Wednesday's NHL Stanley Cup Playoff Best Bets - How Many Teams Will Be Eliminated Today?

Four Game 5 contests are possible elimination matches on the Wednesday NHL playoff schedule. Four teams are up 3-1 in their quarterfinal round series. Tampa Bay can eliminate Columbus, Boston looks to advance past Carolina and Philadelphia can close their series with Montreal in the Eastern Conference. Colorado can knock off Arizona and the late game features Vancouver and St. Louis who are tied at 2-2 in their Western Conference series.

Following a run of eight straight moneyline favorite wins - Washington cashed as a straight up underdog on Tuesday. Favorites hold a 21-13 moneyline edge through the first 34 quarterfinal contests. Taking pucks is still a profitable venture as puck line underdogs have a 28-6 record. Low scoring continues as the goals per game average is 5.03 and UNDER has a 23-11 record versus OVER on game total bets. I am looking for a bounce back Wednesday.

NHL Quarterfinal Playoff Picks Wednesday, August 19

Columbus at Tampa Bay – 12:00 PM ET Scotiabank Arena

In an epic upset last season, Columbus posted a 4-0 quarterfinal series sweep against regular season champion Tampa Bay. The Lightning will exact some revenge with a win over the Blue Jackets today. The Bolts 3-1 lead isn’t a full reflection of this series as three of four games were decided by one goal. That includes Game 1 that Tampa Bay won 3-2 in a five-overtime marathon. One had to figure whoever won that contest was going to ride the momentum.

Columbus fought back with a 3-1 win in Game 2 and Joonas Korpisalo stopped 121 of 125 shots over two contests for the Blue Jackets. The Lightning posted a 3-2 win in Game 3 and a 2-1 victory in Game 4 to build a 3-1 series lead. Tampa Bay has outscored Columbus by a slim 9-8 combined total and UNDER has cashed in all four games. If Columbus is trailing late they may pull their goalie earlier than normal so an empty net goal or two is possible in this game.

Game 5 Pick: OVER 5.5 goals (+135)

Carolina at Boston – 4:00 PM ET Scotiabank Arena

Boston is looking to eliminate Carolina for a second straight year after the Bruins swept the Hurricanes 4-0 during the Eastern Conference Finals last season. These teams split the first two contests as Boston posted a 4-3 (2OT) win in Game 1 before Carolina evened the series with a 3-2 win in Game 2. Prior to Game 3, Boston lost goalie Tuukka Rask who opted out of the playoffs to be with his family. Jaroslav Halak, a 15-year NHL veteran, stepped in as the starter.

Halak was solid during Game 3 as he stopped 29 of 30 shots and the Bruins won 3-1. Boston fought back from a 2-0 second period deficit in Game 4, with four goals in the third period, and the Bruins won 4-3. Brad Marchand (7) and David Krejci (6) have 13 points for the Bruins in this series. After posting eight points during three qualifying round games - Sebastian Aho has just three assists over four games for Carolina. I am betting on the playoff savvy Bruins ending this series.

Game 5 Pick: Boston Bruins (-165)

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Arizona at Colorado – 5:30 PM ET Rogers Place Arena

One of the bigger underdogs, prior to the quarterfinal round, Arizona is down 3-1 against Colorado. The Coyotes were a low scoring team (2.71 GPG) during the regular season and have managed just seven goals during the first four games. The Avalanche scored three goals late in the third period and posted a 3-0 win during Game 1. Tied at 2-2 after two periods, Andre Burakovsky scored with 2:53 left on the clock to give the Avalanche a 3-2 victory in Game 2.

Goaltender Darcy Kuemper stopped 49 of 51 shots as Arizona cut the Colorado series lead to 2-1 with a 4-2 win in Game 3. The Coyotes defense collapsed and the Avalanche offense was in full-flight during a 7-1 win in Game 4. Led by Nazem Kadri (9), Nathan MacKinnon (9), and Mikko Rantanen (8) seven Colorado players have at least five playoff points. Taylor Hall and Clayton Keller lead Arizona with six points each. Lay the Game 5 puck line and back Colorado.

Game 5 Pick: Colorado Avalanche -1.5 (+125)

Montreal at Philadelphia – 8:00 PM ET Scotiabank Arena

After upsetting Pittsburgh, 3-1 during the qualifying round, Montreal has struggled on offense and trails Philadelphia 3-1 in this East quarterfinal matchup. While many series have been low scoring, this one leads the way as the Flyers and Canadians have scored just eleven goals over the first four games. Rookie Carter Hart was strong in goal and Philadelphia posted a 2-1victory in Game 1. Carey Price shutout the Flyers and Montreal evened the series with a 5-0 win in Game 2.

Hart was slightly better than Price over the next two contests as he blanked the Canadiens 1-0 in Game 3 and 2-0 in Game 4. Despite the Flyers lopsided 3-1 series lead - there isn’t much separating these teams. The Canadiens have outshot the Flyers during three of four games and have a 112-103 overall shot advantage in the series. Philadelphia has been slightly better at scoring and I expect that will be the case again here. I am betting on the Flyers Game 5 moneyline.

Game 5 Pick: Philadelphia Flyers (-150)

Vancouver at St. Louis – 10:30 PM ET Rogers Place Arena

St. Louis and Vancouver close out Wednesday's action with a pivotal Game 5 battle in the West. Bo Horvat scored four goals and the Canucks took a 2-0 series lead with a 5-2 victory in Game 1 and a 4-3 overtime win during Game 2. Defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis battled back to tie the series at 2-2 with a 3-2 OT victory in Game 3 and a 3-1 win in Game 4. Jake Allen replaced Jordan Binnington in net for the Blues and he stopped 61 of 64 shots over two games.

Vancouver scored 21 goals over their first six playoff games but have just three goals during the last two contests. St. Louis allowed 19 goals during their first five postseason contests but Allen has given up just three goals over the last two games. The Blues playoff experience is an advantage against a young Canucks crew that may be gripping their sticks a little tighter tonight. Riding the Champ's momentum, bet on St. Louis taking a 3-2 lead in this quarterfinal series.

Game 5 Pick: St. Louis Blues (-150)

For more NHL Stanley Cup Playoff Coverage, check out our new partnership with The Hockey News.

--

SI NHL gambling analyst Roy Larking has been posting game day playoff predictions since August 3rd, 2020. His overall record is 19-22 (-126.26) through Tuesday, August 18th, 2020. While all picks are carefully researched – predicting the future isn’t always easy. Bettors are encouraged to explore a variety of NHL information prior to placing any wagers.