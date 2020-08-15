NHL Best Bets - Stanley Cup Quarterfinals Weekend Plays

Seven Stanley Cup quarterfinal playoff series are heading into Game 3 matchups this weekend. On Saturday, Tampa Bay and Columbus meet with their East series tied at 1-1 and Vegas looks to take a 3-0 lead on Chicago in the West. On Sunday, Philadelphia and Montreal battle with their series tied at 1-1 in the East and Vancouver looks to go up 3-0 in their West series against defending champion St. Louis. Here are some recent trends on standard betting options.

Bettors who have taken pucks are riding a red-hot 15-2 streak and puck line underdogs have cashed during eleven straight games. Moneyline underdogs have a slim 9-8 edge over favorites and that returns a decent profit on straight up pups. The average total goals per game sits at 5.41 through 17 contests. UNDER tickets have a 10-7 record which also returns a slight profit. Admittedly struggling, and trying to snap a slump, here are my weekend best bets.

NHL Quarterfinal Playoff Picks - Saturday, August 15

Tampa Bay vs Columbus – 7:30 PM ET Scotiabank Arena

This series is tied at 1-1 after Tampa Bay won 3-2 on Tuesday and Columbus evened the series with a 3-1 win on Thursday. Knotted at 2-2, at the end of regulation time, the Lightning and Blue Jackets played 90:27 OT minutes in Game 1. Brayden Point scored 10:27 into the fifth OT for Tampa Bay. There were an NHL record 151 total shots in this marathon thriller.

Tampa Bay jumped out to a 1-0 lead in Game 2 but Ryan Murray and Oliver Bjorkstrand gave the Blue Jackets a 2-1 lead after one period of play. Following a scoreless second period, Alexander Wennberg scored a beautiful goal halfway through the third frame. The Lightning had a 37-22 shot advantage but Joonas Korpisalo was strong in goal for Columbus again.

Game 3 Pick: Tampa Bay Lightning -1.5 (+165)

Vegas vs. Chicago – 8:00 PM ET Rogers Place Arena

Few teams are hotter than Vegas who have won five straight playoff games. The Golden Knights went 3-0 in the West round-robin qualifying tournament and have a 2-0 lead in their quarterfinal series with Chicago. Vegas posted a 4-1 win during Game 1 as they outshot the Blackhawks by a 34-20 margin. Reilly Smith scored twice and added an assist in the victory.

Chicago was down 2-0, during the first period in Game 2, but the Hawks fought back and this contest was tied 3-3 at the end of regulation time. Rielly Smith was the hero in overtime as he scored 7:13 into the first OT to seal a 4-3 victory for Vegas. The Golden Knights have outshot the Blackhawks by a wide margin (73-45) during the first two games of this series.

Game 3 Pick: OVER 6.5 goals (+105)

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

NHL Quarterfinal Playoff Picks - Sunday, August 16

Philadelphia vs. Montreal - 8:00 PM ET Scotiabank Arena

Eastern Conference rivals No. 1 seed Philadelphia and No. 8 seed Montreal are tied at 1-1 in their best-of-seven series. Playing rock solid defense, the Flyers posted a 2-1 victory in Game 1. Rookie goaltender Carter Hart stopped 27 of the 28 shots he faced for Philadelphia. Jakub Voracek and Joel Farabee scored for the Flyers and Shea Weber potted the lone goal for Montreal.

Game 2 was all Montreal as the Canadiens posted a 5-0 win over Philadelphia. Tomas Tatar and Jesperi Kotkaniemi both had a pair of goals for the Canadiens. Carey Price stifled the Flyers offense as he made 30 saves to earn his seventh career playoff shutout. Carter Hart allowed four goals on 26 shots and was pulled after Montreal went up 4-0 late in the second period.

Game 3 Pick: Montreal Canadiens +1.5 (-230)

St. Louis vs. Vancouver - 10:30 PM ET Rogers Place Arena

Vancouver has looked great against Stanley Cup champion St. Louis and the Canucks own a 2-0 series lead over the Blues. Troy Stecher, Bo Horvat and J. T. Miller scored third period goals and Vancouver posted a 5-2 win during Game 1. Special teams were the difference as the Canucks went 3 for 6 on the power play while the Blues went 1 for 3 with a man advantage.

St. Louis fought back from 2-0 and 3-1 deficits but lost Game 2 when Bo Horvat scored 5:55 into overtime to power Vancouver to a 4-3 win. The Canucks have won five straight playoff games while the Blues have lost five straight since the restart. Despite being down 2-0 in this series, bookmakers at DraftKings have posted St. Louis is the favorite for a third straight contest

Game 3 Pick: OVER 5.5 goals (+105)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

SI NHL Gambling analyst Roy Larking has been posting game day playoff best bets since August 3rd, 2020. His overall record is 14-15 (+177.70) through Friday, August 14th, 2020.