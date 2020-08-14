UFC 252: Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier III - MMA Betting & DFS Preview

Saturday night cannot come soon enough. We are about to find out just who is the best UFC heavyweight of all time. Current champion Stipe Miocic (19-3) takes on the No. 1 contender, Daniel Cormier (22-2), in their much-anticipated rubber match. They headline a card stacked with fantastic match-making, featuring some of today's best fighters.

The co-main event features the charismatic bantamweight prospect “Suga” Sean O’Malley (12-0) taking on his toughest test to date Marlon Vera (17-6-1) in a match where questions will be answered as to just how legit O’Malley and his run to the title is. The card is scheduled for 11 fights live from the UFC APEX yet again, and the prelims will be broadcast on ESPN, followed by the main card on pay per view.

UFC 252 Details

DATE: SATURDAY 08/15/2020

BROADCAST: Pay Per View – Prelims: ESPN

VENUE: UFC APEX

LOCATION: Las Vegas, Nevada

# of MATCHES: 11

MAIN CARD

HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE 265 LBS

C STIPE MIOCIC 19-3 VS #1 DANIEL CORMIER 22-2

BANTAMWEIGHT 135 LBS

#14 SEAN O’MALLEY 12-0 VS MARLON VERA 17-6-1

HEAVYWEIGHT 265 LBS

#5 JUNIOR DOS SANTOS 21-7 VS #6 JAIRZINHO ROZENSTRUIK 10-1

BANTAMWEIGHT 135 LBS

#12 JOHN DODSON 21-11 VS #15 MERAB DVALISHVILI 11-4

LIGHTWEIGHT 155 LBS

JIM MILLER 32-14 VS VINC PICHEL 12-2

PRELIMS

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT 115 LBS

ASHLEY YODER 7-5 VS LIVINHA SOUZA 13-2

FEATHERWEIGHT 145 LBS

HERBERT BURNS 11-2 VS DANIEL PINEDA 26-13

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT 115 LBS

#15 FELICE HERRIG 14-8 VS VIRNA JANDIROBA 15-1

FEATHERWEIGHT 145 LBS

TJ BROWN 14-7 VS DANNY CHAVEZ 10-3

HEAVYWEIGHT 265 LBS

CHRISTOPHER DAUKAUS 8-3 VS PARKER PORTER 10-5

FEATHERWEIGHT 145 LBS

KAI KAMAKA 7-2 VS TONY KELLEY 5-1

MAIN EVENT PREDICTION

(C) STIPE MIOCIC 19-3 VS #1 DANIEL CORMIER 22-2

In their last match, Miocic and Cormier combined for 304 significant strikes, resulting in a new single fight record at heavyweight in the UFC.

Miocic's comeback victory at UFC 241 was the second-largest comeback in UFC title fight history, related to striking differential.

Miocic will have a 7.5-inch reach advantage against Cormier.

When landing two or more takedowns in a fight, Cormier is 9-0.

In July of 2018, Cormier knocked out Miocic inside one round to win the heavyweight strap after Miocic had previously defended it on three consecutive occasions. Cormier then defends the belt against last week's main event winner Derrick Lewis to round out the year. August of 2019 comes around, and Miocic gets his well-deserved rematch and evens the score with a 4th round knockout of Cormier to regain the title. Here we are a year later for match #3 between the two where we will see just who is the greatest heavyweight fighter in UFC history. It’s rubber match time.

Looking at their first matchup, Miocic came out the busier fighter, and actually for a brief moment, took the decorated wrestler down. While in the clinch on the feet, Cormier was able to land a game-changer that dropped Miocic, at which point Cormier pounced and KO'd Miocic while on his back. A new champ had been crowned. While landing about the same amount of strikes, Cormier was the more accurate striker on the night, landing 67-percent of his shots to Miocic's 47-percent.

