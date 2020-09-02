Interesting is the best way to describe the offseason in Green Bay – especially the 2020 NFL Draft. Many were shocked when the Packers selected Utah State QB Jordan Love at No. 26 overall in the first round. Aaron Rodgers said he wasn’t “thrilled” and was “bummed but not bitter” with the selection. Overall, Rodgers has handled the situation like a pro, and it should give him some added incentive during the 2020 NFL season. Also, according to Bill Huber at PackerCentral, Love projects to open the season as the Packers' third-string quarterback behind Rodgers and Tim Boyle.

Also somewhat surprising, Green Bay didn’t dip into the talent-rich wide receiver pool during the draft. That leaves Davante Adams (WR1), Allen Lazard (WR2), and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (WR3) as the Packer top three receivers. Equanimeous St. Brown, Jake Kumerow, and former CFL star Reggie Begelton are also in the mix. Cut in the preseason, and then brought back, Lazard didn’t start until Week 6 and finished with a 35-477-3 line over eleven games last season. He developed good chemistry with Rogers, and I expect that will continue as Lazard plays all 16 games for the Packers.