Drafting early presents a few challenges, especially during a pandemic, because fantasy football managers often worry about their players getting injured before the season. However, there are advantages to drafting early—specifically the chance to draft players up to two or three rounds later than you might get them closer to the start of the season. Below you'll find some players who I think represent great draft values right now—and whose value I can easily see jumping higher by Week 1.

(Note: Next to each player, I have included his most recent ADP according to our Advanced ADP tool. The results come from the ten most recent Online Championship and World Championship drafts, which shows exactly where the high-stakes community is currently drafting them.)