankle injury could be a major issue for Boston, they really don't have much depth on their bench, Philadelphia may not play with intensity at all times but they do have the best player on the court in Joel Embiid. Boston may be the NBA team that is bet on the most, they have a big fan base of loyal backers. The opening number on this game was Celtics -5.5, some offshore books show over 60% of bets backing Boston, reverse steam has dropped that number to Boston -4.5, the loss of Hayward could shift this series. I like Philadelphia to cover the number and win this game.

The Play: 76ers +4.5

NBA DFS Plays for Wednesday

C Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

DraftKings: $9,900

FanDuel: $9,300

Of all the top-tier players on today's slate, Embiid will be my go-to guy. A 30 point double-double with 60 fantasy points is very realistic for the Sixers big man.

PG/SG Marcus Smart, Boston Celtics

DraftKings: $5,500

FanDuel: $5,600

With no Gordon Hayward in the lineup for the Celtics, Smart is a good bet to exceed his fantasy value this evening. Smart is coming off a poor performance in his last game, so look for him to rebound nicely.

SF/PF Marcus Morris, Los Angeles Clippers

DraftKings: $4,800

FanDuel: $4,700

Morris is priced too low making him the steal of the slate. He will continue to get minutes as Montrezl Harrell rounds back into form. Morris put up 37 fantasy points in his last game out.

PG/SG Jordan Clarkson, Utah Jazz

DraftKings: $4,700

FanDuel: $5,100

Someone outside of Donovan Mitchell will have to pick up the scoring slack for the Jazz. Clarkson has scored 18 or more points in four of his last five games.

NBA Postseason Betting Record since Tuesday, August 18: 0-2 (-2.0 units)