Two-Time World Champ Darren Summer Shares His Top 2020 Sleeper, Breakout & Stash

Sleeper: QB Drew Lock, DEN

If you like waiting on taking a QB, Drew Lock will be a guy for you to target late in fantasy drafts this season. Lock started games 12-16 for the Denver Broncos last season and built some good chemistry with Noah Fant and Courtland Sutton. The Broncos have added players like Melvin Gordon in the offseason and drafted more firepower for Lock in first-round WR Jerry Jeudy, second-round K.J. Hamler, and Lock's college teammate Albert Okwuegbunam in the fourth-round. Broncos management has put the pieces in place for Lock to not only succeed but put points on the board against high scoring divisional rivals KC Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders.

Bust: TE Darren Waller, LVR

Waller finished last season as a top-three fantasy TE, and I was lucky enough to have a lot of his shares. Much of his success last year can be attributed to who wasn't on the field that led him to be the top fantasy option in 2019 for the Raiders passing attack. Antonio Brown was signed but never played. Tyrell Williams was hurt and missed a handful of games. Hunter Renfrow was a rookie and didn't build rapport with Derrick Carr until late in the season. Entering this season, Williams and Renfrow are healthy, and the Raiders drafted three WRs (Henry Ruggs, Bryan Edwards, and Lynn Bowden) in the first three rounds of the 2020 draft. There are just too many mouths to feed in Las Vegas this season for Waller to have the same success that he's garnered the last few years. Waller also becomes the focal point for opposing defenses. You are better off looking later in your drafts for guys like Blake Jarwin, Mike Gesicki, and my 2020 breakout pick (keep reading!)

Breakout: TE Chris Herndon, NYJ

As a rookie in 2018, Herndon grabbed 39 catches for 502 yards and four touchdowns, but injuries limited him to 18 total snaps in 2019. Coming into the 2020 season, Herndon is locked-in as the Jets starting TE. He can and will line up as a slot receiver, outside receiver, and as a traditional tight end throughout the Jets summer practices. With the offseason departures of Robby Anderson, Demaryius Thomas, and Ryan Griffin (injury/PUP), the Jets need to replace those 195 combined targets. Herndon has been building rapport with Sam Darnold over the last few months and will now find himself in a position to have a breakout third season with the NY Jets.

Comeback: QB Cam Newton, NE

After nine years in Carolina and being the face of the Panthers organization, Cam Newton was shown the door this offseason. In July, Cam Newton was signed by New England Patriots to fill the void left by Tom Brady but still needs to beat out Jarrett Stidham, which I'm confident he'll do. Newton will get to work with Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels, who are arguably the brightest minds in the NFL. They will build an offensive plan around the strengths of Newton. Early reports from New England are that Newton has come in with a positive attitude and has been working his butt off. Once Newton arrived in New England, he immediately began working out with Jakobi Meyers, Julian Edelman, Damiere Byrd, and N'Keal Harry.

Stash: RB AJ Dillon, GB

The Green Bay Packers had two capable RBs (Aaron Jones & Jamaal Williams) already on their roster. Still, they selected Boston College RB AJ Dillon in the second round of this year's draft. It's important to note that the Packers did not select any WR's in the 2020 NFL Draft and did not make a splash in the offseason with any free agent WR signings. Based on this, I think the Packers will shift to a more run-heavy approach in 2020. Aaron Jones will enter the season locked in as the starter he earned after his 19 Touchdown performance in 2019. Dillon was a workhorse at Boston College, where he carried the ball 845 times with 38 TDs over his three-year career starting for the Eagles. Dillon could easily steal goal lines carries from Jones and Williams because he is built like a truck.