In their second matchup, it was all Cormier for the first three rounds throwing 268 strikes, staying extremely busy, and taking all three rounds on one judges scorecard, while two others gave the third to Miocic. The championship rounds begin, and Miocic just continues to eat the body of the exhausted champ. Cormier is eventually dropped via TKO at 4:09 of the fourth round. Miocic weathered the storm and made adjustments to attack the body, which cost Cormier the belt. As both fighters have been out of action since they last faced each other, both will be returning after the year layoff to close out the trilogy Saturday night. So, who wins?

After 24 fights, Cormier has vocalized that this will be his final walk in his 25th. He’s had 14 fights under the UFC banner, and this will be his 11th straight intended title fight. He's no stranger to moments like this. Cormier is a former Olympian and has countless wrestling achievements, though he is no stranger to striking and averages 4.25 SLpM with above-average defense. As he typically lacks the reach, he has a habit of keeping his arms straight out towards his opponents and striking once at range. This has proven successful in his career as he's outstruck 10 of his 14 opponents in the UFC. It's no secret what Cormier has needed to fix coming into this one, which is susceptibility to taking damaging body shots. In his only two career defeats, both Miocic and Jon Jones landed some devastating body blows, which dropped his hands, opening up the ability to score up top. Can the 37-year-old Miocic expose this again?

Miocic will have the height and reach advantage, actually to the tune of 7.5 inches more reach on Cormier. I guess this is where I point out that Cormier is the same height (5' 11") and has the same reach (72') as 135lb co-main fighter Sean O'Malley. Anyhow, back to Miocic. Stipe has the most heavyweight title defenses in UFC history. He's a solid boxer, utilizes his size, and has an incredible gas tank for the division. He can grapple as well and has landed a takedown or more in 11 of his 16 UFC fights. Coming into this fight, it appears Miocic has been training in his basement's homemade gym. That said, he looks to be in tremendous shape and ready to fight all five rounds if it goes there.

Heading into his one, I'm siding with the challenger. In their first two fights, in my eyes, Cormier took four of the five combined rounds they fought. I expect Cormier to wrestle more than we've seen in the past, yet still, work his magic to get in the range needed to crack Miocic. Looking at the three Miocic title defenses, he was dropped in two of them, before weathering the storm and turning the fight in his favor. Cormier dropped him as well in their first matchup, eventually finishing him. With the small cage and the pressure Cormier puts on his opponents right out of the shoots, it will pose some issues for Miocic to get the space he needs to score from the outside as we typically see from him. Cormier is the better grappler and statistically has already shown he should have more output. Miocic has already asked for caution on eye pokes from Cormier, Cormier has been vocal about patching up the weakness with body shots, and both fighters are laying out there for the masses what their game plans will be, so expect something off the wall. To wrap, I'd love to see Cormier retire as heavyweight champion, and I believe we will get that chance on Saturday night.

PREDICTION

- DANIEL CORMIER -110 (look at ITD +180)

OTHER WAGERS

#14 SEAN O’MALLEY 12-0 VS MARLON VERA 17-6-1

O'Malley is undefeated with a record of 12-0 and is 4-0 under the UFC banner.

Vera has won via stoppage in eight of his nine UFC fights.

In 22 fights as a pro, Vera has never been finished.

This is a great co-main event for a fight that was originally booked a little over a year ago. Unfortunately, it was then canceled after O'Malley was flagged for a potential violation. Knowing they would eventually cross paths down the road, here we are. O'Malley is getting another step up in competition here, after KO'ing vet Eddie Wineland in June. O'Malley has stated he's looking to get the title in 2021, but this will be a tough test. Vera is extremely tough, good everywhere, and has never been finished. In May, he dropped a decision to Yadong Song, snapping a five-fight win streak he had put together. Many thought he won that fight, including O'Malley. Vera has a great opportunity here to slow the O'Malley hype train. More than likely, we will see O'Malley come out fast and get off on Vera first, causing Vera to adjust to O'Malley's awkward movements. Eventually, Vera will want to clinch, where he will be the more dangerous fighter and can damage O'Malley. Vera's keys will be controlling the distance, staying inside O'Malley's range, and peppering him with elbows & dirty boxing. Vera has the edge on the mat, and I wouldn't be surprised if he works to get this one down if struggling on the feet along the way. The line is a little disrespectful to Vera, as I see him as a much better fighter than Wineland and Quinonez, whom oddsmakers gave equal chances to get the nod.

