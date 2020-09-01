SI Gambling Insider Shares Top Fantasy Football Sleeper, Bust & Breakout

My projections had Taylor as the rookie running back to own in 2020, prior to the news of Damien Williams opting out of the 2020 season. Now that distinction clearly falls upon Clyde Edwards-Helaire. This should see Taylor be more widely ignored and drop in many instances as owners go all-in on CEH.

In three seasons with the Colts, incumbent starter Marlon Mack has shown flashes, but he is not a top back in PPR fantasy football formats after posting a paltry 31 receptions for 185 yards combined over the previous two seasons. Mack has also yet to play in more than 14 games in a season, and injuries have obviously made the Colts question if he can actually be their franchise back. The two-time Doak Walker Award winner (2018 and 2019) should step right into a starting role behind arguably the best offensive line in the NFL.