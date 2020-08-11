Hello FullTime Fantasy subscribers! Welcome to SI Fantasy, our new home. Thanks for your patience while we transition all your favorite tools & content onto the new site!

(Editor’s note: To view the best ADP available anywhere online, please check our Advanced ADP Tool, which pulls draft results only from the ten most recent FFWC drafts. Only the best and cash-winning players play high-stakes, so this ADP is simply a cut above!)

In the high-stakes market, the top fantasy owners would like to have depth at wide receiver to help cover bye weeks and injuries. They would also like to start a wide receiver at the flex position in as many weeks as possible. In the Fantasy Football World Championships, their starting lineup has two flex positions, which requires depth and strength at wide receiver.

Here’s a look at the WR4 options in PPR leagues in 2020:

Any wide receiver that averages over ten fantasy points in PPR leagues will be viable as a starting WR4 in the FFWC. The goal is to find the best players that offer the most upside to beat the expected mid-range values of all the options for the first flex position.

To reflect on the recent history of the targeted fantasy points at WR3 and WR4, you have to look no further than this article at SI.com/fantasy. It would also be helpful to take a peek at the Fantasy points required to start at the flex position in PPR leagues in the Fantasy Football World Championships.

Breakout WR4s

The incoming rookie class of wide receivers is very intriguing, but only a couple of players will hit the ground running to become possible difference makers. CeeDee Lamb and Jerry Jeudy shine the brightest for me based on their 2020 opportunity and new home.

Lamb slides into an excellent offense with a talented young quarterback, an elite running back, and two stud wide receivers. Many drafters will dismiss him due to a lack of possible chances in his rookie campaign. The Cowboys lost Jason Witten and Randall Cobb in the offseason. Last year they combined for 118 catches. Lamb will be active and explosive, and many touts now see the light of his upside by clamoring that all three of the Cowboys’ wide receivers have a chance at gaining over 1,000 yards. Well, I support this message and stated as much when I did the 2020 Cowboys Outlook back in early June.

Jeudy is going to get in the way of Courtland Sutton's opportunity this year. Both wide receivers have plenty of talent and upside, but they need Denver to open up their passing game to take advantage of their newfound stars on offense. There has been plenty of talk of rookie wide receivers struggling in year one of their careers due to lack of practice in the Covid-19 era. Jeudy comes to the NFL with a great foundation in his route running, which gives him an excellent chance to hit the ground running. His ability to work the short areas of the field should ensure plenty of targets in 2020.

Upside Coin Flips

In the high-stakes market, most fantasy owners will have one chance to secure their desired fourth wide receiver. The choices will be plentiful, but all options won’t live up to expectations.

Darius Slayton falls in the breakout mode, but I set his highlighted color to upside because the Giants have two other talented wide receivers, a high-volume pass-catching running back, and a top tier tight end. Of the three choices at wide receiver for New York, Slayton is the player I trust the most, and he offered the best combination of ceiling and explosiveness.

Henry Ruggs was the top wide receiver drafted in 2020 while being ranked lower on many team's draft boards in the 2020 NFL Draft. Ruggs comes with blazing speed and big hands, but his resume was well below Jerry Jeudy over his last two seasons at Alabama, where they were teammates. The Raiders plan on using Ruggs in the slot. He’ll have an instant edge on crossing routes with the wheels to test a defense from anywhere on the field. His only question will be his overall opportunity. He will be a fun player to watch and own while bringing the desired combination of explosiveness and scoring ability.

Mecole Hardman made big plays (nine of his 26 catches gained over 20 yards) and scored touchdowns (six) in his rookie season after being drafted in the second round. His drawing card in the Chiefs’ offense thanks to the great Patrick Mahomes behind center. I understand the attraction to Hardman and his upside, but I don’t expect him to push his way to WR2 status or higher, something I see for Lamb, Jeudy, and Slayton in 2020). I would try to secure him as a value in drafts instead of making him a target above his ADP.

What to do with Deebo Samuel

I always say it is hard enough to win in fantasy with healthy players, so starting with an injured question mark does diminish a roster slot and the chance that a player doesn’t recover as quickly as expected. I expect Samuel to miss a month at a minimum (may change with a better update from San Fran in late August), and his draft value would be closer to a WR2 than a WR4 if healthy. At his price point, a drafter should be able to secure another playable wide receiver to help bridge the gap to his return. It's all about draft style here while also being able to see the drop off in talent at wide receiver when considering him for your team.

