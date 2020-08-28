Mid-Round Value Series: Quarterbacks | Running Backs | Wide Receivers | Tight Ends

If your draft board falls in a way that prevents you from landing elite running backs in the first few rounds, you must secure the best mid-round talent. Grabbing stud wideouts early on or stepping out for an elite quarterback like Patrick Mahomes or Lamar Jackson, will often dictate the need to secure versatile PPR running backs such as Chicago’s Tarik Cohen or New England’s James White to give you a higher floor than a boom or bust handcuff.

If you focus on other positions, it's imperative to build roster construction around mid-round running backs with pass-catching prowess and hit with players such as Austin Ekeler’s break-out 2019 output from a sixth-round investment. To achieve fantasy glory in PPR formats, it's crucial that fantasy owners stock-pile mid-round running back talent, if your draft board does not enable you to tab elite bell-cow backs in the opening rounds.

As we all know, there is no way any fantasy football owner will see Ekeler fall beyond the top-15 players off the board in 2020. Also, Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley, Ezekiel Elliott, Alvin Kamara, and Dalvin Cook will require first-round draft capital to secure their services this upcoming season.

The strategy should always be to let the board come to you and never “follow the run” come draft day. If you are unable to lock in two workhorse running backs early on, there is a plethora of mid-round PPR running back talent to target later in drafts in 2020.

Now we get to the fun part, just which mid-round running back talent offers the best value in 2020? My model has five players flying below the radar who fantasy owners should target this season. You may be surprised at who my projections are high on, but I can tell you that I am not high on either Todd Gurley or Le’Veon Bell in 2020.

Devin Singletary ADP 56 (4.09)

Last year my projections were all over believing Singletary would be one of the best rookie backs in 2019. The former FAU standout had a solid rookie campaign posting 961 total yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns. Although many fantasy owners will shy away on draft day due to the presence of first-year deep sleeper Zack Moss combined with durability concerns, the more important item to note is that veteran Frank Gore is out of town. The upside Singletary brings as a mid-to-late round investment with a potential 200-plus carries is immense. Playing in only 12 games last season, my model expects strong progression off his 29 receptions in the passing game playing behind one of the better offensive lines in the league. With another year under his belt, expect Bills signal-caller Josh Allen to have the ability to exploit matchups in the flat thanks to Stefon Diggs and John Brown stretching opposing secondaries. The sharps in Vegas believe Buffalo will wrestle away the AFC East crown from the Patriots, and it's fair to conclude that it will be achieved via a strong running game and a solid defense. Singletary is a great mid-round back primed to return superb rookie fantasy value in 2020.



Jonathan Taylor ADP 60 (5.01)

My projections have Taylor as "the" rookie running back to own in 2020. In three seasons with the Colts, incumbent starter Marlon Mack has shown flashes. He is not a top back in PPR formats after posting a paltry 31 receptions for 185 yards combined over the previous two seasons. Mack has yet to play in more than 14 games in a season, and injuries have made the Colts question if he can be their franchise back. The two-time Doak Walker Award winner (2018 and 2019) should step right into a starting role behind arguably the best offensive line in the NFL. With Phillip Rivers now under center in Indianapolis, my model points to targeting arguably the more explosive back with superior hands, making Taylor an asset for all redraft and dynasty fantasy owners in 2020.

Cam Akers ADP 86 (7.02)

As all football fans know, Todd Gurley will now be taking handoffs from Matt Ryan in Atlanta in 2020 after spending his first five seasons with the Rams. Los Angeles invested a second-round pick in this past April's NFL Draft on acquiring the former Florida State standout with elite speed. Many fantasy owners will tend to believe the Rams backfield this season will be a three-person committee consisting of Akers, Malcolm Brown, and Darrell Henderson. Block out the noise. Akers will be the starter, with Henderson and Brown playing more minimal roles behind the talented rookie. All fantasy owners need to pay close attention during the preseason and evaluate the Rams' offensive line level. Head coach Sean McVay is one of the best offensive minds in the league, and when he has a healthy star running back, his schemes produce elite fantasy numbers. My projections have Akers earning the starting job in Week 1 and making an immediate impact on the fantasy scene early in 2020.



Matt Breida ADP 97 (8.01)

Breida is easily one of the players who will prosper from a change of scenery this season, after leaving a crowded San Francisco backfield and landing in Miami. The fourth-year pro out of Georgia Southern has shown the ability to perform at a high level when given the opportunity, and now with the Dolphins, it will not be hard for him to land the lead role ahead of Jordan Howard. If Breida can find a way to stay healthy in Brian Flores' offense, he could easily haul in 50-plus receptions working out of Miami's backfield. With his elite speed, my model has Breida surpassing his career 8.4 yards per reception average in 2020 and providing six-plus touchdowns. If former Alabama star Tua Tagovailoa earns the starting quarterback job at any point in 2020, expect a plethora of check-downs from the rookie signal-caller with Breida being arguably the biggest beneficiary out of the backfield.

James White ADP 116 (9.07)

With Tom Brady now wearing red, pewter and orange down in Tampa Bay, many fantasy owners will shy away from drafting one the better PPR running backs in the NFL. White is an underrated mid-round talent in 2020 that is currently being drafted in the latter half of the ninth round. The veteran back has seen an average of 94 targets resulting in an average of 69 receptions over the past four seasons. Whether it's Jarrett Stidham or Cam Newton piloting the Patriots attack, expect White to be one of the featured staples in Foxboro behind Julian Edelman. If it's the inexperienced Stidham, we know that most young quarterbacks check the ball down frequently when they feel pressure.

On the other hand, should the newly signed Newton earn Week 1 starting honors, all we need to do is look at how reliant he was on using Christian McCaffrey in Carolina. Although it is not fair to conclude that White will put up those kinds of numbers, it is fair to surmise that he will be the security blanket for either quarterback in 2020. Going this late in drafts, sign me up for a reliable option who perennially finds himself inside the better half of all fantasy running backs thanks to his sure hands.

Join SI Fantasy Plus+ today to get your fantasy draft and difficult in-season lineup questions answered with member-only access to our high-stakes fantasy analysts including Dr. Roto, Michael Fabiano, Frankie Fantasy and the Fantasy Exec Corey Parson.

MORE FROM SI FANTASY