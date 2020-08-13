NBA Best Bets: Thursday's Top Picks with the Postseason on the Line

The best of the seeding round action is behind us. With all but one playoff first-round matchup set, it will be tough to predict how many minutes key players will play on teams already locked into their playoff seeds.

The only games I will wager on today will be with teams that are in competition for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns

Everything about the Suns before the seeding round started was wrong, and I have no problem admitting that Phoenix has balled out. I'm even rooting for them to make the playoffs as the eighth seed. There is a good chance that the Dallas Mavericks run out a skeleton squad today. Kristaps Porzingis, Maxi Kleber, and Dorian Finney-Smith are all questionable, and the Mavericks are locked into the seventh seed in the West. They have no reason to play hard until next week. I can see Luka Doncic playing limited minutes today as well.

The Suns come in on a seven-game winning streak, undefeated in the bubble and Devin Booker is straight balling. This game is essentially the Suns entire season, so it will be all hands on deck. A nine-point spread is a tough number to cover but there is very little reason for Phoenix to take their foot off the gas. A late-game backdoor cover is always a possibility, and normally I would wager on the first half of a game like this but it's hard to determine how many minutes Doncic will play. -5.5 is personally too much to lay for a half in this game.

The Play: Suns -9

San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz

Shoutout to the Utah Jazz for ruling out, Mike Conley, Rudy Gobert, and Bojan Bogdanovic well before tip-off. The Spurs still have a shot to keep their 22-year streak of making the playoffs alive.

Much like the Suns, I didn't trust the Spurs when the seeding round began. However, DeMar DeRozan and rookie Keldon Johnson have played very well. The Spurs are 5-2 in the seeding round and could pull off the +1700 odds of being the 8-seed! Utah is running out a Junior Varsity lineup this evening, so the Spurs should walk to victory. Unlike the Suns and Mavericks game, I would play the Spurs -4.5 in the first half.

The Play: Spurs - 7.5

Top DFS Plays

PG Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

DraftKings: $11,200

FanDuel: $10,100

I know this is a no-brainer but there may be some of you considering fading Lillard today. In the seeding round Lillard has four games with over 50 fantasy points. He has a hefty price tag, but should be well worth it.

PG Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

DraftKings: $9,000

FanDuel: $7,000

Ja Morant's impressive rookie campaign could come to an end today. He will have to take over to get his team into the playoffs or a possible play in-game. Morant could play the entire game as well.

C Boban Marjanovic, Dallas Mavericks

DraftKings: $3,500

Fanduel: $4,100

With Kristaps Porzingis likely out for Dallas, Marjanovic will have an uptick in minutes. The last time Porzingis sat out, Boban exploded for 40 fantasy points.

SF/PF Royce O'Neale, Utah Jazz

DraftKings: $4,900

FanDuel: $4,700

O'Neale has three games with over 30 fantasy points in the seeding round. He should see more of the ball today with Utah resting players for the playoffs.