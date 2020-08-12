NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Best Bets - Wednesday, August 12th

Four best-of-seven rounds remain on the NHL playoff schedule. After four series opened yesterday, the remaining four quarterfinal matchups begin today. After nine days of thrilling qualifying action, which featured 24 teams, there are 16 squads left in the 2020 Stanley Cup playoff race. Having hub cities in Edmonton and Toronto makes things easy from a scheduling standpoint. Teams are scheduled to play on back-to-back days just once during the quarterfinal playoff round.

NY Islanders vs. Washington - 3:00 PM ET Scotiabank Arena

Washington is the No. 3 seed and the designated home team versus No. 7 seed New York in Game 1 of this Eastern Conference quarterfinal playoff series. The Capitals lost to Tampa Bay (3-2 SO) and Philadelphia (3-1) before defeating Boston (2-1) in East round-robin. The Islanders jumped out to a 2-0 series lead before knocking off Florida 3-1 in the qualifying round.

The Capitals were outscored 7-5 during three round-robin contests. The Islanders outscored the Panthers by a 13-7 margin during their four-game qualifying series. These teams both won two games as visitors during their four-game regular season series. New York won 4-3 and 5-3 while Washington won 2-1 and 6-4. Bet on the Capitals posting a Game 1 victory.

Game 1 Pick: Washington Capitals (-135)

Arizona vs. Colorado - 5:30 PM ET Rogers Place Arena

Colorado is the No. 2 seed and the designated home team versus No. 7 seed Arizona in Game 1 of this Western Conference quarterfinal series. Colorado defeated St. Louis (2-1) and Dallas (4-0) before losing to Vegas 4-3 (OT) during the West round-robin. The Coyotes outscored Nashville 14-11 and posted a 3-1 series win during the playoff qualifying round in the West.

These teams played twice during the regular season. Colorado won the first meeting 3-2 (OT) at home and Arizona won the second game 3-0 at home. Prior to this season, the Avalanche owned a slim 6-4 edge over the Coyotes. I like Colorado winning this quarterfinal series and posting a victory in Game 1. Lay the puck line and bet on the Avalanche over the Coyotes.

Game 1 Pick: Colorado Avalanche -1.5 (+160)

Montreal vs. Philadelphia - 8:00 PM ET Scotiabank Arena

In Game 1 of their Eastern Conference quarterfinal playoff series, Philadelphia is the No. 1 seed and the designated home team against No. 8 seed Montreal. The Flyers went 3-0 as they defeated Boston (4-1), Washington (3-1) and Tampa Bay (4-1) in the round-robin series. The Canadiens were the No 12 seed and stunned No. 5 seed Pittsburgh with a 3-1 qualifying series win.

During three regular season meetings, Philadelphia won two overtime games 3-2 at home and 4-3 on the road. Montreal won the final game 4-1 in Philadelphia. Prior to this season, the Flyers had a 5-2 edge in this series versus the Canadiens. I like the Philadelphia offense getting the better of the Montreal defense in the series opener. The Flyers moneyline is my best bet here.

Game 1 Pick: Philadelphia Flyers (-160)

Vancouver vs. St. Louis - 10:30 PM ET Rogers Place Arena

St. Louis is the No. 3 seed and the designated home team versus No. 6 seed Vancouver in Game 1 of this West quarterfinal playoff series. The Blues opened the postseason on a 0-3 slide as they lost to Colorado (2-1), Vegas (6-4) and Dallas (2-1 SO) in the round-robin series. The Canucks lost Game 1 before winning three straight to knock off Minnesota 3-1 in the qualifying series round.

Vancouver and St. Louis played three times during the regular season. The Canucks won 4-3 (SO) in St. Louis and 3-1 at home while the Blues posted a 2-1 (OT) win in Vancouver. Prior to this season, St. Louis was on a 9-2 winning run against Vancouver. After a sluggish round-robin series, the Blues need a better start in this round. Bet on the St. Louis Game 1 moneyline.

Game 1 Pick: St. Louis Blues (-160)

