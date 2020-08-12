2020 Wyndham Championship - PGA Tour DFS Plays and Value/Longshot Bets

Previous PGA Tour Event Winners & DraftKings Salaries

PGA Championship : Collin Morikawa ($8,600)

: Collin Morikawa ($8,600) FedEx St. Jude : Justin Thomas ($10,700)

: Justin Thomas ($10,700) 3M Open : Michael Thompson ($7,000)

: Michael Thompson ($7,000) The Memorial Tournament : Jon Rahm ($9,300)

: Jon Rahm ($9,300) Workday Charity Open : Collin Morikawa ($9,200)

: Collin Morikawa ($9,200) Rocket Mortgage Classic : Bryson DeChambeau ($11,700)

: Bryson DeChambeau ($11,700) Travelers Championship : Dustin Johnson ($9,400)

: Dustin Johnson ($9,400) RBC Heritage : Webb Simpson ($9,000)

: Webb Simpson ($9,000) Charles Schwab Challenge: Daniel Berger ($7,700)

Previous PGA Tour Event Winners & Odds to Win

PGA Championship: Collin Morikawa (33/1)

Collin Morikawa (33/1) FedEx St. Jude: Justin Thomas (12/1)

Justin Thomas (12/1) 3M Open: Michael Thompson (133/1)

Michael Thompson (133/1) The Memorial Tournament: Jon Rahm (22/1)

Jon Rahm (22/1) Workday Charity Open: Collin Morikawa (33/1)

Collin Morikawa (33/1) Rocket Mortgage Classic: Bryson DeChambeau (6/1)

Bryson DeChambeau (6/1) Travelers Championship: Dustin Johnson (28/1)

Dustin Johnson (28/1) RBC Heritage: Webb Simpson (30/1)

Webb Simpson (30/1) Charles Schwab Challenge: Daniel Berger (80/1)

Wyndham Championship Cash Plays and Bets

Webb Simpson ($11,200 DK, $11,900 FD)

Circa Sports Odds (+1130)

Simpson is the second most expensive golfer on the slate, but his steep price tag is well-earned. His combination of recent performance, along with his history at Sedgefield Country Club, makes him a secure lock in cash games.

Simpson has only missed one cut in his last five outings, has a win along with two other top 12 finishes since the restart, and ranks fourth in strokes gained: total over his previous 24 rounds playing on Donald Ross courses.

Plus, in case you haven’t heard this fun fact. The North Carolina native Simpson loves this annual event so much; he even named his daughter Wyndham!

Harris English ($9,300 DK, $10,900 FD)

Circa Sports Odds (+3080)

You can’t get more consistent than English over his last four starts on the Tour: T17 at the RBC Heritage, T13 at the Memorial, T18 at the 3M Open in Minneapolis, and T19 at the PGA Championship last week.

He currently has the number one ranking over his past 24 rounds in both SG: total and SG: putting. Life’s pretty simple when you’re hitting it where you want to, and then knocking the ball in on the green from all over as well.

Via the RickRunGood.com database, English’s 1.63 strokes gained over his competitors since the PGA restart is also ranked first on tour.

Brendon Todd ($8,900 DK, $10,500 FD)

Circa Sports Odds (+4600)

Much like English’s game, Brendon Todd from a consistency level has been right there as well. He always seems to have a share of the leaderboard during the first two days before struggling to keep it going over the weekend.

Regardless, Todd has four finishes in the top 22 over his last five tournaments, with three between T11-T17. He doesn’t hit them far off the tee, but he hits them straight, and Sedgefield is a precision-type of a golf course. Todd also has two wins and nine top 10 finishes already on Tour this year, but they rarely get discussed, considering they all came before the pandemic.

Russell Henley ($7,700 DK, $9,700 FD)

Circa Sports Odds (+5100)

Henley over the last two months has some eye-popping metrics. Over at FantasyNational, he ranks first in SG: tee-to-green, first in “good drives” first in SG: approach and first in GIRs (greens-in-regulation) gained. Those numbers are insane, considering he also has two missed cuts in his last five outings.

