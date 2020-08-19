SI.com
2020 Fantasy Football Rankings & Projections

Shawn Childs

Updated: August 19, 2020

STAT PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

DOWNLOAD: PDF | CSV | VIEW AS WEB PAGE

CHEAT SHEET

QUARTERBACK RANKINGS

RUNNING BACK RANKINGS

WIDE RECEIVER RANKINGS

TIGHT END RANKINGS

Note: These spreadsheets vary by appearance depending on the device and browser you use. Due to the size and dimensions of the projections, it may be best to download the file. We recommend using Google Docs, Microsoft Excel or any spreadsheet-compatible app/program to view.

