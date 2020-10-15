Week 6 WR Matchups Report: Receiving Yards Allowed Per Position

By now, I hope everyone is familiar with our FFToolbox Points Allowed Tool. You should have this old-time favorite bookmarked by now.

Throughout the season, it continually updates the fantasy points that each team allows to each position. It becomes better with time. This new featured tool, the Wide Receiver Matchups Tool, specifically breaks down the wide receiver position by which receiver the defense allowed yards too. When it comes to the wide receiver position, often the numbers don't go deep enough to help fantasy players make the right decisions. A team may have a shut down corner who defends the top receiver, but allows a lot of yards to the secondary or third receivers. This tool will show that.