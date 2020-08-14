NHL Best Bets: Five Friday Stanley Cup Playoff Games in Action

Playoff quarterfinal series that began on Wednesday continue with two games in both conferences today. Philadelphia and New York are aiming to take a 2-0 series lead on Montreal and Washington in the Eastern Conference. Colorado and Vancouver are looking to go up 2-0 against Arizona and Colorado in the Western Conference. Calgary vs. Dallas is the first quarterfinal series that is heading into Game 3 and that West series is tied at one game apiece.

Moneyline favorites have a 7-5 edge over underdogs during the first 12 quarterfinal contests. Chalk squads have struggled as puck line favorites are just 2-10 so far. Vegas and Colorado covered the spread during Game 1 action. There hasn’t been an empty net goal scored in the quarterfinals and that has hurt bettors who are laying pucks. UNDER has a 7-5 edge on game total wagers and contests have averaged 5.5 total goals. Here are my August 14th NHL best bets.

Arizona vs. Colorado - 2:00 PM ET Rogers Place Arena

Colorado looks to take a 2-0 series lead against Arizona after the Avalanche posted a 3-0 win over the Coyotes in Game 1 on Wednesday. Colorado dominated Arizona on offense as they had a 28-7 shot on goal advantage through the first two periods. Goaltender Darcy Kuemper was strong in net for the Coyotes and this contest was scoreless heading into the third frame.

Still scoreless, at the 13:04 minute mark of the third period, the floodgates opened as Nazem Kadri, J.T. Compher, and Mikko Rantanen scored in a span of 1:23 to power the Avalanche victory. Kuemper ended up stopping 37 of 40 shots while Philipp Grubauer made 14 saves to earn the shutout win. Expecting another strong performance from Colorado - I am laying the puck line.

Game 2 Pick: Colorado Avalanche -1.5 (+140)

Montreal vs. Philadelphia - 3:00 PM ET Scotiabank Arena

Philadelphia jumped out to a 1-0 series lead on Montreal with a 2-1 victory in Game 1. Jakub Voracek scored a power play goal to give the Flyers a 1-0 first period lead. Shea Weber scored for Montreal, 14:38 into the second period, but Joel Farabee replied just 16 seconds later to restore the Flyers lead. That was the game winner as neither team scored in the third period.

Rookie goaltender Carter Hart stopped 27 of 28 shots for Philadelphia while veteran Carey Price allowed two goals on 31 shots for Montreal. The Flyers went 1 for 3 on the power play and the Canadiens scored on their lone power play opportunity. Both teams are playing strong defense so expect another close contest in Game 2. The Philadelphia moneyline is my best bet.

Game 2 Pick: Philadelphia Flyers (-165)

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Vancouver vs. St. Louis – 6:30 PM ET Rogers Place Arena

Defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis is down 1-0 in their quarterfinal series with Vancouver after the Canucks posted a 5-2 victory on Wednesday. This contest was closer than the final scores indicates as the match was tied at 2-2 after two periods. Troy Stecher and Bo Horvat had early third period goals before J. T. Miller scored with 39 seconds left in the game.

Penalties hurt St. Louis as Vancouver scored three goals on six power play opportunities. The Blues managed just one goal on three power play chances. Jacob Markstrom stopped 29 of 31 shots for the Canucks while Blues goalie Jordan Binnington allowed five goals on 22 shots. Expecting a better performance from St. Louis – I am betting on the Blues Game 2 moneyline.

Game 2 Pick: St. Louis Blues (-145)

NY Islanders vs. Washington - 8:00 PM ET Scotiabank Arena

New York earned a 1-0 series lead over Washington as the Islanders posted a 4-2 win over the Capitals on Wednesday. After a scoreless first period, Washington took a 2-0 lead on a pair of power play goals by T.J. Oshie in the second period. Jordan Eberle scored his third goal of the playoffs, with 1:03 left in the second frame, to cut the Caps lead to 2-1 after 40 minutes.

It was all New York after that as Anders Lee, Josh Bailey and Anthony Beauvillier scored for the Islanders during the first 11:55 of the third period. This was a tight checking game with limited scoring chances. Semyon Varlamov stopped 24 of 26 shots for New York and Braden Holtby allowed four goals on 27 shots for Washington. I like the Capitals puck line in Game 2.

Game 2 Pick: Washington Capitals -1.5 (+220)

Calgary vs. Dallas - 10:30 PM ET Rogers Place Arena

Following a 3-2 victory Calgary in Game 1 on Wednesday - Dallas rebounded with a 5-4 win during Game 2 on Thursday. The first contest was a defensive battle as the Stars and Flames both had just 26 shots on goal. Rising star Dillon Dube scored twice in the first period for Calgary and Rasmus Andersson scored the game-winning goal with 3:59 left in the second period.

Dallas had more jump on offense in Game 2 as the Stars outshot the Flames by a 36-26 margin. After Dillon Dube scored 19 seconds into the game - Dallas cranked up its attack and led 4-2 after two periods. Calgary fought back and tied the game before Jamie Oleksiak scored for the Stars with 40 seconds left on the clock. The game total going OVER is my play here.

Game 3 Pick: OVER 5.5 goals (+125)

NHL Stanley Cup Playoff Betting Record

SI NHL Gambling analyst Roy Larking has been posting game day playoff best bets since August 3rd, 2020.

His overall record is 14-10 (+677.70) through Thursday, August 13th, 2020.