NHL Best Bets: Top Plays for Thursday's Stanley Cup Playoffs

Roy Larking

Playoff quarterfinal series that began on Tuesday continue with two games in both conferences today. Tampa Bay and Boston look to go up 2-0 in their series with Columbus and Carolina in the East. Calgary and Vegas are aiming to take a 2-0 lead on Dallas and Chicago in the West. There were some close contests during the first two days of quarterfinal action. Four of eight contests were decided by one goal and UNDER was the winning side in five games.

Favorites have a 5-3 edge over underdogs on the moneyline and chalk squads covered just 2 of 8 puck lines. Vegas and Colorado were the only favorites that covered the spread. Game total OVER bettors, plus players who gave up pucks, didn’t get any help from their best friend “empty net goal” as Vancouver scored the only empty netter. There have been just 41 total goals scored during the first eight quarterfinal contests. Here are my August 13th NHL best bets.

Columbus vs. Tampa Bay - 3:00 PM ET Scotiabank Arena

During a five-overtime thriller, Tampa Bay defeated Columbus 3-2 to take a 1-0 series lead. This contest took 90:27 added minutes to complete and was the fourth longest overtime game in Stanley Cup playoff history. Detroit vs. Montreal in 1936 (116:30), Toronto vs. Boston in 1933 (104:46) and Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh in 2000 (92:01) went longer. The 151 total shots were the most in a game since the NHL began tracking the stat in 1955-56.

Good thing these teams enjoyed a day off between games. Vezina Trophy finalist Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 61 of 63 shots for the Lightning. Joonas Korpisalo was unfortunate to get tagged with the loss after he stopped an NHL record 85 of the 88 shots he faced for the Blue Jackets. This was a heartbreaker for underdog Columbus who swept Tampa Bay in the quarterfinals last year. Lay the Game 2 puck line and bet on the Lightning.

Game 2 Pick: Tampa Bay Lightning -1.5 (+170)

Chicago vs Vegas – 5:30 PM ET Rogers Place Arena

Vegas stifled Chicago and posted a 4-1 win during Game 1 of their Western Conference quarterfinal series. Following a scoreless opening frame, Shea Theodore and William Carrier scored to give the Golden Knights a 2-0 lead. David Kampf potted a shorthanded goal for Chicago and Vegas led 2-1 after two periods. Reilly Smith scored twice, during the first 8:14 of the third period, to seal the deal. Jonathan Marchessault added two assists for Vegas.

Averaging 30.5 shots per game, during the qualifying round against Edmonton, the Blackhawks managed just 20 shots in Game 1. Hawks goalie Corey Crawford allowed four goals on 34 shots while Robin Lehner started ahead of Marc-Andre Fleury and stopped 19 shots for Vegas. Chicago veterans, Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane and Crawford, need to step up or this series will be over quick. It was the wrong goal total side in Game 1 but I am back on the OVER here.

Game 2 Pick: OVER 6.5 goals (+110)

NHL Quarterfinal Playoff Early Game Odds August 13, 2020
Carolina vs. Boston - 8:00 PM ET Scotiabank Arena

Game 1 of the Carolina vs. Boston quarterfinal series was moved to Wednesday after it took Tampa Bay 6:13 hours in real time (150:27 game clock minutes) to put away Columbus on Tuesday. The Bruins and Hurricanes arrived at Scotiabank Arena early as this contest had a rare 11:00 AM ET start time. In a back and forth battle, Boston and Carolina both scored once during all three periods and this contest was tied at 3-3 at the end of regulation time.

After a scoreless first OT, Patrice Bergeron scored 1:13 into the second extra frame and Boston posted a 4-3 Game 1 win. Boston had more jump on offense as the Bruins outshot the Hurricanes by a 40-28 margin. Playing a heavy game didn’t help Carolina who out hit Boston by a 51-32 margin. Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak and Bergeron each had two points for the Bruins while six Hurricanes had one point each. Bet on the Bruins Game 2 moneyline.

Game 2 Pick: Boston Bruins (-140)

Calgary vs. Dallas - 10:30 PM ET Rogers Place Arena

Calgary was a slight underdog and posted a 3-2 win during Game 1 of their Western Conference quarterfinal series with Dallas on Tuesday. Second-year centerman Dillon Dube scored twice to give Calgary a 2-0 first period lead. The Stars fought back as Denis Gurianov and Jamie Benn scored nine seconds apart to tie the score halfway through the second frame. Rasmus Andersson scored the game winner for the Flames with 3:59 left in the second period.

Apart from nine-seconds, when Dallas scored twice, Cam Talbot was strong in goal for the Flames as he stopped 24 of 26 shots. Stars goalie Anton Khudobin also faced 26 shots and allowed three goals. Calgary had a slim 34-29 edge in total hits. The Flames top two lines were red-hot during the qualifying round so getting third line production was a bonus. Both teams have the same moneyline price in this contest. Bet on Calgary taking a 2-0 series lead.

NHL Quarterfinal Playoff Late Game Odds August 13, 2020
