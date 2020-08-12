NBA Best Bets and DFS Plays - Wednesday, August 12th

With the seeding round starting to wind down, these games will get tougher to handicap. The four games on the docket today feature teams that for the most part, are locked into their seeding. I would not be wagering heavily on today's NBA contests, but I will still bet them nonetheless.

Miami Heat vs Oklahoma City Thunder

The Miami Heat and the Oklahoma City Thunder are two of the surprise teams of the 2020 NBA season. Neither team were looked at as contenders coming into the season, but both teams are in the top five in their respective conferences.

Jimmy Butler has been a great addition to the Heat while younger players like Kendrick Nunn, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro have shined. The same thing goes for the Thunder. They lost Paul George and Russell Westbrook last summer yet NBA Co-Coach of the Year Billy Donovan has his team competing in the West yet again.

If you plan you wagering on this game I would watch the injury report up until tip-off, Kelly Olynyk and Kendrick Nunn may sit for Miami, while Steven Adams and Nerlens Noel are questionable for the Thunder. Dennis Schroder has already been ruled out.

Oklahoma City opened as a four-point favorite, but injury concerns, and public betting has moved the line to the point where the Heat are now a three-point favorite.

I doubt the Thunder roll out a JV team so that big of a jump in the spread is an issue for me. In a game like this, let's fade the favorite and back the dog to cover the number.

The Play: Thunder +3

Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets

Coming into the seeding round I thought the Denver Nuggets would have a hard time holding on the third seed in the Western Conference. I was not thinking that a healthy Michael Porter Jr. would have this Nuggets team playing so well.

We already know how good the Clippers are, and Denver will be without Will Barton and Gary Harris for today's game. L.A. will likely be without Landry Shamet and Patrick Beverly, but most of their main rotation guys are likely to play.

These two teams met twice before the pause, with the Nuggets scoring a 10-point victory and the Clippers getting a 29-point win. Both the Nuggets and the Clippers are 3-3 in the seeding round and both are coming off a loss.

The Clippers opened up this game as a five-point favorite but sharp money has come in on the Nuggets dropping the line a half a point, yesterday we did well backing the sharp money today we will fade the sharp money. The Clippers rarely lose back-to-back games. I can see this number eventually dropping more in the Clippers favor, so if you want to bet L.A, hang on until the number goes down.

The Play: Clippers -4.5 (now bet up to -5)

DFS Plays

PG/SG James Harden, Houston Rockets

DraftKings: $11,100

FanDuel: $10,800

Harden is the highest-priced player on the day's slate, and he is also the top core piece in what could be an interesting day as it pertains to playing time. Plus, Russell Westbrook will be out for the Rockets. I can see a 65-plus fantasy point game for Harden.

SF Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

DraftKings: $9,500

FanDuel: $8,700

Leonard looks to be getting into a playoff groove. His production has been trending upward every game and I can see this matchup being the highest-scoring contest on the slate.

C Myles Turner, Indiana Pacers

DraftKings: $6,600

FanDuel: $6,000

If Turner goes today he should be able to put up really nice numbers. With T.J. Warren out, the ball should be spread around more evenly for the Pacers. This makes a value like Turner a good option to stuff the stat sheet.

PF/C Darius Bazley, Oklahoma City Thunder

DraftKings: $4,800

FanDuel: $4,800

Bazley has been one of the surprises of the seeding round. His great improvement is another one of the reasons why Billy Donovan deserves Coach of the Year honors. With Steven Adams out, Bazley should put up nice numbers.