Here’s a look at the top WR5 options:

The upside swing at wide receiver comes in the WR5 grouping. To see why I like or don't like the back end of the wide receiver inventory in 2020, check out my Team Outlooks series.

Home Run or Bunt Single

Heading into my prime draft season, I’m more neutral than most about the opportunity/upside of Jalen Reagor in his rookie season. At the same, he may emerge as the top wide receiver for the Eagles in 2020 with Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson having plenty of injury risk. My question is the number of targets (260 in 2019) for their overall wide receiver core. Philly threw the ball 229 times to their tight ends last year, and I don’t see that number going down if Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert stay healthy. There is room for one productive wide receiver in this offense, and Reagor is the player with the highest ceiling.

More Young Guns

In this area of the draft, a drafter will need to decide between a steady floor (Sterling Shepard and Golden Tate) and upside. There is a wide range of options in this grouping, and team structure tends to be the key to decision-making at WR5 in the FFWC.

Justin Jefferson slides into a winnable opportunity as the replacement of Stefon Diggs in the Vikings’ offense. He played exceptionally well out of the slot for LSU with Joe Burrow throwing him the ball in 2019. He has the speed to play upside, which may be a change of role for him this year with Adam Thielen expected to play inside again this year. Either way, Jefferson should have an excellent opportunity to catch 60-plus passes while offering big play and scoring ability.

Michael Pittman has more cloudiness with his role in his rookie season. With Philip Rivers behind center, I expect him to be on a path similar to Mike Williams of the Chargers. Pittman has the size to be a threat in the red zone to score, and his overall game gives him a chance to be a 100-catch type wide receiver down the road. Indy doesn’t have an edge in pass-catching talent at tight end. T.Y. Hilton is the only special receiver for Rivers. Pittman is a very attractive player for me, but he may need some time to work his way into a playable role.

Swing for the Fences Pick

The drama-filled year of Antonio Brown looks to be winding down with the NFL giving him an eight-game suspension. He is going to sign with a team, and the Ravens seem to be the franchise most pining for him. The threat of Covid-19 will make roster management tough in 2020. Brown will be much easier to carry on 20-man rosters than those short formats at ESPN and Yahoo. Without a doubt, Brown is the player with the highest ceiling in this area of the draft, and his draft value will rise once he signs.

Here are the WR6 options:

Top Two Wide Receivers With Starting Opportunities

Denzel Mims and N’Keal Harry should emerge as starting options at wide receiver for the Jets and the Patriots.

Mims drew a lot of attention pre-NFL draft as many NFL fans wanted their franchise to draft him in the first round. He would have been a great fit at WR2 for the Packers, but they chose their future rather than adding another receiving option for Aaron Rodgers. In the end, New York should be thrilled with the addition of Mims. In the early depth chart for the Jets, Mims sits third, which helps his favorable ADP. I expect him to emerge as their top outside threat, but Perriman will surely get in the way.

With Cam Newton expected to start for New England, Harry should take a big step forward. His route running wasn’t up to par in his rookie season, which was important for Tom Brady to look his way more often. The Patriots' overall structure will take on a new look this year, which may limit the targets for the WR2 in their game plan. Harry was a first-round pick in 2019, and his star should start to rise this year.

Must-Have Target at WR6

The combination of Joe Burrow to Tee Higgins is going to ring loudly over the next decade for fantasy owners. Both players have an elite upside. Higgins is being overlooked due to him being the third wheel at wide receiver for the Bengals. He is a future WR1 in the fantasy market while providing excellent insurance for someone drafting A.J. Green. Even with a WR3 role for Cinci, Higgins is going to have some production games. He brings size, speed, and hands to the NFL. The only tool that needs some work is his route running, which is underdeveloped at this point in his career because he has always been better than his defenders.

After reviewing the top 72 wide receivers, a fantasy owner should have a good feel for the early draft flow and potential opportunities. Your next step is fine-tuning your draft decisions while being on the clock at the Fantasy Football World Championship.

MORE FROM SI FANTASY