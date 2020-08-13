FANTASY
Top Stories
Football
Golf
Baseball

NBA Best Bets: Thursday's Top Picks with the Postseason on the Line

Corey Parson

The best of the seeding round action is behind us. With all but one playoff first-round matchup set, it will be tough to predict how many minutes key players will play on teams already locked into their playoff seeds. 

The only games I will wager on today will be with teams that are in competition for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns

Everything about the Suns before the seeding round started was wrong, and I have no problem admitting that Phoenix has balled out. I'm even rooting for them to make the playoffs as the eighth seed. There is a good chance that the Dallas Mavericks run out a skeleton squad today. Kristaps Porzingis, Maxi Kleber, and Dorian Finney-Smith are all questionable, and the Mavericks are locked into the seventh seed in the West. They have no reason to play hard until next week. I can see Luka Doncic playing limited minutes today as well. 

The Suns come in on a seven-game winning streak, undefeated in the bubble and Devin Booker is straight balling. This game is essentially the Suns entire season, so it will be all hands on deck. A nine-point spread is a tough number to cover but there is very little reason for Phoenix to take their foot off the gas. A late-game backdoor cover is always a possibility, and normally I would wager on the first half of a game like this but it's hard to determine how many minutes Doncic will play. -5.5 is personally too much to lay for a half in this game.

The Play: Suns -9

San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz

Shoutout to the Utah Jazz for ruling out, Mike Conley, Rudy Gobert, and Bojan Bogdanovic well before tip-off. The Spurs still have a shot to keep their 22-year streak of making the playoffs alive. 

Much like the Suns, I didn't trust the Spurs when the seeding round began. However, DeMar DeRozan and rookie Keldon Johnson have played very well. The Spurs are 5-2 in the seeding round and could pull off the +1700 odds of being the 8-seed! Utah is running out a Junior Varsity lineup this evening, so the Spurs should walk to victory. Unlike the Suns and Mavericks game, I would play the Spurs -4.5 in the first half.

The Play: Spurs - 7.5

IMG_2922

Top DFS Plays

PG Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

DraftKings: $11,200

FanDuel: $10,100

I know this is a no-brainer but there may be some of you considering fading Lillard today. In the seeding round Lillard has four games with over 50 fantasy points. He has a hefty price tag, but should be well worth it.

PG Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

DraftKings: $9,000

FanDuel: $7,000

Ja Morant's impressive rookie campaign could come to an end today. He will have to take over to get his team into the playoffs or a possible play in-game. Morant could play the entire game as well.

C Boban Marjanovic, Dallas Mavericks

DraftKings: $3,500

Fanduel: $4,100

With Kristaps Porzingis likely out for Dallas, Marjanovic will have an uptick in minutes. The last time Porzingis sat out, Boban exploded for 40 fantasy points.

SF/PF Royce O'Neale, Utah Jazz

DraftKings: $4,900

FanDuel: $4,700

O'Neale has three games with over 30 fantasy points in the seeding round. He should see more of the ball today with Utah resting players for the playoffs. 

Comments

DFS-BETS

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 Wyndham Championship - PGA Predictions and Best Bets from the SI Gambling Team

The SI Gambling Team breaks down their top wagers for the Wyndham Championship. Plus, our SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo shares the sharp action from Vegas and England.

Frankie Taddeo

by

BillEnright

NHL Best Bets: Top Plays for Thursday's Stanley Cup Playoffs

NHL Stanley Cup quarterfinal action continues with four games on Thursday, August 13th. SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking breaks down his NHL playoff best bets.

Roy Larking

Fantasy Football Would You Rather: Travis Kelce vs George Kittle for the Top Tight End

SI Fantasy analysts Ben Heisler and Bill Enright debate the better fantasy draft pick between the two top tight ends in football: The Chiefs' Travis Kelce, and George Kittle of the 49ers.

Ben Heisler and Bill Enright

2020 Fantasy Football: Why Aaron Jones is the Most Likely Second-Round Bust

Early round picks are usually safe, but they're not all immune to risk. Senior Fantasy expert Dr. Roto highlights which second-round pick he feels is most likely to bust.

Dr. Roto

2020 Preseason Pro Hub

Preseason Pro is our flagship product where the top-ranked players in the world reveal their respective top sleeper, bust, breakout, comeback and stash & cash players of the year!

Matt De Lima

2020 Fantasy Baseball: Weekly Closer Report & Depth Chart

In this Weekly Closer Report & Depth Chart, Fantasy Baseball guru Shawn Childs breaks down the relief pitcher and closer landscape in Major League Baseball!

Shawn Childs

Lamar Miller Joins Crowded Patriots Backfield - Negative Fantasy Football Impact for Sony Michel

New England signed the veteran running back to a one year contract but Sony Michel's fantasy value now takes a hit.

Bill Enright

by

yogi_3333

2020 SI Fantasy Football Draft Kit

Consider the SI Fantasy Football Draft Kit your go-to source for all of our Fantasy Football content — for both free & premium members.

Matt De Lima

2020 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Michael Fabiano Testing Strategies

Using our Mock Draft Simulator, senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano takes his first crack at entering the Mock Draft World Championships.

Michael Fabiano

by

Frankie Fantasy

First Female Fantasy Football World Champion Kimra Schleicher Shares 2020 Sleeper & Bust

First Female Fantasy Football World Champion Kimra Schleicher provides her Preseason Pro selections: one sleeper, bust, breakout, comeback and stash & cash player for you to target in 2020!

Kimra Schleicher