Sedgefield puts less emphasis on driving distance and more on approach, leading Henley to be an exceptional candidate to be successful on this course.

Bud Cauley ($7,200 DK, $8,600 FD)

Circa Sports Odds (+10300)

Cauley got off to a solid start once the restart began, but fell off at the RBC Heritage and Workday Charity Open by missing the cut. Since then, he finished T44 at the Memorial in swirling winds and severe conditions and finished last week T37 at the PGA Championship.

Cauley is one of the best SG: around-the-green players on tour, ranking fifth in his last 24 rounds. However, he’ll need to improve on his wildly inconsistent short game where he ranks 110th in SG: putting.

Wyndham Championship Tournament Plays

Sergio Garcia ($8,500 DK, $10,200 FD)

Circa Sports Odds (+3590)

Sergio missed the cut at the PGA Championship last week, but up until then had strung together some terrific golf. In his previous three events, he finished just outside the top 30 as well as a T5 at the RBC Heritage.

He has been exceptional with his driver, ranking first in SG: off-the-tee over his past 24 rounds. The putter has been flat-out bad, but I think he's more likely to get back on track on the Bermuda greens at Sedgefield.

Kevin Kisner ($8,300 DK, $9,800 FD)

Circa Sports Odds (+4600)

After being one of the popular names that let fantasy players down in the early part of the restart, Kisner is back and is playing his best golf of the season. Kisner has a top three, top 20, and top 25 finish in three of his last five starts (mixed in with two cuts), but his putter has been on fire as of late, ranking seventh in SG: putting.

In addition to a top 10 finish at the Wyndham in 2016, Kisner gained almost five strokes on the competition in his approach game. He’s red-hot and recent form has mattered in tournaments since the restart.

Ryan Moore ($8,100 DK, $9,600 FD)

Circa Sports Odds (+5100)

Moore was impressive in his last tournament, finishing T12 at the 3M open. His accuracy off the tee was excellent, and he’ll look to carry that over again this week after a few tournaments off.

Over his last 24 rounds at FantasyNational, Moore ranks 23rd in SG: tee-to-green, 13th in fairways gained, sixth in “good drives,” and 16th in GIRs gained. His salary is a tad bit high, considering the three missed cuts before his final two events, but he has the talent and odds to win this thing outright.

Dylan Frittelli ($7,900 DK, $8,200 FD)

Circa Sports Odds (+7700)

Something clicked for Frittelli after getting a chance to meet Jack Nicklaus at Muirfield a handful of weeks ago. In his last three events, he’s had three finishes inside the top 33, including two in tough conditions at the Memorial and at the PGA Championship last week at Harding Park in San Francisco.

He’s 13th in SG: total as well as 7th in SG: around-the-green over his last 24 rounds. His putting is still in rough shape, but via GolfDigest, he still found a way to finish near the top 30 last week despite losing 3.2 strokes putting last week. I think in a weaker field, Frittelli should positively regress back towards the mean and continue to play at a high level.

Doc Redman ($7,800 DK, $9,300 FD)

Circa Sports Odds (+6700)

When looking at the full slate of metrics, Redman has two glaring weaknesses over the last two months: his SG: short game (108), and his SG: around-the-green (145).

In almost every other statistical category, he’s terrific. Since the restart, Redman ranks top 10 in ball striking and top six in SG: approach, which will come in handy on this week’s course. If you go back even further, he’s seventh in SG: approach over his last 50 rounds, so his iron play has been outstanding for several months.

Additional Wyndham Championship Value and Longshot Bets

Rory Sabbatini (+10300)

Kyle Stanley (+12800)

Cam Davis (+12800)

Brandon Hagy (+20500)

Wyndham Championship Fade

Brooks Koepka ($11,400 DK, $11,200 FD)

Circa Sports Odds (+1330)

I have major concerns about Koepka’s finish last week at the PGA Championship and how that will translate into this week’s event at Sedgefield. Koepka normally can back up his brashness, but he went in the complete opposite direction on Sunday shooting a 74 on a course he dominated all week.