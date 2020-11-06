SI.com
FANTASY+
HomeFootballFootball+BaseballBaseball+Golf
Search

Week 9 WR Matchups Report: Receiving Yards Allowed Per Position

This Video Is Premium Content
Premium Content is Accessible by Premium Users Only
Unlock Premium Access

Scott Atkins

By now, I hope everyone is familiar with our FFToolbox Points Allowed Tool. You should have this old-time favorite bookmarked by now.

Throughout the season, it continually updates the fantasy points that each team allows to each position. It becomes better with time. This new featured tool, the Wide Receiver Matchups Tool, specifically breaks down the wide receiver position by which receiver the defense allowed yards too. When it comes to the wide receiver position, often the numbers don't go deep enough to help fantasy players make the right decisions. A team may have a shutdown corner who defends the top receiver, but allows a lot of yards to the secondary or third receivers. This tool will show that.

Choose a membership to read the full story.
SI Fantasy Plus
Subscribe to SI Fantasy+
  • Premium Fantasy Tools, Team Outlooks and Customized Player Rankings
  • Personal Advice from Top Ranked Players for Draft, Waiver, Trade and Lineup Decisions
  • SI+ Access, Including Exclusive Team Communities
  • Award-Winning Magazine SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
Comments

Football+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Fantasy Football Rankings - NFL Week 9 Flex (RB-WR-TE)

SI Fantasy expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 9 flex fantasy football rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Michael Fabiano

Week 9 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

All the content and tools available at your disposal to dominate the competition!

SIFantasyStaff

2020 Fantasy Football: Week 9 Downloadable Projections & Rankings

Separate yourself from the pack! Know every detail & every stat with a little help from Shawn Childs' weekly fantasy football rankings & projections

Shawn Childs

Fantasy Football Rankings - NFL Week 8 Flex (RB-WR-TE)

SI Fantasy expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 8 flex fantasy football rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Michael Fabiano

Week 8 WR Matchups Report: Receiving Yards Allowed Per Position

Now reserved for SI Fantasy+ subscribers only, the WR Matchups Report tool shows you how well (or how poorly) each pass defense is performing against the pass! All the high-stakes experts use this tool to DOMINATE!

Scott Atkins

Week 8 Rankings, Articles, Reports & Tools Hub

All the content and tools available at your disposal to dominate the competition!

SIFantasyStaff

Week 7 Fantasy Prescription Notes: Pumping the Brakes on Josh Allen

SI Fantasy insider Dr. Roto goes through his weekend observations and helps to prescribe the winning combination for fantasy managers looking ahead.

Dr. Roto

by

DalyDouble

2020 Preseason Pro Hub

Preseason Pro is our flagship product where the top-ranked players in the world reveal their respective top sleeper, bust, breakout, comeback and stash & cash players of the year!

Matt De Lima

Michael Fabiano's Top 200 Fantasy Football PPR Rankings with Auction Values

SI Fantasy Senior Expert Michael Fabiano gets the ball rolling toward the 2020 season with his latest PPR rankings update

Michael Fabiano

by

james bradley

Fantasy NASCAR: Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona Quick Picks

SI Fantasy NASCAR contributor Brian Polking races through his "Quick Picks" for this weekend's Coke Zero Sugar 400.

Brian Polking

by

derekpaulk