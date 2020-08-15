SI.com
2020 Fantasy Football Expert Consensus Rankings

Matt De Lima

SI Fantasy is proud to offer you our experts' consensus fantasy football rankings! You can expect regular updates from all of us. Rankings featured here include Dr. Roto, Michael Fabiano, Shawn Childs, Corey Parson (Fantasy Executive), Ben Heisler & Scott Atkins!

Note: These spreadsheets vary by appearance depending on your device and browser. Due to the dimensions of the projections, it may be best to download the file. We recommend using Google Docs, Microsoft Excel or any spreadsheet-compatible app/program to view.

QUARTERBACK RANKINGS

PDF | CSV / EXCEL | VIEW AS WEB PAGE

RUNNING BACK RANKINGS

PDF | CSV / EXCEL | VIEW AS WEB PAGE

WIDE RECEIVER RANKINGS

PDF | CSV / EXCEL | VIEW AS WEB PAGE

TIGHT END RANKINGS

PDF | CSV / EXCEL | VIEW AS WEB PAGE

