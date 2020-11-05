Fantasy Football Rankings - NFL Week 9 Flex (RB-WR-TE)

Week 9 of the 2020 fantasy football season is here! That’s where I come in -- let's set those Week 9 lineups with a little help from my weekly PPR fantasy football rankings.

We are nearing the fantasy postseason so we have to keep an eye out on the waiver wire for difference maker. Every roster spot matters! You can find diamonds in the rough if injuries hurt a star. Let's make sure we bolster our roster because we never know when COVID could strike down an entire game!