PREDICTION

- MARLON VERA +260

#5 JUNIOR DOS SANTOS 21-7 VS #6 JAIRZINHO ROZENSTRUIK 10-1

Dos Santos is second all-time with 10 knockout victories, just one behind Derrick Lewis (11).

Dos Santos has 14 knockdowns to date, the most in UFC heavyweight division history.

Dos Santos is 6-6 in his last 12 fights.

Rozenstruik has a 90% finish rate, earning nine of his 10 victories by way of knockout.

Another great heavyweight matchup on the card features the divisions #5 and #6 ranked, as gym partners JDS and Jairzinho Rozenstruik look to both get back on track after recent losses. Rozenstruik was slept in 20 seconds against Francis Ngannou back in May, Heading into that matchup, he had racked up 10 straight wins with a 90% KO rate. Before MMA, he had a record of 76-8-1, 64 by way of a knockout as a kickboxer. He's very dangerous on the feet, yet lacks the grappling game. JDS is coming off of back to back losses, facing defeat by Curtis Blaydes and also Francis Ngannou, the divisions #2 and #3 ranked fighters. Before dropping those two matches, he was on a little run, stringing three wins in a row, including a TKO victory against Derrick Lewis. This will be only the second fight against a top 15 opponent for Rozenstruik, with the first being against Alistair Overeem. Overeem was outclassing Rozenstruik and on his way to a potential sweep of the cards before getting hit with a devastating shot with just four seconds left in the fight, leaving Overeem's lip completely split. Overeem immediately got back to his feet to make the bell, but the referee waved it off, caught up in the moment. JDS has won every fight he's landed a takedown in, and it's no secret, he will want to take down the power striker in this one as well. The question is, will he. If he gets top control, he may be able to sneak that +330 TKO prop with some ground and pound. If it stays standing, JDS will need to get off strikes first, close and clinch, wash and repeat. His experience and well-rounded technical ability give him the edge, but he's got to avoid the big shot. JDS looks to be in great shape coming into this one as the underdog. Questions will be answered, and we will just find out how legit Jairzinho Rozenstruik is.

PREDICTION

- JUNIOR DOS SANTOS +120

JIM MILLER 32-14 VS VINC PICHEL 12-2

Five of Miller’s last six fights have ended by way of submission.

Pichel has never faced a southpaw.

Miller has the second most stoppages in division history with 12.

Miller has more submission attempts than any other fighter in UFC history.

Pichel has the second-highest takedown rate amongst active fighters in the division (60.6%).

Not going to get into this one much here, but we have two fighters, who aren't looking to score points, yet rather finish their opponents from bell to bell. Win or lose, 10 of Pichel's 14 fights have been finishes, while Miller has gone to the scorecards only once in his last seven fights. Miller is typically a fast starter and takes shots to get inside to lock in a choke. Even at 37, Pichel has power and knockouts in eight of his last 12 victories. The small cage will assist with engagement here, and I'm leaning towards a finish.

PREDICTION

- MILLER/PICHEL U2.5 ROUNDS +110

ASHLEY YODER 7-5 VS LIVINHA SOUZA 13-2

Yoder will have a 6.5-inch reach advantage.

Neither fighter has ever been finished.

Yoder earned the first-ever 30-24 scorecard in women's UFC history against Syuri Kondo.

Souza has a 77% finish rate, with eight of her victories coming by way of submission.

The Brazilian Gangsta is back after a year away. At strawweight, she has above average ability to finish fights. Against Van Buren in her last fight about a year ago, she disclosed she wasn't coming in 100-percent and ended up dropping the decision. Although dropping a split decision against Randa Marko last October, her opponent, Ashley Yoder, looked great and just about walked out of there as a +165 underdog with the win. In this match, on the feet, Yoder is busier, while Souza throws with much more power. On the mat, Souza has the advantage, has a good scramble game, and has great timing when looking to take her opponent to the mat. Souza could frustrate Yoder and quite possibly hand Yoder her first loss by finish by night's end.

