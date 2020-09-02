SI.com
FANTASY
HomeFootballFootball+BaseballBaseball+Golf
Search

"The Commish" Shares His Top Fantasy Football Sleeper, Bust & Breakout

This Video Is Premium Content
Premium Content is Accessible by Premium Users Only
Unlock Premium Access

Roy Larking

Interesting is the best way to describe the offseason in Green Bay – especially the 2020 NFL Draft. Many were shocked when the Packers selected Utah State QB Jordan Love at No. 26 overall in the first round. Aaron Rodgers said he wasn’t “thrilled” and was “bummed but not bitter” with the selection. Overall, Rodgers has handled the situation like a pro, and it should give him some added incentive during the 2020 NFL season. Also, according to Bill Huber at PackerCentral, Love projects to open the season as the Packers' third-string quarterback behind Rodgers and Tim Boyle.

Also somewhat surprising, Green Bay didn’t dip into the talent-rich wide receiver pool during the draft. That leaves Davante Adams (WR1), Allen Lazard (WR2), and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (WR3) as the Packer top three receivers. Equanimeous St. Brown, Jake Kumerow, and former CFL star Reggie Begelton are also in the mix. Cut in the preseason, and then brought back, Lazard didn’t start until Week 6 and finished with a 35-477-3 line over eleven games last season. He developed good chemistry with Rogers, and I expect that will continue as Lazard plays all 16 games for the Packers.

Choose a membership to read the full story.
SI Fantasy Plus
Subscribe to SI Fantasy+
  • Premium Fantasy Tools, Team Outlooks and Customized Player Rankings
  • Personal Advice from Top Ranked Players for Draft, Waiver, Trade and Lineup Decisions
  • SI+ Access, Including Exclusive Team Communities
  • Award-Winning Magazine SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
Already a Premium Member? Click Here to Log In
Comments

Football+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michael Fabiano's Top 200 Fantasy Football PPR Rankings with Auction Values

SI Fantasy Senior Expert Michael Fabiano gets the ball rolling toward the 2020 season with his latest PPR rankings update

Michael Fabiano

by

OEZ

Jaguars Waive RB Leonard Fournette: A Fantasy Breakdown

Leonard Fournette has been waived by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Which RB will emerge from this backfield?

Matt De Lima

by

Scott Atkins

SI Gambling Insider Shares Top Fantasy Football Sleeper, Bust & Breakout

With an inside track to the sharps in Vegas, SI Gambling expert Frank Taddeo shares his top fantasy football sleeper, bust, breakout, comeback and stash for the 2020 season.

Frankie Taddeo

2020 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Construct This Year's Winning Team!

Senior fantasy expert Dr. Roto takes another crack at MockDraftNow.com to construct the perfect mock draft team.

Dr. Roto

2020 Fantasy Baseball: Weekly Rankings & Projections

Senior Fantasy Baseball expert Shawn Childs provides weekly rankings & projections for every hitter & pitcher across Major League Baseball

Shawn Childs

Michael Fabiano's Top 5 Fantasy Football Sleepers

On draft day, you don't want to miss out on Michael Fabiano's top sleepers for the upcoming 2020 fantasy football season.

Michael Fabiano

Win Your League With These 2020 Fantasy Running Back Sleepers in the Mid to Late Rounds

Longtime high stakes fantasy expert, and Host of the Fantasy Football World Championships, Scott Atkins goes through his core list of sleepers at the running back position for 2020 to help you bring home a title

Scott Atkins

2020 Fantasy Football: Week 1 Rankings & Projections

Know every detail & every stat with a little help from Shawn Childs' weekly fantasy football rankings & projections

Shawn Childs

Fantasy Football's BIG Breakout List for 2020 Drafts

Fantasy football draft season is here and every good fantasy player needs this list of breakouts to win their league.

Michael Fabiano

2020 Fantasy Football Rankings & Projections

SI Fantasy is proud to offer you projections & rankings brought to you by the Fantasy Football "Rainman" Shawn Childs!

Shawn Childs