PREDICTION

- LIVINHA SOUZA -160

FULL MAIN CARD & PRELIM PREDICTIONS

DANIEL CORMIER defeats STIPE MIOCIC

MARLON VERA defeats SEAN O’MALLEY

JUNIOR DOS SANTOS defeats JAIRZINHO ROZENSTRUIK

MERAB DVALISHVILI defeats JOHN DODSON

JIM MILLER defeats VINC PICHEL

LIVINHA SOUZA defeats ASHLEY YODER

HERBERT BURNS defeats DANIEL PINEDA

VIRNA JANDIROBA defeats FELICE HERRIG

DANNY CHAVEZ defeats TJ BROWN

CHRISTOPHER DAUKAUS defeats PARKER PORTER

KAI KAMAKA defeats TONY KELLEY

UFC PREDICTION BET SUMMARY

Fight card predictions overall: 236-133-7 (64%)

Targeted matchups (wagers): 95-40-3 (70%)

UFC 252 DFS Plays & Strategies

Choose active fighters . Coupling an active fighter on his or her way to a unanimous decision will give you key points. Just like any other DFS traditional sport, you want the active, offensive player that scores. Key metrics here are SLpM and TD AVG/15min.

. Coupling an active fighter on his or her way to a unanimous decision will give you key points. Just like any other DFS traditional sport, you want the active, offensive player that scores. Key metrics here are SLpM and TD AVG/15min. Play the heavyweights . The approximate overall finish rate in the UFC is 54%. Most of the weight divisions range from 40%-60%, while the heavyweights push a 75% finish rate. You will receive bonus points for finishes inside the distance.

. The approximate overall finish rate in the UFC is 54%. Most of the weight divisions range from 40%-60%, while the heavyweights push a 75% finish rate. You will receive bonus points for finishes inside the distance. Try always to include the main event or title fights . Five round fights mean more time to rack up points if you pick the right fighter. In some cases, even if you have the loser, the points can be more than a three-round winner.

. Five round fights mean more time to rack up points if you pick the right fighter. In some cases, even if you have the loser, the points can be more than a three-round winner. Don’t get excited and rush a pick based on stats, consider sample size . Some fighters have limited fights compared to their opponents when looking at metrics. Stats could be exaggerated. Do your research. Watch for spots with debuting fighters as well. Always check the records of the opponents they faced on their way to the UFC. Always pull fight tape as well. You’d be surprised at what you will find.

. Some fighters have limited fights compared to their opponents when looking at metrics. Stats could be exaggerated. Do your research. Watch for spots with debuting fighters as well. Always check the records of the opponents they faced on their way to the UFC. Always pull fight tape as well. You’d be surprised at what you will find. Review methods of victory. I supply the finish rates within this article, and as you dive in even more, you can compare method of victory to method of loss for the matchups. For example, you can find matchups where Fighter A has a high percentage of submission victories matched with Fighter B, with a high percentage of submission losses.

As mentioned in the tip sheet above, here's my MMA DFS Heat Chart for UFC 252. As you can see, the chart is ranked based on fight finish odds. Fight finishes are where the points are in MMA DFS. Take a glance at the stack, and we will break down the individual matchups below.

Two key offensive metrics are strikes and takedowns. They get off on their opponents; watch your points rack up quickly. Here's my Offensive Output Meter for the card. With this chart, you can compare historical fighter averages in these two key metrics as I rank all fighters participating Saturday.

UFC 252 Final Recommendations

Fighters that typically press the action, land takedowns, and/or high finish rates matched up against those that get finished, roster. (see my charts above)

Fights projected to NOT go to a decision:

Burns/Pineda -425



Parker/Daukas -325



Rozenstruik/Dos Santos -280



Cormier/Miocic -245

Take a look at the main event. This one is five rounds, and I like Cormier.

Top Tier fighters to build around include Burns, Jandiroba

Mid Tier fighter considerations are Souza, Miller, Dvalishvili

Live Dogs are Cormier, Dos Santos, Chavez, Daukaus

MORE SI MMA COVERAGE